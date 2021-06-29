John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

European singer who has been blind since birth risks career to record pro-life song

Bernarda Bobovečki says that just like her parents who chose life despite the fear, she too wished to give back her life and talent to save the most innocent and voiceless.
Tue Jun 29, 2021 - 2:56 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — European singer Bernarda Bobovečki stunned the world when she first performed her incredible pro-life song at the Berlin March for Life last year. In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sit down with her to discuss why she decided to stand up for the unborn in such a profound way, going against the “orthodoxy” of the music industry.

Bobovečki is a Croatian singer who reached popularity when she competed on The Voice of Germany, a competitive talent show similar to The Voice in the United States. She tells me that around the time she was competing on the program, she was informed by her spiritual director Bishop Marian Eleganti about a priest, Fr. Thomas de Beyer, who had written and composed a pro-life song.

After looking at the piece, Bobovečki loved it, but at the time was too busy on The Voice to record it. After finishing the show, she contacted Fr. de Beyer and preparations were made to record the song.

It was at this time that her manager and others told her to not “to ruin your career” by recording the song. Bobovečki says that she was told how the song would prohibit her from being able “to perform on significant TV stations in Germany and … [do] promtional performances.” She explains that she was intimidated and scared into giving up on the song.

However, Bobovečki decided not to give in to the pressure and instead committed to be a voice for unborn children. Her performance at the March for Life in Berlin was incredibly successful, and she received praise not only from attendees, but from pro-lifers around the world.

Her story and her motivation to use her talents to save the unborn is quite amazing, and a testament to the value and potential of every human life. Ever since birth, she has been completely blind, and her parents themselves were pressured to abort her and not have any more children because of a family history of health problems.

Bobovečki says that just like her parents who chose life despite the fear, she too wished to give back her life and talent to save the most innocent and voiceless. She says that by performing the song, she wanted “to be a voice for our unborn brothers and sisters,” and to give it all to God.

This story and song is just so inspirational — I hope you listen to it in my interview.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  abortion, berlin march for life, bernarda bobovečki, croatia, john-henry westen, john-henry westen show, march for life berlin, pro-life movement, pro-life witness, the john-henry westen show

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.