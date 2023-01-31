Djokovic’s Australian Open win is a symbolic victory of the unvaccinated over COVID tyranny

A year ago, Djokovic did not know if he was ever going to play in a Grand Slam tournament again due to his vaccination status.

(LifeSiteNews) — Novak Djokovic called his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final the “biggest victory of my life.” But it wasn’t mainly a win against Tsitsipas, as it was a victory of the COVID unvaccinated against tyranny.

Last year, Djokovic’s visa was canceled, and he was forced to leave the country after a back-and-forth between the Serbian tennis star and Australian authorities. They claimed his presence could “excite anti-vaxers,” and with that implicitly admitted that the deportation wasn’t about health but about politics.

What made Djokovic’s win even more epic was the fact that arch-globalist and vaccine propagandist Bill Gates was in the stands, watching the unvaccinated tennis star win the prestigious tournament for the tenth time. Only a few days prior, Gates admitted that the COVID shots failed and were basically useless.

A year ago, Djokovic did not know if he was ever going to play in a Grand Slam tournament again due to his vaccination status. In a BBC interview last year, “the Djoker” revealed what he was willing to give up to stand by his principles.

“Ultimately, are you prepared to forgo the chance to be the greatest player that ever picked up a racket, statistically, because you feel so strongly about his jab?” he was asked.

Djokovic sat there, confidently looking the interviewer in the eye, and replied “Yes, I do.”

“Why, Novak, why?” the interviewer gasped.

“Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title.”

~Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/iRLOjFcRNo — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 11, 2022

People who do not follow professional tennis may not be aware of how good Djokovic actually is and that he may be the greatest tennis player ever. He was ready to give up the chance to build his legacy by remaining unvaccinated. He was also putting his reputation on the line since he certainly knew that he would be smeared by the media as an “anti-vaxxer,” “anti-science,” et cetera.

Some might say that since he was already rich and famous, he would not be giving up much. However, if you are an athlete and you have the chance to become the greatest of all time, giving up the opportunity is a big price to pay, as anyone who has some competitive drive will understand.

But here we are, one year later and Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam tournament, tying Raphael Nadal for the all-time record. Djokovic won. The unvaccinated won. Perseverance won. After months and months of persecution around the world, the globalist tyrants had to retreat and leave alone the dissidents who refused to be injected, at least for the time being.

“He [Djokovic] is the greatest that has ever held a tennis racket,” Tsitsipas declared after his defeat.

He is certainly the greatest for many of the unvaccinated, who themselves stood firm in their principles and beliefs in the face of persecution.

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

