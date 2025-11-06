Elon Musk shares chilling story about the radicalization of transgender ideology

'The school literally sent the police to his house to take his daughter away from him,' Musk told Joe Rogan.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, Tesla billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed that one of his friends fled the state of California with his daughter hours after the police showed up at his home to remove her because he did not support her “transitioning.”

“There was a friend of mine who was living in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they tried to trans his daughter,” Musk told Rogan. “The school literally sent the police to his house to take his daughter away from him.”

In 2022, California passed SB 107, making it a so-called “sanctuary state” for transgender “treatments.” The law grants courts temporary emergency jurisdiction if a minor is seeking such treatments, even if they come to California from out of state, and protects those perpetrating these treatments from out-of-state subpoenas. California courts can also grant custody to the parent who wants to continue these treatments and override the other parent’s opposition.

In this instance, Musk said, it was the school that alerted the police. “The school and the state of California conspired to turn his daughter against him and make her take life-altering drugs that would have sterilized her, and irreversible,” he told Rogan. “Now, that’s going to radicalize you. That’s gonna shake you out of your belief structure.” The daughter was only 14 years old.

Elon Musk: You know, a friend of mine in the Bay Area — they tried to trans his daughter. The school literally sent police to his house to take her away. That’s the kind of thing that’ll radicalize you it shakes your entire belief structure. You can convince kids to do the… pic.twitter.com/lJwwD4DBGC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 2, 2025

In a scene that sounds like a Soviet-era tale of escape from behind the Iron Curtain, Musk’s friend promptly fled the state—that very day. “He managed to talk the police out of taking his daughter away from him, and that night he got on a plane to Texas,” Musk said. A year later, after attending a school in the greater Austin area, the daughter “went back to normal,” and is comfortable with her sex. “It wasn’t real,” Musk said.

Rogan noted that people are finally starting to admit that much of the trans phenomenon of the past decade has been a social contagion—despite the fact that Dr. Lisa Littman of Brown University was viciously attacked when she first published a study detailing this in 2018. Rogan cited a recent report by Colin Wright in the Wall Street Journal that summarized recent data buttressing the “social contagion” thesis, and noted that Wright was getting death threats for daring to cover the issue.

“When you get nine kids in a friend group and they all decide to turn trans together, something’s wrong,” Rogan said. “That’s not statistically feasible.”

“You can convince kids to do anything,” Musk agreed. “You can convince kids to be a suicide bomber. You can train kids to be suicide bombers. And if you can convince kids to be suicide bombers, you can convince them of anything.”

There are plenty of similar stories unfolding across America. In a recent interview, Jeff Younger described how it felt to have his son taken from him and transitioned while he was legally prevented from doing anything or rescuing him. To know what is being done to your child and being helpless to intervene, he said, is like being tied to a chair while he is being sexually molested, unable to respond. It is, in short, an agony unique to our insane, LGBT-captured culture.

There have been other stories, too, of parents fleeing “transgender sanctuary” jurisdictions for other states, or, in one case, even other countries, to rescue their children from a system that is too often stacked against parents who believe that so-called “gender-affirming care” will irreversibly harm their children. Musk’s story is a cautionary tale that should be heeded—because unlike his friend’s story, most of these stories do not have a happy ending.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland's Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

