Donors beware: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project exposed for anti-life practices

(LifeSiteNews) — With the year-end giving underway, American Life League warns life-minded donors to beware of making their charitable gifts without looking behind the scenes at some nonprofits. American Life League’s Charity Watchlist is an online tool that evaluates charities with a simple stoplight green-yellow-red color coding to allow donors to know if they “go ahead” and donate to a nonprofit without reservations, “proceed with caution” after being fully informed of the potential risks, or “stop” any support of an organization that endorses abortion.

“We provide the Charity Watchlist to enable pro-life givers to fully understand what they are supporting with their dollars,” explained Katie Brown, American Life League national director. “We can be deeply moved by pictures of sick children or stories about disabled veterans and never know that the charity we support is financing programs that promote abortion or encourage anti-life agendas.”

Brown is disappointed to report that several well-known organizations previously receiving a positive green rating on the Charity Watchlist are reclassified as a negative red, due to newly uncovered information. The red ranking is assigned to charities that engage in or support practices that violate the sanctity of life.

The American Heart Association, one of the country’s best-known charities, is a nonprofit that no longer holds a green designation. While heart disease is listed as the “number one killer in the United States,” American Heart Association’s willingness to partner with Planned Parenthood supports the “number one killer of preborn children,” earning it a negative red rating from Charity Watchlist.

The American Heart Association was previously given a positive green rating on the Charity Watchlist for its life-affirming stance of not permitting human embryos and fetal tissue to be used by grant recipients in AHA-funded research. A recent review of the organization uncovered its 2023 programming partnership with a Virginia Planned Parenthood affiliate, a relationship that has not been severed.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, 680,909 people died from heart disease in the United States in 2023,” shared Brown. “Yet that is a figure that is only 67% of 1,026,700, which is the number of children who were killed the same year, according to the Planned Parenthood-founded Guttmacher Institute. The fact that an organization with a mission seeking to save lives would partner with America’s abortion giant is incomprehensible.”

The Wounded Warrior Project was previously classified as green with no noted concerns about life issues. However, this charity geared toward helping veterans is now designated red for its referrals of women to the Department of Veterans Affairs for abortions. Additionally, the Wounded Warrior Project’s advocacy of in vitro fertilization to the United States Congress raised red flags, as well over a million embryonic children are killed annually via this artificial reproduction technology process.

The Charity Watchlist has also bestowed a negative red rating on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

READ: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital promotes contraception, LGBT lifestyle: report

“It’s distressing,” said Brown. “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital seeks support with heartbreaking pictures and stories of sick children, yet multiple members of the organization’s medical staff and teaching faculty are ending the lives of preborn children through embryonic stem cell research.”

“The Charity Watchlist is a significant project in the fight to defend life and the truth,” shared American Life League’s lead researcher on the project, Katherine Van Dyke. “The Charity Watchlist seeks to educate and encourage the public to know, discern, and challenge these organizations by making informed decisions for charitable giving, while providing donors with information about alternative charities that promote and support all human life and true charity.”

The Charity Watchlist currently profiles more than 150 tax-exempt nonprofits based on their implementation of life-affirming values or their endorsement of anti-life practices. American Life League promises that the list will continue to grow and invites charitable givers to submit nonprofit groups for Charity Watchlist review. View the current Charity Watchlist at all.org/charity-watchlist.

About American Life League

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate since its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by the culture of death. For more information visit all.org.

Share











