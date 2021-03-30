Disturbing: Commercial features young boy raised as a girl by lesbians

March 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The widely-known shampoo manufacturer Pantene is advertising its product in a commercial featuring a young boy being raised as a girl by two homosexual women, leading one commentator to call it “the most disturbing commercial I have ever seen.”

“Pantene, the shampoo company, is now defending — mainstreaming — the sexual abuse of children, in a commercial in which two lesbian women dress a little boy up as a little girl and insist that the boy really is a girl,” noted the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles in a podcast which has been viewed nearly a half million times.

Knowles said that what the two women are doing is abusive and “should be criminal.”

“Pantene Pro-V should not only be ashamed of itself, should not only be boycotted, this sort of thing should not be permitted,” continued Knowles.

Pantene posted the 2 minute commercial on Twitter two weeks ago.

Hair is a large part of our identity. And for LGBTQ+ youth like Sawyer, who choose to express themselves, their style, & their creativity through their hair style, it can help them feel seen.



Catch up with Sawyer and her mom Ashley & see how this family is #BeautifulLGBTQ ���� pic.twitter.com/GVjndXTqVN — Pantene Pro-V (@Pantene) March 15, 2021

“Capitalism — corporate America — is going to become the biggest vessel for radical wokeism, radical leftism,” warned Knowles.

Knowles is right. Over the last few years, many of the nation’s largest corporations, most of which are household names, have weighed in with the courts as well as in the court of public opinion in support of transgenderism and the transitioning of children.

In 2019, more than 200 corporations signed an amicus brief urging the United States Supreme Court to interpret the meaning of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition against “sex” discrimination to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Among the 206 companies who signed onto the brief originated and authored by high-powered LGBT activist groups were: Airbnb, Amazon, American Express, American Airlines, Apple, Bank of America, Ben & Jerry’s, Best Buy, Disney, Domino’s, Expedia, Facebook, General Motors, Google, Hilton, IKEA, Macy’s, Marriott, Nike, PayPal, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Under Armour.

Last year, LifeSiteNews’ Dorothy Cummings McLean reported that Starbucks U.K. had released a commercial showing a short-haired young woman telling a server at a coffee shop that her name is James, after various vignettes in which she is addressed as “Jemma.” The sales pitch ended with Jemma striding past the Starbucks window with her coffee and the captions “Every name’s a story” and “#whatsyourname.” The latter is a reference to Starbucks’s Twitter campaign in support of transgender ideology.

Woke Corporate America is increasingly antithetical to Christianity in general and the Christian understanding of the complementarity of man and woman — that men and women are made for each other — in particular.

Whether overtly or subtly, the message the two lesbians have delivered to this boy via their romantic and sexual rejection and exclusion of males from their lives, is that only women are loveable.

What choice does this vulnerable young boy have other than to remake himself in a way that he perceives will make him more loveable to the women who have charge over his life?

The result, as the commercial shows, is tragic.

As a company which focuses on the manufacture of women's hair products, Pantene has a self-interest in increasing the population of men who identify as women in order to increase its earnings.