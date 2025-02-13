Disabled Canadian veteran warns UK citizens against legalizing assisted suicide

Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who was injured in Afghanistan, is urging UK citizens to speak up against euthanasia legalization, citing cases of disabled veterans being encouraged to commit assisted suicide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Kelsi Sheren is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who served as an artillery gunner. “I served in the Canadian Armed Forces as an Artillery Gunner in Afghanistan,” she wrote recently. “During my deployment, I was sent outside the wire to work alongside the British military in OP TORA ARWA. That mission changed my life. I was injured and medically released in 2011 with PTSD, hearing loss, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Today, I live as a 100% disabled combat veteran.”

It was that experience that turned Sheren into an activist; she told True North last year that hearing about Canadian veterans like herself being offered euthanasia instead of the life-affirming treatment they desperately needed propelled her to speak out. “My issue with (euthanasia) is how we are killing people and how we have a predatory behaviour of telling individuals that they can’t heal, they can’t get better, and the solution to their problems is death,” she said.

At least six veterans in Canada have been offered euthanasia by the Veterans Affairs Department after requesting help. One, five-time world Paralympic champion Christine Gauthier, asked for care and received a letter stating: “If it’s too difficult for you to continue living, Madam, we can offer you medical assistance in dying.” One veteran called a crisis hotline – and was offered assisted suicide as a solution.

Sheren and others have been warning lawmakers in the U.K. that the same scenarios will play out there if assisted suicide, which has passed second reading in the U.K. Parliament, is made law. According to a bombshell report by Sheren, one such scenario has already occurred – despite the fact that assisted suicide is still completely illegal in the United Kingdom. “A 25-year-old UK veteran was in crisis and asked for help,” she wrote on her Substack. “A UK doctor suggested assisted suicide illegally. The police have been contacted. Will they act?”

A U.K. veteran reached out to her on February 12, writing: “On Feb 4, 2025, after being offered therapy, counseling, and medication by my GP at Queensway Medical Centre, I had another breakdown at the start of February and was taken to Kettering A&E Hospital. I was seen by a Dr. A, who discussed other treatments to assist me. After I told him nothing seemed to be working, he mentioned MAiD as a suggestion. I was shocked. I immediately asked to be discharged. After they released me, I stormed out of the hospital and took a cab home.”

“This is not healthcare,” Sheren wrote. “This is not compassion. This is modern-day eugenics. This one hits close to home… This man served his country. He did the bravest thing possible—he asked for help. Instead, a doctor offered him death. This is illegal. This is a violation of medical ethics. I have spoken with this veteran, and he is devastated. The Northamptonshire police have been contacted, but whether they are willing to act remains to be seen.”

Sheren emphasized that this is precisely what she and others have been warning about. “Now it’s happening in the UK—before a single bill has passed,” she said. “We were told this would never happen. We were told there would be safeguards. We were told this was about compassion. They lied.” She urged all U.K. citizens to speak up now – before it is too late:

Kim Leadbeater and other UK officials have claimed MAiD would never be misused. Yet here we are—before any law has passed—and doctors are already pushing euthanasia on those they should be helping. This is not a slippery slope. The slope is gone. Make no mistake: If this is happening now, before the law has changed, what will happen once assisted dying becomes legal? If you’re reading this, you are now a witness…Email your MP. Contact the media. Make noise. If we do nothing, more vulnerable people will be targeted. Veterans, this is Personal. If this can happen to one of us, it can happen to any of us. We must speak up before it’s too late.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has provided easy-to-use online tools for U.K. citizens to reach out to their individual MPs, and urges people to visit their MPs in their offices, as well. The assisted suicide bill has not yet passed third reading, and is not yet law. Stories like this can still make all the difference.

