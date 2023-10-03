Disturbing ‘Kill the Baby’ music video relishes the ugly violence of abortion

Its title, “Kill the Baby,” proved to be particularly apt: the short film accompanying the 2-minute song shows the group’s two singers using multiple methods to destroy baby dolls or images of what looks like a younger than ten-week-old unborn child.

UTRECHT, Netherlands (LifeSiteNews) — A violent pro-abortion music video was nominated for the Netherlands Film Festival (Holland Film Meeting) that took place from September 20 to 27. Thankfully, “Kill the Baby” was not awarded a prize (the “Golden Calf”!), but the song by Vulva – a Dutch garage-punk group – is referenced on the festival’s website and the simple fact that the video was chosen to compete for the prize for the “best clip of the year” is tragic.

The song and video were touted as being full of humor, hyperbole, and comedy. It is with these words that the Dutch mainstream media came to the defense of the pro-abortion video when it was released in the summer of 2022. Its title, “Kill the Baby,” proved to be particularly apt: the short film accompanying the 2-minute song shows the group’s two singers using multiple methods to destroy baby dolls or images of what looks like a younger than ten-week-old unborn child.

The video can be seen here, but viewer discretion is advised. In a way, the film is so vicious that it could have the opposite effect to the one openly sought by its creators: instead of portraying abortion as something banal that should not be hidden, it could raise thoughts about the cruelty and inhumanity of the procedure.

When it was released, the video-clip sparked outraged reactions. Questions were asked in Parliament, in the Lower House of the Netherlands, by Christian members of both the minister and secretary of state for Health, Well-being, and Sports. The answer acknowledged that the text and video of the song would be perceived as “offensive” by many but added that there would also be “broad political consensus” over the fact that public broadcasting of the song “falls under freedom of expression.”

This disturbing production is the work of Vulva’s two female “artists”. Bassist Kim Hoorweg and percussionist Nadya van Osnabrugge claim to have written the song to help women talk about abortion without shame, whether they have had one or are about to have one. They made clear that they are seeking for the normalization and trivialization of abortion

They also explained that Kim, had an abortion some years ago, and had been startled to realize that even within her progressive, left-wing family, she had felt a certain shame about it and felt unable to discuss her choice.

“Vulva” is looking to erase this sense of shame. In a disturbing twist, the cover of their single bears a real-life illustration: the image of the ultrasound performed on singer Kim on the eve of her abortion.

“I think it’s great because every time I wake up, I’m glad I’m not having a baby. I’m a much happier person now,” said Kim when asked about the discomfort that such a display of her “aborted embryo” could be expected to cause her.

READ: Hollywood ramps up efforts to portray abortion backers as heroes and pro-lifers as villains

The video itself is full of violent images of the two singers. It starts off with a mock video game where they are both piloting spacecrafts, supposedly within a womb, zooming in on the image of a developed fetus after having said: “Undesirable object in view” and then annihilating it with space guns. They go on to “killing” a series of baby dolls: one is thrown down an outdoor staircase in its pram, another tossed out of the window of an upper storey of an apartment building, a third is mauled by a dog; others are shot, beheaded, doused with petrol and destroyed by flames, executed in an electric chair, and another is even torn apart by dogs, while the camera lingers on the gory details.

When the video was published, the two singers explained that the only reason they chose to show such abuse was to denounce pro-lifers who wrongly equate abortion with the killing of children. In their view, it is merely a matter of eliminating a “non-viable mass of cells.” Perhaps they truly believe that abortion is not like the way they mockingly portrayed it. But the impression left by the film is one of demonic pleasure in the face of an accepted reality. And no amount of soothing rhetoric can change that.

It even looks as if, in a way, in a process marked by diabolical inversion, Kim Hoorweg is trying through this violent song to exorcise the turmoil she felt when she had an abortion – and she clearly blames the pro-life movement for her “shame.” But it is not by singing “Kill the baby, I’m not your mum; my problem isn’t you, it’s my womb” that she will cause the little one she carried in her womb, a unique and irreplaceable human being, to cease to be what it was.

The song was first performed last year in a Rotterdam church – Protestant, admittedly, but the symbol is revealing – the Arminiuskerk, which hosts avant-garde concerts and debates on “climate change.” The church continues to serve as a place of worship for the descendents of those who built it at the end of the 19th century, the “remonstrants” who broke away from the Reformed Protestants in the Netherlands in the 16th century.

Now the song is back in spotlight thanks to its promotion by the Holland Film Meeting. To celebrate her nomination, Kim Hoorweg paraded down the catwalk in a wedding dress and veil, with pieces of dismembered baby dolls sewn onto her costume.

If this proves anything at all, it is that Hoorweg cannot get over her abortion – despite all declarations to the contrary.

READ: FBI alerts public to be aware of ‘violent’ Satanic group targeting vulnerable children online

Follow Jeanne Jeanne Smits has worked as a journalist in France since 1987 after obtaining a Master of Arts in Law. She formerly directed the French daily Présent and was editor-in-chief of an all-internet French-speaking news site called reinformation.tv. She writes regularly for a number of Catholic journals (Monde & vie, L’Homme nouveau, Reconquête…) and runs a personal pro-life blog. In addition, she is often invited to radio and TV shows on alternative media. She is vice-president of the Christian and French defense association “AGRIF.” She is the French translator of The Dictator Pope by Henry Sire and Christus Vincit by Bishop Schneider, and recently contributed to the Bref examen critique de la communion dans la main about Communion in the hand. She is married and has three children, and lives near Paris.

Share











