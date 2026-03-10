Disney is retreating from LGBT propaganda after losing a billion dollars

The fact that Disney is responding to LGBT blackmail with sarcasm and claims of deference to parents is an indication that the rainbow mafia propaganda demand has simply gotten too expensive.

(LifeSiteNews) — The surest sign that the LGBT movement’s mafia tactics are beginning to fail them is that Hollywood executives no longer fear them.

In 2022, a letter signed by “the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar and their allies” went viral, with the aforementioned rainbow mafia claiming that studio execs were censoring LGBT content in films before release. The letter was clearly intended to publicly shame the studios into returning to the practice of turning their films into expensive adverts for the LGBT movement:

We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were.… Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest … Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it.

The letter, the Guardian noted, came after “Pixar parent company Disney’s lukewarm response to Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ legislation, banning teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity until fourth grade, which was passed in 2022.”

Disney had initially gone all in on the LGBT agenda. In 2022, executive producer Latoya Raveneau stated that Disney was implementing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness” to all children’s content. Production coordinator Allen Martsch announced the creation of a “tracker” to ensure that the company was creating enough “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, (and) canonical bisexual characters.”

Disney corporate President Karey Burke agreed, noting the “many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and reiterating Disney’s commitment to making sure that at least 50 percent of the characters displayed on-screen were sexual and racial minorities.

This pivot cost Disney profits, but that was a trade-off it appeared willing to make initially. In Disney’s SEC filing for 2023, for example, they admitted, “We face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products, which impact demand for our entertainment offerings and products and the profitability of any of our businesses.”

But since the company reportedly lost a billion dollars from just four films, they appear to be having some second thoughts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, scenes that implied that the lead character of Pixar’s Elio was gay were deleted “after test screenings suggested audiences weren’t excited enough to pay to see it.” The film lost more than $100 million at the box office in 2025. Win or Lose, also released in 2025, was “dogged by claims that a trans character and plotline were removed during the development process.” Disney responded to the accusations by stating that, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

That statement indicated a drastic shift in attitude at Disney, but comments to the Journal by Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, make it clear that studio executives are fed up with extraordinarily costly demands from LGBT activists. Asked about the exclusion of LGBT content from films, Docter said sarcastically, “We’re making a movie, not hundreds of millions of dollars of therapy.” He added, “As time’s gone on, I realized my job is to make sure the films appeal to everybody.”

Better late than never. But for millions of parents, the Disney brand is irreparably tarnished. In the meantime, the fact that Disney is responding to LGBT blackmail with sarcasm and claims of deference to parents is an indication that the propaganda the rainbow mafia is demanding has simply gotten too expensive.

