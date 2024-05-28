Every faithful Christian should know these signs of the Antichrist

Today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is a mashup of the most essential things you need to know from my recent shows on the Antichrist.

If you missed any of those shows, click here for Part 1, here for Part 2, and here for Part 3.

In this compilation episode, you will learn what has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist’s rise to power, the steps that may be taken to bring about his coming, and the esteem and status he is likely to be given by those deceived by his seductive powers. These are things every faithful follower of Christ should know.

For further reading on this subject, click any of the links below:

Everything you need to know about Catholic teaching on the Antichrist

The Antichrist and the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple in Catholic teaching and prophecy

Everything you need to know about the Noahide Laws, a universal religion without Christ

Freemasonry and the Noahide Laws both promote the naturalist religion of the Antichrist

Antichrist expected to persecute the Church through imposing the naturalist Noahide Laws

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show's YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We've created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

