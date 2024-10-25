Eminem becomes latest celebrity to go all-in on pro-abortion Harris-Walz ticket

Marshall Mathers, known to millions as the rapper Eminem who inspired teens with songs about murdering his wife, is the latest celebrity to endorse the vociferously pro-abortion Harris-Walz ticket.

(LifeSiteNews) — With only two weeks remaining before election day, the Harris-Walz campaign is pulling out all of the stops, calling on their celebrity backers to speak now or forever hold their peace. The latest is Michigander Marshall Mathers, known to millions as the rapper Eminem who inspired teens with songs about murdering his wife (he’s now 52, for those wondering). At a rally in his home town of Detroit on October 23, he introduced former President Barack Obama and called on the crowd to vote for Harris.

Confusingly, Mathers’ pitch for the Harris-Walz ticket was… free speech. “I also think people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, of what people will do if you make your opinion known,” he said. “I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

In fact, the Harris-Walz ticket may be more explicitly opposed to freedom of speech than any other in living memory. As California’s attorney general, Kamala Harris had pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden’s apartment raided by the FBI and his property seized. Under the Biden-Harris administration, grandmothers have been handed stiff jail sentences for protesting at abortion clinics. And of course, Tim Walz famously stated that there is “no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.”

Considering the steady stream of lies coming from the Democrats on abortion and gender ideology (to name just two) it is no stretch to conclude that much of what conservative Christians believe would qualify, under Walz’s definition, as “misinformation” or even hate speech.

Meanwhile, the campaign is also rounding up more celebrities to endorse abortion. In one of the cringiest campaign videos I’ve ever seen, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff joined Ben Stiller and Andy Cohen to explain why, as “girl dads,” they are supporting Kamala Harris. Unsurprisingly, it is mostly about abortion:

Being a girl dad is a gift. It’s also one of the reasons @BenStiller and @Andy are voting for @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/2CIL7ZTYZ2 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 21, 2024

Cohen, by the way, is gay and purchased his daughter by renting a surrogate—thus both commodifying children and denying the little girl a mother. Tim Walz has been making the same pitch directly to men, telling “all the guys” to vote for the Democratic ticket because abortion is on the line. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, told MSNBC that her commitment to abortion is so total that she does not even support “religious exemptions” for those who do not wish to be involved in abortion or pay for it:

Kamala Harris tells Anderson Cooper’s CNN town hall that she believes “faith is a verb. You live your faith.” Yesterday, she told MSNBC she would make no religious exemption for Christians who want to live out their faith by not carrying out abortions. pic.twitter.com/liaRtfGuKI — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) October 24, 2024

The Kamala Harris ticket is all abortion, all the time—but it’s interesting to note that Eminem, who is now campaigning for her and condemned the overturning of Roe v. Wade, once wrote a song about abortion. In fact, it wasn’t all that long ago—“River” came out in 2016. In it, he sings about forcing a girl to have an abortion and shares his deep regret:

I can’t keep my lies straight But I made you terminate my baby This love triangle left us in a wreck, tangled What else can I say? It was fun for a while Bet I really woulda loved your smile Didn’t really wanna abort, but f*** it What’s one more lie, to tell our unborn child?

As I’ve written before, when artists talk about abortion, we get political slogans and pro-abortion talking points. But when they sing about abortion, they usually say very different things—they express raw pain, regret, even despair. Idealogues like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have never noticed this, and thus do not see the irony have having a rapper who sang about forcing a woman to have an abortion endorsing them in part because of their support for abortion. Even if they did, I suspect they wouldn’t care.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

