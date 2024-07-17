Elon Musk to vacate California over its gender policies. Imagine if other influencers rejected LGBT agenda

New legislation forcing schools to withhold information from parents about a child's gender dysphoria is apparently the last straw for the billionaire business owner.

(LifeSiteNews) — On July 15, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB1955, legislation that forces educators in the public school system to withhold from parents any knowledge that their children are suffering from gender dysphoria. The bill came in response to California’s growing parental rights movement, which successfully advocated for transparency polices at the local level, with at least seven school boards passing laws in the past year that will require educators to inform parents if their child begins to identify as the opposite sex.

The sweeping, radical bill “would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s (so-called) sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law.”

The legislation was signed in direct contravention of a growing consensus that so-called “social transitioning” is harmful to gender-confused children. The Cass Review in the United Kingdom condemned the practice, and it has been abandoned in the UK with cross-party support. The American mainstream media, by contrast, is presenting the bill as “new protections for transgender and gay students” (Politico) and denying the very idea that parents might be best suited to know what their children need — Politico referred to the “so-called parental rights movement.”

Newsom’s decision will cost California a lot of money.

In response to a post on X by a podcaster who shared a Libs of TikTok report on the bill with the question “So the state is the parent in California now @GavinNewsom?” Elon Musk declared his intention to leave the state entirely. “This is the final straw,” he wrote. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.” Musk added “I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024



Additionally, Musk is planning to move the headquarters of X — which is currently in San Francisco — to Austin, Texas. SpaceX’s revenue last year was $8.7 billion; if Musk follows through with his promise, it will be a significant blow to Newsom’s state. Musk appears adamant, sharing a post from Michael Shellenberger with the caption: “The governor of California just signed a bill causing massive destruction of parental rights and putting children at risk for permanent damage.” He also warned that under the Newsom regime the “state will take your kids if you object” to gender transition.

Between J.K. Rowling single-handedly killing Scotland’s “hate crime” bill with its absurd transgender provisions by immediately violating it and challenging the authorities to arrest her and Elon Musk pulling his businesses out of California in defense of parental rights and families with gender-confused children, we occasionally get a glimpse of what it might look

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











