Did you know there’s a missing Bible verse in the Gospel of Matthew?

(LifeSiteNews) — What if I told you that the most powerful weapon mankind has against Satan, which Jesus Himself gave us, was removed from the Bible in the 1960s? Sounds crazy, right? Well, it is not.
Check out the most popular Protestant Bibles:
- New International Version
- English Standard Version
- New Living Translation
The most popular Catholic Bibles:
- The New American Bible
- The New Revised Standard Version
- Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition
All of them are actually missing a whole verse. Try in any or all of those Bibles to find Matthew 17:21. You will find verse 20 and verse 22, but strangely 21 is just missing.
You will find verse 21 in all of the older Bibles like the King James Version in the Protestant Bible and the Douay-Rheims Catholic Bible. In that verse Jesus reveals the secret to conquering the devil, even when the devil cannot be beat with simple prayers.
And here is the backstory: A man comes to Jesus with his son who is possessed by a demon. He explains that the apostles tried to cast out the demon but could not, even though they had cast out other demons before. So it is a powerful demon that will not obey to leave in the name of Jesus — the way the apostles cast out all demons before that.
Jesus casts out the demon and the apostles come to Jesus privately afterwards to ask why they were not able to cast it out. Jesus replies with the most important weapon we have in fighting Satan. This kind of demon, Jesus says, can only go out by prayer and FASTING.
That is the verse that is missing! Can you believe that? Removing the key ingredient in the fight against the devil from the Bible?
But it’s not only there. The story is repeated in the Gospel of Mark, Chapter 9. At verse 28 (in the King James Version) and verse 29 in the Douay-Rheims, Christ says again this kind of demon can only be cast out by prayer and fasting.
Now check it out: In all those most popular Bibles — the NIV, the ESV, the NRSV, the NAB, and so on — you will find that they deleted the fasting! They have Jesus saying “This kind can go out only by prayer.” And they end it there, removing the fasting part. Even though that is silly since obviously they were already praying!
I know that it is hard to believe, but it’s not hard to fact-check. Do it now. Find your Bibles at home and see for yourself. Or check out the different translations online.
If you want to find out more about this subject, please watch tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show I did on fasting with Drew Mason, who pointed out to me this stunning omission in modern Bibles. The episode will be released tonight, Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00 PM ET on The John-Henry Westen Show page.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE’S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews