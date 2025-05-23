Don’t have a will? Create one for free in 15 minutes

More than 70 percent of adults don’t have a will in place. That means most people are leaving major decisions – like who cares for their children or how their assets are distributed – to chance.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

May is Leave a Legacy Month – a time to reflect on the values we pass on and the impact we leave behind.

Yet over 70 percent of adults don’t have a will in place.

That means most people are leaving some of life’s most important decisions – like who cares for their children or how their assets are distributed – to chance. Without a will, here’s what could happen:

The state might decides how your estate is divided—not you

Your loved ones may face long delays and costly legal battles

Causes you care about may be completely left out of your legacy

A judge (not you) could choose guardians for your children

But here’s the good news for U.S. residents:

It’s easier than ever to take control of your legacy.

By using MyLegacyWill.com/LifeSiteNews you can create a FREE, legally valid will in the United States.

It takes less than 15 minutes to complete, and helps ensure your values live on.

✅ U.S. Residents: Click here to write your will for FREE now

This is our gift to you — a simple step to bring peace of mind and lasting impact.

Your legacy begins today. Don’t wait.

U.S. Residents: Write your free Will now →

Your support is greatly appreciated.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder & CEO

LifeSiteNews

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











