Every Catholic should know this beautiful Easter poem by Hilaire Belloc

Hilaire Belloc wrote the poem ‘Upon God the wine-giver' for Easter Sunday. I hope that you enjoy it and that it assists you in celebrating the Easter season!

(LifeSiteNews) — I’ve been reciting Hilaire Belloc’s poem ‘Upon God the wine-giver’ for years. I discovered it by chance in 2015 while leafing through a book of Belloc’s collected poems. Discovering it has been a great blessing to me and I hope it will be for all who watch this video.

I love poetry and find it a constant source of inspiration. I particularly enjoy reciting poetry among friends and recently thought, “why not do the same with LifeSite readers?”

I like to describe the poem as the Catholic agenda in 14 lines. Each time I recite it I am struck by its profound exploration of the way God reveals His glory through the good things He has created.

Good poetry is a joy in and of itself, and when we memorize good poems we can take them with us wherever we go and share them with others. They can also help to remind us of the most important and beautiful truths.

