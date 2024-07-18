Disney again caught bragging about indoctrinating kids with LGBT ideology

Disney’s Creative Marketing Director – and drag queen – Amit Gurnani told an undercover investigator working with James O'Keefe that pro-LGBT content aimed at kids is here to stay. If you're surprised, you haven't been paying attention.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a groundbreaking new undercover investigation by James O’Keefe, Disney is doubling down on its commitment to ensuring that children are constantly exposed to LGBT content—they’re just being quiet about it. The video was released online on July 3.

“It’s the unspoken thing for children to see LGBTQ content,” Walt Disney’s Creative Marketing Director—and drag queen—Amit Gurnani told an undercover investigator using a hidden camera. “[Disney CEO] Bob Iger is not axing LGBTQ content at all.” When asked if Disneyland might soon feature drag queens, Gurnani replied: “I’d love to get a drag queen at Disneyland…I’m sure that would happen at some point.”

BREAKING: ‘It’s the unspoken thing for children to see LGBTQ content,’ says Walt Disney’s Creative Marketing Director, Drag Queen Amit “Genie” Gurnani (@WishForGenie), into OMG’s hidden camera. Gurnani adds, “I’d love to get a drag queen at Disneyland,” furthering, “I’m sure… pic.twitter.com/XSiYmJvjiy — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 3, 2024

Interestingly, although O’Keefe’s video racked up 1.7 million views on X, it made less of a splash than previous exposés of the biggest name in children’s entertainment. That’s because it is no longer shocking: Disney’s decision to “queer” their content is now a matter of public record. In fact, even liberal late night host Bill Maher recently referenced Disney’s “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” in a monologue denouncing the entertainment industry’s targeting of children with sexual content.

Thus, O’Keefe’s new report is not surprising to those of us who have been tracking the trajectory of children’s entertainment and the political leanings of Disney executives. When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed the Parental Rights in Education legislation in 2022, for example, Disney mobilized to back the LGBT movement.

Executives hosted an all-hands meeting called the “Reimagine Tomorrow Conversation Series,” in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau stated that Disney was implementing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness” to all children’s content. Production coordinator Allen Martsch announced the creation of a “tracker” to ensure that the company is creating enough “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, [and] canonical bisexual characters.”

Disney’s corporate president Karey Burke agreed, affirming her support for the “many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and reiterating Disney’s commitment to making sure that at least 50% of the characters displayed on-screen are sexual and racial minorities. The tomorrow that Disney is reimagining is one created in the image of the LGBT movement.

It’s important to note that Disney knows this pivot hurts them financially. They are consciously using the reputation of their founder and the cultural clout of their storytelling to accelerate social change. This pivot costs them profits, but that is a trade-off they appear willing to make. In Disney’s SEC filing for the year ending on September 30, for example, they admit this up front: “We face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products, which impact demand for our entertainment offerings and products and the profitability of any of our businesses.”

“Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance,” Disney stated. “Further, consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands.” In short, many of Disney’s recent offerings constitute “efforts to achieve social goals,” including the further mainstreaming of the LGBT agenda.

The company has reportedly lost a billion dollars on just four of its recent films, but social change can be expensive—and, it must be noted, major LGBT lobby groups such as GLAAD have been demanding that Disney move in this direction for years. The LGBT movement has long seen Disney as the ultimate American prize: once you capture the company that defined childhood for millions of Americans, you can begin the work of redefining childhood for millions more.

Disney’s executives are not merely profiteers; they are LGBT evangelists attempting to bring the rainbow religion to screens in every home in the United States and around the world. O’Keefe’s report is just the latest evidence of that fact.

