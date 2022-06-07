Dr. Robert Malone: World Economic Forum plans to ‘hack’ human beings are a fantasy

'What I’m struck by is how immature the logic is and how faulty the science is… What is being asserted as true… is a fantasy.'

(LifeSiteNews) – These past two years to slow the spread have been a bit surreal, to say the least. It seems like just yesterday we were watching Donald Trump stand shoulder to shoulder with Emperor Fauci, only to have our COVID-hypnosis interrupted by a “fiery but mostly peaceful” summer and election cycle.

Then came the vaccines, and along with election fraud and experimental jabs came a ghoulish monster from the deep named Klaus Schwab.

This B-list Bond Villain – who in reality reminds me of a combination of Kermit the Frog and Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers franchise – is nothing if not an opportunist. Like any good capitalist pretending to criticize capitalism, he has sold the world a socialistic dystopia of manufactured crisis, which just so happen to correspond with manufacturing solutions that would benefit him greatly.

Schwab’s henchmen have claimed that human beings can be “hacked” and that we might become cyborgs, and that there are “useless people” in the world who ought to be dealt with in a way that is useful in ways that Schwab has use for.

Along with the emergence of Schwab has come the emergence of an unlikely hero in the fight for true freedom in America and abroad. Dr. Robert Malone – a man who has described himself as a life-long centrist – has become almost the stuff of legend for right-wing and populist-minded freedom-fighters who desire to live in a sane world with sane leadership and policies.

Recently, he spoke at the World Council for Heath’s (WCH) Better Way Conference and intimated that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is merely a trade organization with a fascist dream, who are also lying about mRNA technology. He took aim at claims that human beings could be hacked like computers and called the goals of the Great Reset a “fantasy.”

So, what is it? Is Schwab’s dream merely a pipe dream? Or is Malone off in fantasyland with his pipe dream about unlikeliness of Schwab’s dreams coming true?

What is the Great Reset actually doing?

Schwab’s WEF has done its best to take centre stage on the world stage, and act as if it has universal control over the globe. While the world’s collective head has been spinning, Schwab has thrown a panoply of sloganeering and revolutionary ideas at an unsuspecting public.

Apparently we will live in a “post-corona era,” and “will own nothing and be happy,” and we will eat bugs, and somehow artificial intelligence will take over the planet. Schwab has also admitted to penetrating governments with morons like Justin Trudeau.

#WEF’s Klaus Schwab at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government In 2017, ‘very proud’ of ‘penetrating’ the cabinets of countries by installing globalist puppet muppets like #JustinTrudeau: pic.twitter.com/gANqdFkXjA — 21st Century Wire 🇾🇪 (@21stCenturyWire) January 26, 2022

Given his turn of phrase, it is ironic that Trudeau has made it his life’s goal to penetrate Canadians with experimental needles.

Now, the ideas behind the Great Reset are indeed startling, and it is clear that the WEF is not something to be ignored.

However, it is one thing to profess your intent to coopt political interests for economic control – in Canada this would be called the motus operandi of the Liberal Party – but it is quite another to turn science fiction into reality.

Harari vs Malone

One of the false prophet nutjobs from the WEF is Yuval Noah Harari. He is a homosexualism advocate who believes Jesus is “fake news” and that humans have no soul. He sounds charming.

Harari has made many claims about hacking human beings by way of vaccine technology along with other means.

On Team Sanity, we have Dr. Malone, who believes that the idea that humans could be hacked by vaccines and other means is insane and not going to happen.

Personally, I am inclined to agree with Malone; I’m convinced the Great Reset will ultimately fail.

Malone is a real expert in vaccine technology, having been at the genesis of the invention of mRNA vaccine technology. Unlike the so-called experts who have tried to ruin your life by lying about COVID and supposedly magical jabs, Malone understands the limits of vaccines.

This is why he said during his speech at the WCH conference: “I’ve spent a large fraction of my career focused on gene delivery technology. I want to talk a little bit about this transhumanism agenda, and the logic that we’re hackable beings… I have trouble reconciling the words that we’re hearing with my knowledge of the current state of the technology … These technologies are not capable of the task that is being asserted can be supported.”

He went on to say that the way the WEF is suggesting mRNA can be used to hack human beings is not possible because “the tech isn’t there.”

“These viral systems… are extremely inefficient… The truth is the technology is far more immature than we are being led to believe.”

About the general scientific claims of the Great Reset, he stated: “What I’m struck by is how immature the logic is and how faulty the science is… What is being asserted as true… is a fantasy.”

“Are these people stupid?” Malone asked rhetorically.

Chesterton’s Evolutionary Line

You don’t have to be an expert in the physical sciences to understand that Malone is on to something when he doubts that a level of technological ability has been reached that could support the outlandish claims of transhumanists like Harari.

English author G.K. Chesterton illuminated how a sound anthropological world view could poke holes in the more scandalous claims of modern scientism.

In The Everlasting Man, Chesterton wrote of the infinite line that would need to be crossed for anything like human evolution to be established:

And there remains with them, as already suggested, the testimony to something that is absolute and unique; that belongs to man and to nothing else except man; that is a difference of kind and not a difference of degree. A monkey does not draw clumsily and a man cleverly; a monkey does not begin the art of representation and a man carry it to perfection. A monkey does not do it at all; he does not begin to do it at all; he does not begin to begin to do it at all .A line of some kind is crossed before the first faint line can begin.

In this passage, Chesterton explained the qualitative difference between man and ape as being so great that there cannot be any serious claim made that we are simply apes of a different degree, given the fact that “a line of some kind is crossed” before we can even “begin to begin” to see any real anthropological similarity between man and even the highest of beasts.

Creation and any imagined evolution or major change in the human species is a power reserved for God alone. It is not for the creature to recreate the creation, any more than it is for the monkey to recreate the zoo. The chasm between man and God is infinitely more expansive than even the chasm between a chimp and a man, and even that chasm is unapproachable and seemingly endless.

Harari and the WEF attempt to play God by pretending they can recreate the internal workings of the creature, and by doing so they are playing with fire.

If anything they desire “be as gods,” (Genesis 3:5) of whom King David said “all… are demons.” (Psalm 95:6)

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

