Doug Mainwaring

Blogs

Disturbing: Commercial features young boy raised as a girl by lesbians

What choice does this vulnerable young boy have other than to remake himself in a way that he perceives will make him more loveable to the women who have charge over his life?
Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 12:57 pm EST
Featured Image
Boy raised as a girl by two homosexual women YouTube screenshot
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
Follow Doug

March 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The widely-known shampoo manufacturer Pantene is advertising its product in a commercial featuring a young boy being raised as a girl by two homosexual women, leading one commentator to call it “the most disturbing commercial I have ever seen.”

“Pantene, the shampoo company, is now defending — mainstreaming — the sexual abuse of children, in a commercial in which two lesbian women dress a little boy up as a little girl and insist that the boy really is a girl,” noted the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles in a podcast which has been viewed nearly a half million times.

Knowles said that what the two women are doing is abusive and “should be criminal.”

“Pantene Pro-V should not only be ashamed of itself, should not only be boycotted, this sort of thing should not be permitted,” continued Knowles.

Pantene posted the 2 minute commercial on Twitter two weeks ago.

“Capitalism — corporate America — is going to become the biggest vessel for radical wokeism, radical leftism,” warned Knowles.

Knowles is right. Over the last few years, many of the nation’s largest corporations, most of which are household names, have weighed in with the courts as well as in the court of public opinion in support of transgenderism and the transitioning of children.

In 2019, more than 200 corporations signed an amicus brief urging the United States Supreme Court to interpret the meaning of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition against “sex” discrimination to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Among the 206 companies who signed onto the brief originated and authored by high-powered LGBT activist groups were: Airbnb, Amazon, American Express, American Airlines, Apple, Bank of America, Ben & Jerry’s, Best Buy, Disney, Domino’s, Expedia, Facebook, General Motors, Google, Hilton, IKEA, Macy’s, Marriott, Nike, PayPal, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Under Armour.

Last year, LifeSiteNews’ Dorothy Cummings McLean reported that Starbucks U.K. had released a commercial showing a short-haired young woman telling a server at a coffee shop that her name is James, after various vignettes in which she is addressed as “Jemma.” The sales pitch ended with Jemma striding past the Starbucks window with her coffee and the captions “Every name’s a story” and “#whatsyourname.” The latter is a reference to Starbucks’s Twitter campaign in support of transgender ideology.

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Woke Corporate America is increasingly antithetical to Christianity in general and the Christian understanding of the complementarity of man and woman — that men and women are made for each other — in particular.

Whether overtly or subtly, the message the two lesbians have delivered to this boy via their romantic and sexual rejection and exclusion of males from their lives, is that only women are loveable.

What choice does this vulnerable young boy have other than to remake himself in a way that he perceives will make him more loveable to the women who have charge over his life?

The result, as the commercial shows, is tragic.

has a self-interest in increasing the population of men who identify as women in order to increase its earnings.PanteneAs a company which focuses on the manufacture of women’s hair products,

 

  child abuse, pantene, transgenderism

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

Doug Mainwaring

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist.  He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs.  Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.