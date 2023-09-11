Disturbed by the upcoming Synod? Consider praying and fasting

Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners once again joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the necessity and benefits of fasting.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Synod on Synodality, dubbed by my Faith & Reason co-host Liz Yore the “Synod on Sodomy,” is fast approaching. Set to take place next month, Pope Francis has appointed churchmen openly promoting heresy on the LGBT issue, and there is cause for concern that the Synod will harm the Church.

My guest today on The John-Henry Westen Show, however, suggests a solution for the upcoming Synod – fasting. Joining me once again is Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners to discuss the importance of fasting in the Christian life, and how fasting along with prayer is essential for obtaining favors from God.

Mason starts off the show by pointing out that fasting has helped God’s people even before the establishment of the Church by Our Lord Jesus Christ. “Whenever God’s people fasted and they were doing battle, they won, every time,” he explains. “Just as God ordained in His Wisdom and Providence that the laws of gravity would work, He has ordained that there is a law that fasting is required to overcome evil.”

Discussing the Church’s attitude toward fasting for the past several decades, however, Mason tells me that even in Protestant Bibles references to fasting have been eliminated, and that in the modern Catholic Bible, the revised edition of the New American Bible, references to fasting have been eliminated, while they were retained in older versions of Scripture.

Describing the fasting of the early Church as discussed by the Didache, the first catechism in Christianity’s history, Mason explains that Christians were obliged to fast on bread and water on both Wednesdays and Fridays. In spite of the apparent harshness that such a suggestion for us would be at first glance, Mason assures me that it is not difficult, but in fact a source of joy and consolation. He also acknowledges that fasting must be done in a way that is conducive to the performance of our daily duties.

“By having good bread, 100 percent whole grain bread… it will be loaded… with B vitamins, loaded with protein, and you can add onto it some butter, or olive oil, or some avocado spread… you can add something on,” he says. “If you’re really hungry, have six or seven pieces, have two loaves of bread, and if you’re thirsty, have a gallon [of water].”

“The idea isn’t that you’re going to be unable to function,” Mason emphasizes. “You’re just saying to God, ‘Lord, this is a tiny sacrifice. Your sacrifice on the Cross was immense. This is miniscule. But I make this little sacrifice with joy, and I’m happy to do it for you, Lord. Pour out your Holy Spirit upon us as we fast.’”

Mason also stresses the difference between dieting and fasting, making a real distinction between the two based on motivation. According to him, dieting is when one chooses to change their eating habits for the sake of physical health, whereas fasting is done to please God.

Closing the episode, Mason reminds LifeSite viewers and readers to have hope. “Don’t be discouraged by what’s going on with the bishops,” he says. “We are at the threshold of an extraordinary revival in the Catholic Church. Our future is so bright. Don’t be discouraged at all. Just keep praising the Lord, because we are going to take back the Church and it’s going to be a beautiful new day.”

LifeSite has set up a prayer and fasting pledge for the upcoming Synod. Click the link to sign the pledge, and be sure to share it with your friends and family as well.

