Dr. Fauci’s concerns about spread of ‘disinformation’ should include a critical evaluation of himself

The doctor has made it a habit to distort the truth when it comes to vaccines and COVID protocols.

(LifeSiteNews) – When all is said and done about the COVID mania that has gripped our civilization for the past “two weeks,” or “15 days,” there is no doubt that Anthony Fauci will be among the most peculiar villains written of in the history books.

I do not say he is “peculiar” to suggest that he is not immoral or even evil – this has been well attested – but he is a strange villain, nonetheless, and seems to have an uncanny ability to lie to the public in plain-view without any self awareness.

The Fauci saga is decades old at this point, with even the inventor of the PCR test – the test most used to detect COVID-19 infections – saying years ago that Fauci “doesn’t understand medicine and should not be in the position that he’s in.”

In addition, Fauci was at the heart of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s trying to tell the public that a child could get AIDS from being in “close contact” with an HIV-positive person, without any intimate contact. It seems like he was already priming the public to accept “social distancing” almost 40 years ago.

There is much more about Emperor Fauci that could be said, and it is said best by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his recent book.

Pandemic of gaslighting

At any rate, Fauci is a master manipulator, and specializes in speaking to the public in a monotone manner without much facial expression or emotion. This allows him to say virtually anything and come off as calm and collected.

At the beginning of the declared pandemic, he was on television telling people not to wear masks except in medical settings, as they were ineffective at stopping the spread of a virus.

However, that advice changed, because, well, the science – or at least political science – had evolved.

Of course, to call the man out as being either uninformed, or ineffective, or just plain wrong was deemed akin to criticizing science itself, for you see – Anthony Fauci is science, or at least strongly identifies as such.

And at the outset of the madness, there was Fauci telling millions of viewers that in “all of history” there has never been a time when asymptomatic transmission of a virus had driven the spread of a disease.

But, of course, the science eventually changed, and when it did, The Science made sure to set the record straight and scare people into staying away from healthy people because they might be secret and invisible virus vectors.

Worried about disinformation

Now it seems that one of the most virulent super spreaders of false information is worried that there is too much “disinformation” out there, and that a correction is needed. He told the oligarchical globalists at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos as much.

On a rare occasion, I would say that I have to agree with the eternal bureaucrat.

As the omicron oracle said, “the amount of disinformation” is “entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavor.” I could not agree more. Each and every time this man opens his mouth, it is as if he not only lights the gas, but spews it onto the fire that he has already created with his shameless fibbing.

Funnily enough – and to be expected – Fauci himself poured more lying fuel on the fire during his conversation with the World Economic Forum. At one point, he told his interlocutors that natural immunity from prior infection is simply amateur when compared with any conferred immunity from a vaccine.

With a quick internet search – assuming Big Tech does not censor the info – you will find that what was uttered by Fauci was, in fact, disinformation.

Fauci has the solution to the problem – for real

Always ready to solve the problems he has created, Dr. Fauci offered a viable solution: get out as much correct information as possible and use social media in a positive way to facilitate the spread of true information.

I think we should all do exactly what Fauci said, although I doubt he will enjoy my interpretation, but we ought to follow his advice to the letter.

Fauci and his cronies have worked along side of Big Tech and Big Pharma, Big Media and the federal government – but I repeat myself – for too long, and in doing so they have peddled loads of disinformation to a populous that naively trusted their “expert” advice.

The lemmings have double masked and triple vaxxed and snitched on their neighbors and excommunicated un-clean members of their family because the globalist elite psychopaths have made a Faucian bargain and sold-out civilization in order to do obeisance to a virus.

Make the truth go viral

So, let us spread – nay make viral – truth and goodness throughout the globe.

Let us spread the truth about masks, and how they are simply handkerchiefs that do noting except allow you to virtue signal and hide halitosis.

us transmit to our fellow man the reality about the dubious safety profile of the so-called vaccines – not to mention the abortion-tainted origins.

In an act of respect and obedience to the world’s most well-known drug dealer, let us infect each other with knowledge of vitamins, and minerals, and antivirals and early treatments!

Lord Fauci may call for worldwide vaccination, but we should do him one better. We know that a healthy lifestyle leads to better outcomes when encountering disease, especially a respiratory one; so, instead of a myopic focus on getting vaccinated, we should frequent the local gym and instead do our very best to get jacked – let’s get jaxxinated.

I, for one, ensure that scant few days go by without consulting my dumbbells and squat rack. Some days I even leave the gym double-jaxxed.

In your charity, if you would be so kind, please share this truthful and helpful information to everyone you know, which will help us bring to life the desires of Fuhrer Fauci, thereby heeding his sage advice – which will probably change at the speed of “science”– and we can use social media to a positive end.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

