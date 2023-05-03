Drag queens dance and hug teddy bears in repulsive new ad for Canadian children’s charity

‘Fay and Fluffy’ — two grown men in women’s dresses — openly seek to indoctrinate children in gender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — Kids Help Phone is a charity that focuses on kids in crisis, providing online and telephone counseling as well as bilingual text-based support to Canadian youth. And so naturally, their latest move is to release an advert featuring … drag queens. Why not? Everyone else is doing it:

The advert features two hairy men in makeup and low-cut dresses — the increasingly infamous “Fay and Fluffy.” The men are offering advice in response to questions.

Q: “What do you do when you have lots of feelings?”

One of the men hugs his teddy bear in response, while the gray-bearded member of the duo says “sometimes I like to draw my feelings.” Then music kicks in, and the two men start dancing.

“Fay” is actually kindergarten teacher John Paul Kane, and “Fluffy” is cultural producer Kaleb Robertson, but they are best known as the men in dresses who feature prominently at Drag Queen Story Time events. They also have a show on Amazon Prime called “The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy,” which is described thusly:

A cabaret-style preschool series is hosted by drag duo Fay Slift and Fluffy Souffle. With puppet friends and special guests, they encourage inclusivity and kindness through community, stories, and song.

Yeah. Drag queens with teddy bears, reading LGBT books to kids, and hosting a “cabaret-style preschool series.” The Canadian state broadcaster CBC, of course, has leaned hard into defending drag shows for kids, rewarding the pair’s activism with a glowing review titled “Toronto drag duo Fay and Fluffy are a beacon of light for young hearts and minds.”

The photos included in the article—just look at them—are disgusting. The goal of these shows is disgusting, as well:

“Kids are a great audience,” says Fay. “They’re a lot of fun. They’ve got real honest questions and you just have to answer them truthfully and honestly. But it is amazing to see that children as young as four and five years of age already have an idea of gender roles — but the minute that you say to them, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just clothing, it’s just a color, it’s just a toy … It’s for everybody,’ they’re like, ‘Cool.'”

In response to parental concerns and protests, however, Ontario provincial legislator Kristyn Wong-Tam of the NDP is proposing the equivalent of bubble zones around drag events similar to those put in place around abortion clinics to prevent peaceful protestors from offering help to women heading inside. In a Maclean’s essay titled “The Big Idea: Defend Drag Shows,” Wong-Tam insists that these restrictions on free speech are necessary.

All of this is part of the playbook. A couple of years ago, nobody had heard of drag shows for kids. Now they’re the new normal, and anyone who objects to them is smeared by the mainstream press. Drag queens are used for every conceivable sort of children’s event, but if you notice, you’re the problem. Drag shows for kids are a brand-new development, but if you suggest that they might be inappropriate, you are the one who is making a fuss and causing trouble, not the hairy men in low-cut dresses indoctrinating toddlers at the local public library.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

