EXCLUSIVE: Col. Macgregor says ‘Iran presents no threat to the USA’

Because he was funded by 'Zionist billionaires,' Trump 'is obligated to support Israel's bid to establish Israeli Jewish supremacy in the Near East,' Col. Macgregor tells LifeSite.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a new interview with LifeSite, Colonel Douglas Macgregor comments on the new U.S.-Israel war against Iran that broke out on February 28 when both countries launched attacks on Iranian territory and killed its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

The goal is to change the country’s regime. President Trump claimed that there existed “imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.” Trump added that Iran “attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland.”

Macgregor, who played a prominent role in the 2003 siege of Baghdad and served as a military advisor in President Trump’s first administration, makes it clear that these war aims are not grounded in reality. “Iran presents no threat to the USA and has not built and fielded a nuclear weapon,” he told LifeSite. Lacking solid reasons for this war, Macgregor sees Trump dependent upon his Zionist donors, thus being urged to “support Israel’s bid to establish Israeli Jewish supremacy in the Near East and International Finance.”

Colonel Macgregor is not alone in his critique of this new war. According to the New York Times, President Trump is the “first president in the era of modern polling to take the United States to war without the support of the public.” The article points out that only 27 percent of Americans support this war according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, with 41 percent of Americans supporting Trump in a CNN survey, both of whose numbers are “far below the level of public backing” that previous presidents enjoyed when waging a war.

In October of last year, Colonel Macgregor predicted the current war against Iran when he told LifeSite: “It appears we are on a collision path with Iran yet again.” He then warned against an escalation of the conflict into a larger war. “The potential for conflicts in Ukraine and ME [Middle East] with Iran to escalate out of control is huge,” the military expert declared.

In his new comments to LifeSite, Colonel Macgregor points out the gravity of repercussions for the global economy.

He sees that this war against Iran is showing the military weaknesses of the U.S. He says: “The destruction of our bases and the resulting chaos has taught everyone that we cannot protect them or ourselves. Deterrence has failed catastrophically. Iran is waging a successful war without reliance on an Air Force or Navy. The world is taking notice.”

We thank Colonel Macgregor for his kindness in responding to our questions. You can follow Macgregor on his newly established Substack or his X account. He is also a regular guest on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s podcast “Judging Freedom.”

Please see here our full interview:

LifeSite: You warned America against starting a war with Iran. What were your main reasons against this war, and would you call it an unjust war that violates international law?

Colonel Macgregor: Iran presents no threat to the USA and has not built and fielded a nuclear weapon.

In your assessment, why did President Trump start this war? Is he serving his country here?

Donald Trump was elected thanks to enormous financial support from Zionist billionaires. He is obligated to support Israel’s bid to establish Israeli Jewish supremacy in the Near East and international finance.

The U.S. launched this war together with Israel. What are Israel’s war aims here?

Regime change is the main goal, but this attempt has already failed. In lieu of regime change, we will strive to destroy the Iranian state and induce the disintegration of Iranian society.

How is the war going? Do you think the U.S. and Israel will be able to win this war?

U.S. and Israeli forces have asserted air superiority over northwestern Iran, but U.S. and Israeli forces have not successfully neutralized Iran’s capability to strike Israel and the Near East. Frankly, it’s too early to make any sweeping pronouncements.

Will this war remain local, or will it affect the entire Middle East?

The economic and financial impact is already global. Higher oil and refined product risk premium, higher freight and war risk insurance create tighter financial conditions, and a fragile market. The LNG (liquefied natural gas) shipping rates soar 650 percent from $40,000 to $300,000 per day.

Do you think this war will get Russian and/or China directly involved?

Not immediately, but they support Iran and will watch carefully to see when our Achilles heel—logistics and resupply—shows signs of failing.

What do you think will be the repercussions of this war on a larger scale? Can it affect Europe’s or America’s political and economic stability?

The destruction of our bases and the resulting chaos has taught everyone that we cannot protect them or ourselves. Deterrence has failed catastrophically. Iran is waging a successful war without reliance on an Air Force or Navy. The world is taking notice.

