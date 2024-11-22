EU drags Hungary before top European court over law banning LGBT indoctrination of children

The EU is taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice, claiming its anti-pedophilia law, which bans LGBT propaganda targeted at children, ‘violates core EU values.’ The fact that this has triggered such outrage shows how much LGBT activists and their vassals in the EU want to influence children.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is one of the absurdities of our post-Christian age that the LGBT movement wields tremendous institutional power while constantly posturing as victims.

This tension is on display once again as Hungary is dragged before the European Court of Justice on charges of the “massive and flagrant violation of several important EU rules.” Why? Because of the 2021 Hungarian Child Protection Act, legislation that mandates a zero-tolerance policy for pedophiles and restricts LGBT propaganda from being targeted at children.

It is this aspect of the legislation that has drawn the ire of the European elites. The law has been condemned as “anti-LGBTQ” – one of the primary unforgiveable “sins” of our post-Christian age – and referred to by a lawyer for the European Commission this month as “a frontal and serious attack on the rule of law and more generally on European society.” The European Commission referred the case to the Court of Justice in December of 2022.

This case is a microcosmic example of the civilizational clash at play across the West. To the European Commission, restricting explicit depictions of homosexuality and transgenderism in the media and educational content for children under 18 is a serious, frontal attack “on European society” – albeit not a European society that would be recognizable to Europeans circa 50 years ago. To the Hungarian government, it is a move to preserve the nation’s Christian heritage and to prevent minors from being influenced by an ideological movement, especially because gender dysphoria has proven to be a social contagion.

Indeed, note well that the Hungarian government is not restricting LGBT content in general – only for those under the age of 18. The fact that this has triggered such outrage is very revealing, to say the least. LGBT activists and their vassals in the EU want to influence children. They want this content in education. As it turns out, their movement was never really about freedom for adults to begin with. It was about the wholesale transformation of society, from cradle to grave.

The backlash to Hungary’s law has included 16 of the EU’s 27 member states joining in a collective legal action against the Central European country, including France and Germany, two of the most powerful countries. In April 2023, the EU Parliament adopted a resolution claiming that the law actually “works towards dismantling democracy and the rule of law in Hungary,” despite the resounding electoral victory of the Fidesz government after passing the law. It is illuminating to see the LGBT movement and “democracy” and “rule of law” portrayed as synonymous by the EU elites.

The case now constitutes “the largest human rights case in EU history,” and predictably, media outlets reporting on the case constantly reference Hungary’s allegedly close ties to Russia and insinuate that Prime Minister Victor Orban is merely following in Putin’s footsteps in restricting LGBT propaganda. This, of course, is to ignore Orban’s entire career. The prime minister is a Calvinist, and his socially conservative values are well-known. Tying Orban to Putin in this way is an attempt to smear Orban as an autocrat and to buttress the feeble allegations of an attack on democracy.

The European Commission sees this fight as very important, alleging that Hungary’s law “violates core EU values” and also undermines the EU’s single market rules on “services and audiovisual media” for its restrictions on LGBT content for those under 18. Several bookstores and other establishments in Hungary have received fines under the law for violating the law, and the EU is coming to the defense of LGBT activists. If Hungary loses its case at the Court of Justice, they will likely be ordered to pay a massive fine – or procedures to suspend the country’s voting rights in EU meetings could be initiated.

Hungary is finding out the hard way who really runs the show.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

