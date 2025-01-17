Disturbing video of disabled girl with double mastectomy exposes the horror of gender ideology

The viral video clip of a disabled girl with vivid, ugly mastectomy scars – looking all the more vulnerable because she is shirtless – highlights how brutal and exploitative the transgender medical industry is.

Editor’s note: The following article contains disturbing details of transgender mutilation. Reader caution is advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — A horrifying video posted to X by activist “Billboard” Chris Elston of a young girl in a wheelchair with bright red mastectomy scars has gone viral. He titled it simply: “This is gender ideology.” I have seen plenty of disturbing things in my coverage of the culture wars, but this video is truly stunning.

A link to the footage can be found HERE. Viewer discretion is advised.

The young disabled girl in the video is named “Micah Leroy,” and she posted the video to Instagram under her handle, “disabled_trans_boy.” It is one of several videos posted to the same account, showing “Micah” along with a young person who has autism. Journalist Sarah Fields noted that the Instagram profile’s bio links to “a GoFundMe account out of Shakopee, Minnesota. However, the GoFundMe seems to be seeking money for another child requesting money for ‘rent, food, and monthly bills.’”

Leroy is 19 years old (born October 1, 2005), suffers from cerebral palsy, and currently attends the University of Minnesota. Her parents divorced in 2023. Elston noted that court records reveal that Leroy legally changed her name from Mara to Micah in April 2023, with both of her parents signing off on the change. Leroy also started taking testosterone around the same time, when she was still a minor in high school. She had her breasts surgically removed at age 19.

Journalist Andy Ngo provided further details. “The woman has an extremely woke, anti-Trump leftist activist mother,” he wrote, adding:

Mara is also surrounded by others who record videos and photos of her medical and surgical transition for social media. Leftist Minnesota State Representative Alicia (Kozlowski) had met with Mara and her mother in a post celebrating the eradication of sex-based rights in her state … Mara’s mother, Katherine Jean LeRoy, is extremely woke and has involved her child in her leftist activism.

Ngo also noted that trans activists have frequently used Mara as a poster girl:

A trans activist account on Instagram posts videos and photos of Mara J. LeRoy. The account documents Mara’s medical transition (hormones) starting when she was in high school. The Minneapolis-based 19-year-old most recently had a double mastectomy. Mara has a congenital… pic.twitter.com/htSeJwykfM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 16, 2025

Why has this story, among so many others, gone viral and horrified so many people? It is because the video clip of a disabled girl with vivid, ugly mastectomy scars – looking all the more vulnerable because she is shirtless – highlights how brutal and exploitative the transgender medical industry is.

A picture is worth a thousand words; a video can be worth far more than that. To know that this is happening is one thing; to see it is quite another.

The testimonies of de-transitioners such as Chloe Cole are gut-wrenching and rage-inducing. When we see this same butchery perpetrated against a defenseless, disabled girl who began to “transition” while still legally a child, it accentuates the horror of this ongoing atrocity. As Peter Boghossian responded, “Whoever did this should never see the outside of a prison cell.”

Chris Elston concurred:

I want to know who the surgeon is. This girl is from Minnesota, and graduated high school last year. Her surgery was originally scheduled for July, but insurance didn’t approve it at first, so it was delayed until last month. She says her doctor has experience doing this to other girls with cerebral palsy.

Read that again: there are others. As Katy Faust put it, “Prison for every adult involved.” Congresswoman Nancy Mace called it “medical malpractice.” I hope the surgeon is sweating right now as independent journalists do their work.

The response to this video is a Rorschach test. Trans activists see it and they celebrate. They think: “Oh, how wonderful – even a disabled girl can get a sex change!” Sane people see this video and they recoil with visceral disgust that is hard to articulate. We think: “They’re even willing to do this to disabled girls.” If you watch that video and have the first reaction rather than the second, you should ask yourself where things went so terribly wrong.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

