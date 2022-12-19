Dr. Peter McCullough explains new dangers for unvaxxed amid global COVID jab push

You won't want to miss tonight's incredible episode with Dr. Peter McCullough and then LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen is a special one. Joining me is the renowned cardiologist and medical freedom advocate Dr. Peter McCullough. You know it’s a good episode when the guest and material are considered too “controversial” for YouTube!

I’m also joined later in the episode by LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney for his reaction and commentary. But first, Dr. McCullough and I discuss the transfer of mRNA through breast milk, kissing, and sexual contact, as well as skyrocketing excess deaths around the world of people who suffered known side effects of the experimental COVID jabs.

Dr. McCullough tells us about a new study confirming the presence of mRNA found in the breast milk of mothers who received the COVID jab, and another one showing that kissing and sexual contact “almost certainly are methods of transference.”

“Now, we don’t know the fate of what happens when [the mRNA-tainted breast milk] goes into the baby’s gastrointestinal tract. Is it broken down by stomach acid and other proteolytic enzymes, or does it survive? But this is very concerning,” Dr. McCullough says.

As much as ever, Dr. McCullough is determined to share the dangers of COVID jabs and speak the truth about how COVID jab skeptics are still much better off never getting vaccinated, given the continued prevalence of heart damage, blood clots, and neurological damage among the jabbed.

In fact, Dr. McCullough implies the COVID jab is more dangerous than the virus itself.

“This SARS-CoV-2 outbreak was bad enough as it is, but now the mass vaccination program, which has been administered to two thirds of the world’s population, has been a debacle,” he says. “Recall that we had COVID-19 in 2020 for the full year, and there really wasn’t an increase in all-cause mortality. But it really ticked up in 2021 and 2022. Skyrocketed, in fact. And the only new exposure now is mass vaccination. We’re seeing it across the world recently.”

Then I invite on LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney to get his reaction to the interview. He describes the data in studies shared by Dr. McCullough as “quite frightening.”

“I know of a couple of friends of mine, and they had a lot of contention over the shot, and the husband got the shot and the wife didn’t. Well, guess what? It looks like the wife got the shot, too, because he could pass to her the mRNA that would enter her body and perform the tasks of creating the spike proteins and the rest of it,” he says. “So it’s quite frightening.”

Delaney reminds us that behind the COVID jab push is a massively coordinated, sinister campaign that we can never lose sight of.

“I had the great privilege of interviewing [former Pfizer executive Dr. Michael Yeadon], and we discussed theology … and he said, ‘I’m not a religious person. But looking at what has happened here … the people who orchestrated this and coordinated it and put it together would be the type of people that would worship Satan,'” Delaney recounts. “That’s what this scientist said, this former chief science officer from Pfizer said.”

Tonight’s episode is truly incredible. Listen below or scroll above to watch the interview.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











