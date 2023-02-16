EXCLUSIVE: Kenyan doctor accuses World Health Organization, UNICEF of sterilizing young women

Dr. Wahome Ngare, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Nairobi, is speaking out on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Kenyan doctor is revealing more information about a World Health Organization (WHO) tetanus vaccine campaign he and others say was part of a mass sterilization campaign of young women to control population growth.

Dr. Wahome Ngare, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Nairobi, was gracious enough to discuss the issue on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. He accused the WHO and even UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) of intentionally sterilizing young Kenyan women under the guise of eradicating tetanus, and also accused colleagues of trying to discredit his research into the issue.

Investigations of the tetanus vials conducted by a committee of experts, he said, showed they contained βhCG (beta HCG, that is, beta human chorionic gonadotropin), a hormone that mimics the natural HCG hormone that tells women they are pregnant.

“Now this particular vaccine that [the WHO] produced had combined the tetanus vaccine and βhCG. And what would happen is if a woman is injected with this vaccine, she produces anti-tetanus antibodies,” Dr. Ngare explained. “But, unfortunately, she’d also produce anti-HCG antibodies. And what would happen is every time she would conceive, the antibodies would mutate the HCG from her blood to a point where she would never know if she was pregnant.”

It is estimated that 2.3 million Kenyan girls and women of childbearing age received the tetanus shots, carried out in a joint effort between the World Health Organization and the Kenyan government between 2013 and 2015.

READ: New documentary exposes World Health Organization’s vaccine sterilization campaign in Kenya

Dr. Ngare, a spokesman for the Kenyan Catholic Doctors Association, stated that the WHO stopped the vaccination campaign after the organization found that it was successful in significantly reducing tetanus mortality. But he remains suspicious of the campaign’s real purpose.

“UNICEF was involved because they’re the ones, I think, who are paying for some of those drugs. Bill Gates … [is] always involved with those vaccines,” he said. “It’s one of those things that people must understand. There are elements in each of those international organizations that has an agenda that is really clear. Why would anybody think they have a right to determine which women should give birth and who shouldn’t? It’s a terrible experience, but I think it’s something worth sharing.”

READ: The World Health Organization has a peculiar history with vaccines aimed at reducing fertility

Concerns about tetanus vaccine programs have cropped up in other countries as well. In 1995, for instance, the Catholic Women’s League of the Philippines successfully persuaded a court to end UNICEF’s tetanus program because of hCG in the vaccines.

In addition, Dr. Ngare said many of his colleagues even attempted to discredit his research into the tetanus vaccines and the campaign, arguing it’s because they think very highly of the World Health Organization and believe they can essentially do no wrong.

“That’s what is painful about this whole thing,” he said.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











