Drag queens have gone from fringe phenomenon to fixtures at big public events

The normalization of gender ideology is reflected in the presence of men dressing as women at sporting events, awards shows, drag camps, and schools.

(LifeSiteNews) — If any of my readers still need evidence that the culture war is totalizing, consider how, in a couple of years, drag queens have become a staple of nearly every single public event. Not just Drag Queen Story Hour for kids or drag queens as a feature of sex education in schools — any event, regardless of how seemingly disconnected it is from the Sexual Revolution, must have a token drag queen as evidence of how on board with the revolution they are.

Here are just a few recent examples.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, an NHL team primarily famous for finding creative ways to lose, recently hosted drag performances to highlight their support for “the community.” The Leafs promptly posted photographs of the drag queens flailing about in front of the team colors because showcasing their wokeness is the entire point of the exercise. “Stick taps to the amazing performances from @VisionDrag during tonight’s Pride Game,” they tweeted. So if you’re a hockey fan, get used to this sort of thing. Professional sports now feature requisite queer performers.

Kelsea Ballerini, a “pop country” singer from Tennessee, decided to use the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards to signal her virtue, as well. The country music scene has always been one of the few conservative bastions within the entertainment industry, and there have recently been clashes between young, LGBT-supporting up and comers and older country stars like Jason Aldean who oppose the transgender agenda.

Ballerini used her bully pulpit moment to bring Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, and Olivia Lux on stage for her performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).” Despite loud backlash from the fans, Ballerini announced that she regretted nothing.

The Trudeau government is upping the ante even further by sponsoring — with taxpayer dollars — a “Junior Drag Camp” for kids this summer, with the tuition including a “drag makeup kit.” The junior category, by the way, is targeted at children ages 7 to 11, while the “Teen Drag Camp” option is aimed at kids ages 12 to 17. Good old summer camp is passe now — under the Trudeau regime, hardworking Canadians have their wages garnished to fund a camp that teaches drag performances to children.

It isn’t just the federal government, either. Canadian governments at every level are suddenly discovering that drag queens are necessary in nearly every public space — and that any backlash is evidence of bigotry. Consider this recent Ontario press conference:

In the United Kingdom, lead educators want to formally enshrine drag queens into the curriculum. According to a recent report from The Telegraph, the UK’s biggest teaching union — the National Education Union — “voted to support LGBT+ initiatives including drag queen story time and inviting LGBT+ authors to speak in schools at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate on Wednesday.” The NEU felt that “ the activities would help to challenge the ‘heteronormative culture and curriculum that dominates education.’” They will also be advising every school in the UK to set up a specific LGBT space.

That handful of examples is just a start. What do public libraries, and professional sports, and country music, and summer camps, and schools have to do with drag queens? In a totalizing culture war, it doesn’t matter. Drag queens have become the totems of the Sexual Revolutions, and every single organization — regardless of their mandate — must feature one of them to signal their support. Those who express their concern will be condemned. It is now a revolutionary ritual, and we should expect to see it spread.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

