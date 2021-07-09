EXCLUSIVE: Fr. Altman reacts to bishop suspending his priestly faculties

July 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Father James Altman spoke with me in an interview for The John-Henry Westen Show, on the same day that Bishop William Patrick Callahan sent the priest a note via FedEx informing him that he had been removed as pastor. On Thursday, Fr. Altman was also told that his priestly faculties are indefinitely suspended.

He gave his reaction to these latest developments exclusively to LifeSite, and described the steps he will be taking to keep fighting for the faithful.

Ever since Callahan had asked Altman to resign in late May, and he refused, his sacking and the removal of his faculties was expected.

Fr. Altman describes how people all around the world called him to express their support and concerns. He points out that he has experienced complete peace in spite of the situation. He states that he continues to pray for the bishop, saying “I would actually pray that good things happen” to him.

Nevertheless, Father Altman highlights with clarity and truth “the evil” of taking away his priestly faculties to offer Mass, and administer the sacraments. He says that “it's diabolical [that] I can't celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass publicly,” and that Bishop Callahan is denying the faithful food for their souls.

Reiterating his motivation for speaking in defense of the faithful ever since his viral video “You Cannot Be A Catholic and A Democrat” first came out, Fr. Altman states how this latest move is once again an “interference with the feeding of of God's children, which is through Word and through the Sacrament.”

He says that with canon lawyers, he is appealing this decision, and will not give into intimidation, nor will he stop fighting and speaking boldly for the people.

Altman adds, “I have the heart of a pastor [and] I have the heart of a father,” and that he will follow and trust God and where God leads him.

Please pray for Father Altman, that Our Lord will give him wisdom and fortitude to continue being a voice of truth.

