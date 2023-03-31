Dutch TV show ‘Simply Naked’ exposes children to full-on transgender nudity

Kids ages 10-12 were asked to look at undressed transgender adults and ask them questions about their bodies.

(LifeSiteNews) — I wrote recently about Canada’s state broadcaster airing a program in which they introduced drag queens to nervous and awkward-looking children for the purpose of indoctrination — normalizing queer and transgender culture. That show was only one of scores of current examples that I could cite, including the inaugural episode of “Sharing Spaces” in which Daniel Radcliffe, presumably still attempting to escape his Harry Potter past since J.K. Rowling became a culture warrior fighting the transgender movement, grovels before a group of “transgender” and “non-binary” youth and begs them to help him understand.

But the Dutch TV show “Gewoon Bloot” — Simply Naked — upped the ante. Instead of introducing children to drag queens who were, at least, fully clothed, they paraded naked transgender adults to children ages 10-12 and invited questions.

In a recent clip that has gone viral, host Edson de Graca excitedly announced the new episode: “In Simply Naked, adults get undressed so that we can learn something about it! These kids, 10-12-year-olds, get the opportunity to ask them questions about their naked body, and today our guests are transgender.” The camera panned a group of children sitting nervously in their seats.

CAUTION: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

PURE EVIL

Children’s TV in the Netherlands: Naked adults promoting transgenderism and sex change surgery as “euphoria.” After being indoctrinated, one child says: “At first you think HUH? But later you realize that it’s actually pretty normal.” pic.twitter.com/F0AaUng9ip — Mark Alan Pearce (@PearceAlan1962) March 29, 2023

Five adults walked out in front of the children and took off their clothes. One was a young woman featuring chest scars from where she’d gotten her breasts surgically removed. She explained to the children that she felt male, and thus had surgery. “But you can also be transgender and not undergo any surgeries,” she added. Another, wearing boxers, told the children: “As you can see, there’s something in my underpants, but I still have a vulva. I don’t feel comfortable with that body part. Therefore, I am wearing my underwear with a packer.”

That young woman — who also featured mastectomy scars — was referring to a prosthetic penis she had placed in her underwear to “present” as male. One little girl stared wide-eyed, looking confused. The host carried on, asking a young man who identified as a woman, “What is a vaginoplasty?” The feminine-looking man replied, “That you surgically change the male sex organ to the female sex organ.” That, of course, is impossible, but there was no follow-up.

The children were then polled for their reactions. One little blond girl responded, “At first you think, huh? But later you realize that it’s actually pretty normal.” A little boy: “It’s actually really normal.” The host interjected: “So it’s not just male and female! There’s an entire spectrum of genders besides male and female.” He then asked the adults, “How did you feel after you had surgery?” One young woman with chest scars asked a chubby little girl, “You know the word euphoric?” She shook her head, blushing. “Euphoric means happy. Really happy. I woke up and I knew that my breasts were gone. That it looked like I had always wanted it to look. It finally matched the way I feel inside, and that made me ecstatic.”

“So it feels a bit like flying?” the girl asked. “Yes,” the adult responded. “You simply feel intense happiness,” the host interjected. “I want that, too,” the little girl said.

Mission accomplished. In the name of promoting the transgender movement — and the transgender medical complex — children are put on TV, exposed to nude adults, and told that “euphoria” awaits if they have their breasts and genitals mutilated. Wide-eyed kids, at the prompting of adults, affirm that this is “normal” — and that they “want that, too.” Because what child doesn’t want to feel like she is flying?

What we are doing to children is criminal, plain and simple. There will be hell to pay — and I mean that in every way — when they discover the truth.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











