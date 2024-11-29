Even with Trump as president, we must remain on guard against the anti-life agenda

The next few years will decide if humanity turns back to God or plunges into a new dark age. Please support LifeSiteNews today so that mankind can take the right course.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

The birth of Christ always kindles hope, even amidst the cold and dark of winter.

And this year, as our annual Advent campaign begins, a new wave of hope is passing across America.

On November 5, the most abortion-driven candidate ever to stand for the U.S. presidency was resoundingly rejected by the American people.

Under Kamala Harris, new rivers of innocent blood would have flowed across America and etched themselves forever onto the American soul.

And under a Harris administration, the whole world would have been brought closer to the horrors of a new world war.

Thanks to the American people that terrible fate has been avoided.

The world now has a chance for life and peace. But we urgently need your help to turn these dreams into reality.

Donald Trump has won, and many in his team have strong pro-life and pro-peace convictions. They will now have great influence over the fate of the nation and the whole world.

But unfortunately, not all the news is good.

Donald Trump was a less immediately dangerous candidate than Kamala Harris. But some of his policies are downright evil.

During the campaign Trump called himself “the father of IVF” and pledged to provide nationwide insurance coverage for IVF.

But IVF kills embryonic human beings on an industrial scale.

Analysis by LifeSiteNews revealed the Trump mandate could lead to the destruction of more than 2 million innocent lives.

Trump’s plans to extend embryonic genocide are intolerable and must be opposed every step of the way.

And throughout the campaign, Trump walked back his previous pro-life rhetoric and affirmed his conviction that killing of babies conceived in rape or incest should be permitted.

This support for abortion exceptions must not go unopposed.

And that’s why the existence of truly independent news media like LifeSiteNews is more important than ever before.

LifeSiteNews got a lot of flak for pointing out where Trump went wrong. But real journalism is always about telling the truth.

If we suppress the truth in order to support a political agenda, we would be no better than the corrupt mainstream media.

The world doesn’t need more corporate media entities that push their own agendas, or those of their funders. We need journalists who are wholly dedicated to the truth.

LifeSiteNews showed our integrity when we reported truthfully on both candidates’ positions. We trusted that our readers could hear the truth and make the best decision possible.

Now I must ask you to trust us again.

The American people have given Trump four more years.

And I am asking you to give LifeSiteNews a new mandate, to take advantage of the opportunities that Trump’s victory brings.

There is so much work to do in educating America – and President Trump – about the dignity and value of innocent human life.

The scale of the task is shown by a ballot measure vote in Florida. 57.2% of voters – 6,068,933 Floridians – voted that abortion should be enshrined as a constitutional right.

Thankfully the measure failed to get the 60% it needed, but that so many voted for something so evil shows the scale of the task ahead of us.

Without truth-tellers like LifeSiteNews more laws like this WILL pass.

We have to face the reality that Satan’s reign has the backing of almost all the powers of this world – like the UN, the WHO, the EU, and the Deep State. The election of President Trump doesn’t change that fact.

How can we possibly push back against forces this powerful?

Only by telling the truth.

When we tell the truth we let God work.

The truth is more powerful than all lies, all armies, and all the money that can be amassed.

And the truth will prevail as long as enough brave men and women are willing to tell it.

A recent example that shows the impact that truthful media can have.

After LifeSiteNews and other truthful media led the charge against Trump’s disastrous IVF policy, he confirmed that he would consider a religious exemption.

This is not enough – the priority is to stop the destruction of innocent human life – but it does show the effect that truthful opposition can have.

The Trump team is susceptible to pressure from pro-lifers in a way that we could not expect a Harris administration to be.

Therefore, we must redouble our pressure on Trump and his team.

We must demand he keeps the promises he made and abandon the evils he has adopted.

This is a God-given opportunity – we MUST take it.

LifeSite is the news organization best placed to carry out this mission.

This is because we always tell the truth.

We are not afraid of taking unpopular positions and we don’t follow anybody except God, and we are not financially dependent on anyone – except you.

If you want the Trump presidency to be a pro-life presidency you must ACT NOW.

Your donation TODAY will ensure this historic opportunity is not lost.

LifeSiteNews survives and thrives on donations of $20 or $50, and larger donations of $100, $500, or $1000 dollars help us grow faster and stronger to meet the urgent needs of our times.

Never before in human history have ordinary people, through the power of the internet, had more power to change the course of history.

Please support LifeSiteNews’s historic mission TODAY and ensure that the voice of the unborn is heard amidst the councils of the powerful.

I am, as always, yours sincerely in love and gratitude,

John-Henry Westen

Editor in Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

PS: Not everyone gets to live at a turning point in history. But that is the privilege that God is giving you. The next few years will decide if humanity turns back to God or plunges into a new dark age.

Please support LifeSiteNews today so that mankind can take the right course.

