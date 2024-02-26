Donald Trump and Kari Lake are dead wrong to defend IVF: here’s why

Republicans who support IVF are wrong; they’re playing with fire. IVF is a cash cow for the fertility industry; it’s murder for many children.

(LifeSiteNews) — After the Alabama Supreme Court affirmed last week that embryos are children — bringing an abrupt end to IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatments in the state — former President Donald J. Trump roundly rejected the court’s finding, saying, “I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby.”

Trump wasn’t alone. Other self-identifying “MAGA” and “America First” Republicans also criticized the court.

“In the Senate, I will advocate for increased access to fertility treatment for women struggling to get pregnant,” declared outspoken former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, now running for U.S. Senate. “IVF is extremely important for helping countless families experience the joy of parenthood. I oppose restrictions.”

“We’ve got to talk about making sure we don’t take away women’s rights to IVF, women who are childbearing age and want to give birth to children,” said GOP Rep. Nancy Mace while campaigning for Trump in South Carolina. “I’ll be working very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, said the ruling was “scary.”

“Don’t end IVF,” insisted conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, while naively asserting that “adoption for IVF embryos” is “the pro-life answer.”

Perhaps the most troubling statement on the issue came a little later from Trump, asserting that he had been praised by Republican leaders for supporting IVF.

“A lot of politicians were very happy because they didn’t know how to respond to the decision that came down,” he said. “Now they all know how to respond.”

If true, those politicians and their supporters need a better education than what Trump imparted to them.

Here’s what you and your neighbors need to know:

Republicans who support IVF are dead wrong. They’re playing with fire.

IVF is evil. It victimizes the most innocent, vulnerable children.

Every single one of these loud voices within the GOP —Trump, Lake, and others— are placing the desire of adults to have children over the right to life of the 93% of all embryos created through IVF who are destroyed.

Perhaps without thinking, perhaps without caring, they deny the humanity of these unborn children.

Trump’s emphatic message encouraging support for IVF was a strange, troubling tapestry woven of truths, unspoken truths, and lies.

“Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama,” urged Trump. “The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!”

His message was cleverly constructed to appeal to all who are pro-life, pro-marriage, pro-family, and pro-child. However, the “beautiful babies” created through IVF will have many of their siblings disposed of —aborted— as unnecessary medical byproducts of the IVF process.

When couples or individuals choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family — often numbering a dozen or more — are discarded as medical waste.

The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: the IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93% of children the process creates.

“Ever since Roe was overturned, fertility doctors have been sounding a similar alarm,” noted Katy Faust, founder and President of the children’s rights organization, Them Before Us. “That’s because dehumanizing unborn children is critical to both the abortion industry and the fertility industry.”

“Last week’s decision is beginning to correctly transfer the burden from the tiny shoulders of these little ones onto that of the adults—both doctors and parents,” said Faust.

“Non-religious conservatism is dead,” declared Jennifer Roback Morse in a 2022 commentary criticizing pundit Dave Rubin and “husband” Dave Janet’s use of IVF and surrogacy to create two children.

In a commentary penned at the time for The American Conservative, Declan Leary noted that 18 eggs were taken from a woman and fertilized with semen from the two “married” men.

“This is evil, plain and simple,” said Leary. “Dave and Dave paid for the creation of roughly 18 unique, individual human beings, just so that two of them could be successfully implanted in rented wombs and delivered to their purchasers after a nine-month interval. The fate of the other 16 need not be spelled out.”

Roback-Morse continued with this warning:

When the history of this era is written, people will look back and marvel at how crazy we have become, how filled with hubris we are, how stubbornly self-indulgent we are. And those historians of the future will realize: Only the people of faith had the sense to see that this was wrong — and the courage to stand against it.

IVF is a cash cow for the fertility industry; it’s murder for many children.

