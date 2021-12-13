mRNA pioneer predicts ‘major international scandal’ for Pfizer if they hid adverse effects from public

'We have no idea what else the FDA and Pfizer has hidden from public view, but we do know that they have gone to great lengths to keep this information from the US public.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In light of an article asking if the New Zealand government had been duly informed by Pfizer about the safety risks of their corona vaccine, Dr. Robert Malone wonders if this company is not potentially facing a “major international scandal.” The original inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology pointed out in comments to LifeSiteNews that this scandal will occur if it becomes clear that Pfizer has hidden side effects from governments while receiving protection from liability for vaccine injuries.

Dr. Malone made these comments to LifeSiteNews after he promoted on Twitter an article by dietician Guy Hatchard published in a recently-founded New Zealand-based news-and-opinion website. Hatchard reported that a U.S. court had ordered the FDA/Pfizer to publish a confidential document that showed that by February of this year, they were already aware of a very high number of possible side effects of the vaccine, many of which were gravely dangerous. More than 1,200 deaths were then already reported in addition to 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in multiple countries in the world.

According to LifeSiteNews report on this document, “among reported adverse events were some 25,957 cases of nervous system disorders, 17,283 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, 14,096 gastrointestinal disorders, 8,848 respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders, 8,476 skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders, and 4,610 infections and infestations.”

As Hatchard pointed out for New Zealand, many of the side effects listed in this confidential, but now published, early Pfizer report are not listed on the official list of possible side effects of the vaccine. He explained that this defective list even helped deter the detection of many side effects, since patients with side effects were turned away by medical staff because their side effects were not on the official list of side effects of the vaccine.

Therefore, this revealed document now raises many questions. Hatchard pointed out that “the reported side effects predate the vaccine rollout in New Zealand. The report itself was finalized by Pfizer on 30 April 2021.” It is to be asked, then, if Pfizer supplied “this information to our government during the early days of our universal vaccination programme?”

Hatchard continued:

If so, the results should have been shared with our medical professionals, politicians, and the public. Many of the new 100+ listed new adverse event types now released by Pfizer in this 38-page document pose long term risks to health. Until very recently, the document was being withheld by Pfizer who maintained it should be kept confidential. There is a strong possibility that very large numbers of New Zealanders will suffer long term injury as a result.

In his comments to LifeSiteNews about this Hatchard report, Dr. Malone revealed that he, too, is concerned about the newly published data.

“What is particularly alarming about this disclosure [by Pfizer] is that this information comes from the first of many batches of documents which a US court has ordered to be released on a monthly basis,” Dr. Malone wrote.

“We have no idea what else the FDA and Pfizer has hidden from public view, but we do know that they have gone to great lengths to keep this information from the US public.”

More specifically commenting on the Hatchard report, Dr. Malone went on to say: “This article from Guy Hatchard … raises the prospect that these safety data were not only hidden from the US public, but that they may have also been hidden from the official regulatory authorities of other governments including New Zealand.”

This would bring the Pfizer scandal on an international level, the virologist continued:

“If this is indeed the case, then we appear to have a major international scandal in which Pfizer insisted on an indemnification shield before selling the vaccine to various governments but may have failed to disclose the full range of known public health risks that they were insisting on other governments waiving the rights of their injured citizens to sue Pfizer for vaccine-induced damages.”

Robert Kennedy, Jr., a strong critic of the current corona vaccines and the push for universal vaccination, had recently discussed this very problem of cover-up of vaccine side effects in an interview with the Italian organization IppocrateOrg.

“Remember,” he then stated, “these are vaccines that have zero liability.” No matter how “reckless” the companies are, no matter how serious the vaccine damage is, “you cannot sue them.”

“The only way that you can sue these companies is if you can show that they knew that their product caused this particular harm that you suffered and that they did not tell people about it,” he continued.

This rule encourages these pharmaceutical companies “to know as little as possible” about the side effects of their products, for the sake of their own protection. Kennedy sees that there are products “that are very poorly tested and that are being mandated.” “We are being ordered to take a product” in order to “exercise our own rights” such as travel and education.

“That really is the essence of tyranny,” The nephew of President John F. Kennedy concluded.

He sees that “governments are conspiring with companies” to cover up the side effects of these mandated vaccines.

It is to be hoped that these newly released documents – as presented by Hatchard and commented upon by Dr. Malone – will raise and encourage that debate whether or not we are facing here a “major international scandal” and whether or not we can hold both our governments and these pharmaceutical companies accountable.

Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is married to Dr. Robert Hickson, and they have been blessed with two beautiful children. She is a happy housewife who likes to write articles when time permits. Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time. Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.

