Did you know there’s a missing Bible verse in the Gospel of Matthew?

If you want to find out more about this subject, please watch tonight's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show I did on fasting with Drew Mason, who pointed out to me this stunning omission in modern Bibles, at 8:00 PM ET.

(LifeSiteNews) — What if I told you that the most powerful weapon mankind has against Satan, which Jesus Himself gave us, was removed from the Bible in the 1960s? Sounds crazy, right? Well, it is not.

Check out the most popular Protestant Bibles:

New International Version

English Standard Version

New Living Translation

The most popular Catholic Bibles:

The New American Bible

The New Revised Standard Version

Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition

All of them are actually missing a whole verse. Try in any or all of those Bibles to find Matthew 17:21. You will find verse 20 and verse 22, but strangely 21 is just missing.

You will find verse 21 in all of the older Bibles like the King James Version in the Protestant Bible and the Douay-Rheims Catholic Bible. In that verse Jesus reveals the secret to conquering the devil, even when the devil cannot be beat with simple prayers.

And here is the backstory: A man comes to Jesus with his son who is possessed by a demon. He explains that the apostles tried to cast out the demon but could not, even though they had cast out other demons before. So it is a powerful demon that will not obey to leave in the name of Jesus — the way the apostles cast out all demons before that.

Jesus casts out the demon and the apostles come to Jesus privately afterwards to ask why they were not able to cast it out. Jesus replies with the most important weapon we have in fighting Satan. This kind of demon, Jesus says, can only go out by prayer and FASTING.

That is the verse that is missing! Can you believe that? Removing the key ingredient in the fight against the devil from the Bible?

But it’s not only there. The story is repeated in the Gospel of Mark, Chapter 9. At verse 28 (in the King James Version) and verse 29 in the Douay-Rheims, Christ says again this kind of demon can only be cast out by prayer and fasting.

Now check it out: In all those most popular Bibles — the NIV, the ESV, the NRSV, the NAB, and so on — you will find that they deleted the fasting! They have Jesus saying “This kind can go out only by prayer.” And they end it there, removing the fasting part. Even though that is silly since obviously they were already praying!

I know that it is hard to believe, but it’s not hard to fact-check. Do it now. Find your Bibles at home and see for yourself. Or check out the different translations online.

If you want to find out more about this subject, please watch tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show I did on fasting with Drew Mason, who pointed out to me this stunning omission in modern Bibles. The episode will be released tonight, Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00 PM ET on The John-Henry Westen Show page.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE’S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











