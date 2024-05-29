Episcopalians’ new ‘pride’ emblem shows how LGBT ideology has overtaken their religion

With 75% of Episcopalians’ new emblem devoted to ‘LGBTQ+’ ideology, Christ may soon be nothing more than a footnote for the dying – suicidal – Episcopal church.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Episcopal church has unveiled its new “pride shield” in “celebration of LGBTQ+ inclusion,” deforming its long-held emblem whose red, white, and blue colors are intended to represent the sacrifice of Christ and Christian martyrs, the “purity of the Christian faith,” and the humanity of Christ received from the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The white field behind the red cross of St. George represented the “purity of the Christian faith,” with the pale blue area in the upper left-hand corner containing nine white “crosslets” representing the nine original dioceses of the Episcopal church in America in 1789.

The remaining three white divisions formed by the red cross have now been filled in with the colors of the rainbow homosexual and the pastel-striped transgender flags.

In other words, the “purity of the Christian faith” has been symbolically pushed aside to make room for the ascendency of LGBTQ+ political power, just in time for this year’s “pride month.”

The design includes not only the traditional “pride” flag, but the “Progress Pride flag” and “Philadelphia Pride flag.”

A statement from the church, which links to the website of the radical LGBT activist group “Human Rights Campaign,” explains: “In their use of black, brown, pink, and light-blue diagonal lines, the latter two flags represent intersectional progress in acknowledging people who are often overlooked by the mainstream LGBTQ+ movement: communities of color; the transgender community [sic],” as well as “the many thousands” allegedly “harmed by anti-LGBTQ+ policy.”

“In the United States, the bodily autonomy of women and trans people [sic] is under attack,” claimed Aaron Scott, the church’s first “gender justice” staff officer, seeking to establish victimhood status for abortion-seekers and the gender-confused.

The Episcopal church brags of its 50-year history working toward the “radical inclusion” of LGBT-identifying persons, and it seems that in the process that LGBT power has, ostensibly, displaced foundational elements of the religion.

“The Episcopal Church’s new logo,” wrote parental rights advocate Frank McCormick on X. “They have officially adopted the flags of their Woke colonizers.”

Dr. Jordan Peterson went further, predicting that LGBT forces will soon fully overtake the Episcopal church, subordinating Christianity to the doctrines of the new, secular LGBT religion.

“Soon the abomination of desolation will be put in the highest place,” wrote Peterson.

Soon the abomination of desolation will be put in the highest place https://t.co/0tZs5eUcgP — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 29, 2024

With 75% of its emblem devoted to LGBTQ+ ascendency, perhaps Christ will soon be nothing more than a footnote for the dying Episcopal church.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

