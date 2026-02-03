Epstein files expose links to transgender ideology’s wealthiest backers

(LifeSiteNews) — During an episode of his show on Tuesday, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire drew attention to a number of emails between the serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and prominent LGBT activists, which were released over the weekend in the U.S. Department of Justice’s document dump. All of the communications occurred after Epstein was convicted of “procuring a child for prostitution” and registered as a sex offender in 2008.

One email, from billionaire Tom Pritzker, was sent to Epstein in June 2011, jovially noting that he was in Afghanistan, ostensibly looking at investment opportunities, but, in reality, fulfilling “my birthday wish, with boys with toys” after being lent two choppers by General David Petraeus. Pritzker, Walsh noted, is one of the wealthy men pushing transgender ideology. As investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek told me in a 2024 interview on the billionaires behind the transgender industry:

The Pritzker family in Chicago is one of the richest families in America. Though their fortune evolved out of the Hyatt Hotel industry, their predominant investments now are in the medical-tech sector. Their massive philanthropic efforts have made them some of the biggest drivers/funders of the gender industry. Tim Gill of the Gill Foundation – the second largest LGBT NGO in America and connected to Jon Stryker and his family – contributes significantly as well, originally coming from the tech sector and now involved in a home AI platform business. The tech giants – Google, Intel, Microsoft, Facebook, Salesforce, Hewlett Packard, and Amazon – leverage their financial power both to fund this industry in body dissociation and also to browbeat entire states to accept the ideology by threatening the withdrawal of their capital. They did this in 2016, when they signed an amicus brief against North Carolina. After that the state insisted on bathroom privacy for boys and girls in schools.

Another email, this one from December 17, 2018, is from Robert Trivers, the famed American evolutionary biologist. In a truly chilling exchange, Trivers lays out the pseudo-scientific rationale behind the transgender experiment.

It is very simple – I will compare male to female with female to male. With greater molecular control over development we are increasingly capable of producing novel phenotypes – more feminine men, by blocking testosterone receptors (or castration) and, at the same time, increasing estrogen production – the one bocks male features, the second encourages female features. More masculine women – heavy testosterone dosage – incredible external effects, heavily bearded men, you would never guess they had a female bone in their body.

READ: Ignored in the release of Epstein files are victim references to traumatic abortions, lost babies

Trivers goes on to note, in terms too pornographic to reproduce here, the sexual difficulties and sexual fantasies associated with each kind of “transgender” person – male-to-female, female-to-male – and the way treatments permanently transform their bodies.

Trivers observes that males who undergo sex change surgeries post-puberty are frequently miserable and suggests that a solution is to medically intervene earlier. “(S)o you notice your 3-year-old son has trans tendencies, so now you intervene with hormones – I would be frightened to do that – but who knows?” Trivers writes.

The email details the thinking of the pioneers of transgender ideology as it developed – Trivers might have been “frightened” to give a 3-year-old cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers after the toddler displays “trans tendencies,” but the transgender movement swiftly got over such fears. “Transition” for children is now advocated as a human right by the LGBT movement and their political allies.

Another email, this one from Jess Ting on May 14, 2016. Ting is, as Walsh noted, “the trans surgeon who supposedly pioneered a new way to carve out fake female genitals in men.”

In the email, Ting pitches Epstein on support for a propaganda documentary pushing the transgender industry:

Hi Jeffrey, I hope you are well. I have 2 things to tell you about: 1) The research you supported with a $50,000 grant has borne fruit. We have submitted a paper for publication summarizing our results. If you would like a outline of the results of the research, we can email one to you, or present to you in person. 2) I have been made surgical director of the brand new transgender surgery program at Mount Sinai. That’s right – Mount Sinai, being the progressive place that it is, saw am opportunity and need to take a leadership position in the area of Transgender Health and created the first full-spectrum academic program in the U.S. focused on transgender surgery and care. This was such an interesting and innovative idea, that I thought it would make a good documentary. I pitched the idea to a well-known director and we have started scouting interviews and are in the process of making a fundraising trailer. If I could just be really forward, I was wondering if you would be interested in supporting this documentary? If so, the producer, director and I would love to come and give you the pitch in person. This is an exciting, groundbreaking project – both the center and the documentary – that will do good for the world. I hope you can be a part of it. Best regards, Jess Ting

There is no record of Epstein’s response or whether he responded to Ting’s request for funding, but several years later a transgender propaganda documentary titled Born To Be, after Ting’s work in “transgender medicine,” was released to great acclaim.

Ting shows up hundreds of times in the Epstein files; according to one media outlet, the emails document “a yearslong relationship between Ting and Epstein that encompassed travel to Epstein’s private island, visits to his homes, coordination of medical care through Epstein’s staff, and direct outreach seeking Epstein’s support for research and for a new transgender surgery program at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.” Ting has claimed that the relationship was merely professional.

In responding to media questions about his long relationship with Epstein – which continued, based on the available emails, right through 2017 – Ting attempted to portray himself as an LGBT pioneer being attacked for his work. “Since creating this program in gender affirming surgery, I have been the subject of death threats, bomb threats, stalkers, and protestors,” he responded. “Despite that all, I remain committed to devoting my career to providing care to trans and nonbinary patients.” None of that, of course, explains why he spent so much time with a convicted sex offender and pedophile.

Neither Pritzker nor Trivers, who maintained friendly contact with Epstein long after his conviction for pedophilia, have publicly responded to these latest revelations.

