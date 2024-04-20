Even notorious leftist Bill Maher is calling out the LGBT grooming of children

Referring to the LGBT programming in schools as 'entrapment' in a recent episode of his late-night show Real Time, even notorious left-wing comedian Bill Maher seems to have had enough of the war against children's innocence.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Real Time host Bill Maher may be one of the strangest anomalies on late night TV. He is an environmentalist who is staunchly pro-abortion – chillingly, he openly admits that pro-lifers are right, that feticide is murder, but says he supports it anyway because he’s concerned about overpopulation. He is an atheist who has made an enormous amount of money sneering about religion, most famously in his documentary Religulous. He was a good friend of Hugh Hefner, the porn king recently exposed as a sexual predator.

But he is also beginning to openly question the LGBT agenda.

His first major foray into the issue was in May of 2022, when he aired a segment titled “Along for the Pride,” in which he analyzed the huge spike in trans-identifying children and concluded that kids were being groomed. “If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional?” he asked. “Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them.” Keep in mind that Maher was a devout supporter of same-sex “marriage” and an enthusiastic participant in the sexual revolution. When he notices what’s going on, that means it is very obvious.

On April 19, he went even further. He began his monologue going after Nickelodeon and Disney, detailing their horrifying record of child abuse as revealed in the recent docuseries Quiet on Set. “As one of the few people in the public eye who’s gone through life and never had kids, someone has to tell me why am I always having to defend them?” he asked. “I don’t even like kids, but I also think it’s every adult’s job to protect them.” Ron DeSantis, he noted, “wasn’t wrong – but we’re so tribal now, the left will overlook child f*****g if the guy from the wrong party calls it out.”

At that point, Maher did something that, to my knowledge, no late night host has yet done: he went after the LGBT movement directly. Drag Queen Story Hour, Maher stated, is utterly inappropriate, and it is “time to admit” that it is “more for the queen than the kids.” He didn’t mince words: “Sure, kids love a clown but does the clown have to have t-ts? And when I see a five-year-old tipping, tipping at a bar under a sign that says ‘It’s not gonna lick itself,’ do I have to pretend that’s cool in order to keep my liberal ID card? Sorry, I can’t do that.”

“I said it before, wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore,” he continued. “It’s more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite. Teaching kids not to hate or judge those who are different? Great. Proud we got there all for that. But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion. And contrary to progressive dogma, children aren’t miniature adults wise beyond their years. They’re morons. They’re gullible morons who believe anything and just want to please grown-ups. And they don’t have any frame of reference so they normalize whatever is happening. That’s why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate, it’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do.”

Bill Maher referring to LGBT programming in schools as “entrapment” is essentially an endorsement of the view that it constitutes “grooming.” He will face a firestorm for saying so – but he brought receipts, showing several clips of teachers boasting about how they inject “queerness” into their classrooms.

“And if you think that some of that isn’t going on with gender in schools, you’re not watching enough TikTok videos,” Maher said. “There’s a certain kind of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality, old school, old-fashioned, boring, minding its own business heterosexuality and lump it in with patriarchy and sexism and racism and tell kids ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if you’re anything but that? It also seems to be the theme of kind of a lot of kids books these days.”

He finished by airing a video of a Disney director bragging about how she inserts LGBT characters into as much children’s entertainment as possible. “I never used the phrase ‘gay agenda’ because I thought it was mostly nonsense and it is… mostly,” Maher stated. “But a director for Disney Television Animation did say after she was hired, ‘The showrunners were super welcoming… to my not-so-secret gay agenda.’”

Take out Maher’s profanity and his expressions of support for earlier iterations of the sexual revolution, and that monologue could have been written by a socially conservative pundit. Again, Bill Maher is nowhere close to an ally. He still supports the LGBT movement; it’s just gone too far for him. He supports abortion, for that matter –he’s just honest enough to admit that pro-lifers don’t hate women, and that they are correct about abortion.

But when a life-long bachelor atheist who runs in Hollywood circles decides to go after the LGBT activists for going after the kids on late-night TV, it’s a big deal – because it gives permission to millions of liberals who might, one hopes, also be noticing what is going on, to speak up themselves.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











