Doritos’ partnership with ‘transgender’ influencer ended even worse for them than Bud Light

(LifeSiteNews) — In the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s decision to offload a huge portion of their customer base by onboarding “transgender influencer” Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador, triggering one of the most successful conservative boycotts in recent memory, Doritos Spain has decided to adopt the same strategy. Somehow, it ended even worse for them than for Bud Light.

The Spanish division of Doritos partnered with 24-year-old influencer and singer “Samantha” Hudson, a trans-identified man, in a one-minute video on Instagram as part of their “Crunch Talks” series. On social media, conservatives called for a repeat of the Bud Light boycott. Then, tweets posted by Hudson in 2015 resurfaced.

Translated from Spanish, one tweet read, “I want to do thuggish things (to) a 12-year-old girl,” followed by a vile description of sodomizing a child. Another tweet allegedly read, “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.” According to Hudson, he found these tweets to be “funny,” although he failed to explain how fantasies about pedophilia were humorous.

On Monday, when Doritos was informed of the posts, the video was deleted from Instagram and the relationship with Hudson was terminated. A spokesperson for Doritos Spain stated, “We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments. We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.” In seeking a partnership with a boundary-smashing LGBT activist, they got more than they bargained for.

Unsurprisingly, Hudson is an advocate of breaking down traditional sexual boundaries — considering that he identifies as “transgender,” that is why Doritos hired him in the first place. He once called for “the abolition of the traditional monogamous nuclear family” on Spanish TV, which Rolling Stone called “extremely badass.” He had also stated that he was in favor of “annihilating, completely destroying and abolishing the traditional family.”

Rolling Stone, incidentally, decried the conservative backlash, stating:

Ever since right-wing influencers orchestrated a boycott of Anheuser-Busch products last year for collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, they have been foaming at the mouth for a new product to boycott for incredibly stupid, hateful reasons. First, it was Frosted Flakes, due to its mascot posing for a photo with Mulvaney at the Tony Awards (a cultural event beloved by the right due to the absence of LGBTQ people in musical theater). Then, it was Cracker Barrel, because during Pride Month, the restaurant chain had the temerity to acknowledge the existence of gay people on its socials.

Indeed, progressive media outlets insisted that although Hudson’s pedophilia comments were beyond the pale, he was targeted for his “gender identity.” And indeed, conservatives should boycott companies that use their power to advocate for gender fluidity and the destruction of all boundaries and sexual ethics. If corporations wish to influence culture, we have the right to vocally resist that influence — for starters, by refusing to give our money to people who despise us and our beliefs.

But perhaps the progressives bemoaning the “transphobic” campaign against Hudson should ask themselves why a man who identifies as a woman would post such vile things to begin with. Hudson proudly stands for the elimination of the natural family and of sexual boundaries and morality. His sick “jokes” about pedophilia, in that context, are not so surprising. Indeed, most of the pioneering sexual revolutionaries were groomers who advocated for the legalization of pedophilia; a significant number of them practiced it themselves. This is a matter of historical record.

Who could have imagined, 10 years ago, that we would be having the debates that we are having? Who could have imagined that those who insist that sex is binary would be sneered at by the cultural elites? Considering the lightning pace of cultural change, we would be wise to consider what other boundaries the sexual revolutionaries wish to tear down — because what they condemn one decade, they advocate the next.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

