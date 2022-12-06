ER doctor exposes the fraud of ‘Fauci medicine’ and the lies behind the COVID pandemic

Hear from Dr. Scott French, an expert witness in medical malpractice lawsuits, on tonight's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — My guest on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Dr. Scott French, an ER doctor with extensive experience testifying in medical malpractice lawsuits. We discuss how the arbitrary diktats of Dr. Anthony Fauci have damaged the United States and how certain lies continue to propel the so-called COVID “pandemic.”

Dr. French agrees that the horrors we’ve been witnessing the past couple years — the lockdowns, the mandates, and so on — are fundamentally part of a spiritual battle, a battle between good and evil, truth and lies, freedom and tyranny.

“This has really been orchestrated by Satan, and people are unwittingly cooperating with him,” he says. “Probably some are, but the vast majority don’t cooperate with Satan. It’s really a battle over truth. And so I always like to start these talks with, ‘Please, Holy Spirit, help guide us into truth and proclaim the truth. And that’s really what we lack in today’s world.'”

Dr. French quips that “the world has accepted Fauci truth and we’ve jettisoned God’s truth,” reminding us that science itself is predicated on a rational, ordered universe, and thus objective truths. “Science” used to scare people into complying with political and social agendas is most definitely not science.

“Here is what’s true about Fauci medicine. It’s very effective in killing people. It really is,” he says. “Because of the effects of the lockdowns, and they still have the emergency … I just checked, the Biden administration extended the emergency until January, and they’re probably going to extend it. Because you got to have a constant emergency, you got to have constant fear so that people just comply.”

For much more with Dr. Scott French, listen to tonight’s episode below or watch the interview above.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

