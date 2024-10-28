EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson tells LifeSite about his new series on the Christian victory over the Ottomans

In comments to LifeSite, Mel Gibson explained that he and his team have 'written 3 hours of a series called Siege' and that this series 'deals in an entertaining and educational way with the Siege of Malta.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood actor and producer Mel Gibson, a Catholic, has told LifeSite that he is planning a TV series about the 1565 Siege of Malta. This siege led to the decisive Battle of Lepanto (1571) with which Christianity pushed back the Muslim conquest of Christian lands.

In comments to LifeSite, Mel Gibson explained that he and his team have “written 3 hours of a series called Siege” and that this series “deals in an entertaining and educational way with the Siege of Malta.” Gibson further added that the project is in “its early days yet, but we scouted locations.”

In September, the Times of Malta reported that Mel Gibson and 10 team members visited Malta for 5 days and met Prime Minister Robert Abela, with whom they discussed their project and possible production locations.

Toward the end of September, Gibson spoke to Movieweb.com and revealed some more details about this project.

“I’m … working on a TV limited series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story, and there’s only one place to film that. I mean, in Malta,” Gibson stated. Describing that battle, he explained that “that’s where it happened, at these fortresses where 700 knights defended Malta against an onslaught from the Turkish; and Suleiman sent 40,000 men and ships and, wow, the knights won. So, pretty crazy.”

Gibson is the producer of the series but does not yet know whether he will have the time to play one of the roles. He added that he has “worked with a pretty talented writer” on the script. “It’s a great story,” Gibson concluded.

Gibson is also currently working on a sequel to his The Passion of the Christ movie, called Resurrection.

The Historic Siege of Malta

LifeSite reached out to a newly ordained priest of Maltese origin, Father Zacharias Portelli, and asked him to write the story of the Great Siege for us (see full text below). In his account. Fr. Portelli shows how faithful these knights were, going into battle certain it would lead to their deaths. The priest explains that many of these knights were men of deep devotion, willing to shed their blood for the faith. Even the ornaments on their breastplates and swords expressed their faith.

For example, here is a breastplate of the leader of the battle, Jean Parisot de Valette, depicting St. John the Baptist bearing the words “Ecce Agnus Dei.”

As an example of the faithfulness of some of these knights, Fr. Portelli recounts how one of them, Fra’ Roberto, “would go round visiting many posts during the siege, crucifix in one hand and a sword in the other, preaching and beseeching all to fight for the Faith of Jesus Christ and to die well.”

Why did the 700 knights, together with some Spanish soldiers, win this siege against the overwhelming enemy, holding the island fortresses against the onslaught? Portelli comments: “The fact that the Christian forces were outnumbered [inspires] the question, ‘How did they come out victorious?’ The defence of the island was not simply found in thick stone bastions and fortresses, [and] neither was it only found in gunpowder and the sword. All these things together a had a considerable impact, [but] nothing was more effective than the zeal for the faith in the heart of each and every person who fought.”

Before we present Fr. Portelli’s full text, let us briefly learn how Henry Sire, a former member of the Order of Malta and the author of both The Dictator Pope and The Knights of Malta: a Resurrection, comments on this specific battle of 1565. He kindly responded to our questions and told LifeSite:

In 1565 the Knights of St John withstood a siege of four months in Malta by the Sultan Suleiman. Perhaps the best indication of its importance is the fact that Suleiman thought it necessary to attack the Knights at all. In 1522 the same Sultan had ousted them from their island of Rhodes, allowing them to withdraw with the honors of war. Yet in the next 43 years the Knights, established in their new fortress of Malta, proved themselves such a thorn in the side of Suleiman’s empire that he found it necessary to send a huge army to finish with them once for all. In the interval Suleiman had continued his conquests, destroying Hungary, threatening Vienna, and sending his navy deep into the western Mediterranean. The Ottoman Empire was far more powerful than it had been when it conquered Rhodes and was the most serious threat facing Christian Europe.

As to why the Order of Malta was nevertheless victorious, Mr. Sire explained that “the key to this victory was the dedication of the Knights of St John, a religious order of soldiers founded at the time of the Crusades to fight for the Christian cause against the Moslem enemy. This is a lesson for our own time, when the threat to Christendom is greater than it has been since the height of Suleiman’s power. When we have awoken from our present sleep of complacency, we may well see religious orders founded anew to combat an enemy now more threatening than ever.”

Please see here following Father Portelli’s longer description of the Battle of Malta. We thank him for providing it to LifeSite.

Voltaire is not often held in high regard within Catholic circles, especially in those that are faithful. But although he expressed disdain for certain practices and beliefs within Catholicism, he saw value and chivalry in the Knights of the Order of St. John [1] as is clearly seen in his play La Fanfarlo. He once stated that “nothing is better known than the siege of Malta.” The Order of St. John, more commonly known today as the Knights of Malta, was founded in 1113 through the papal Bull “Pie Postulatio Voluntatis.” Originally the knights were tasked with caring for the sick and aiding groups who were making pilgrimage to the Holy Land. In time, they also assumed a military character due to events which required them to take up arms.

The Siege of Malta, also known as The Great Siege, refers to a battle that was fought between May and September of 1565 on the island of Malta. This battle was a fierce war between the knights of the Order of St. John and the Ottoman Empire. The Ottomans had already won the island of Rhodes from the Order in 1522. What turned out to be a victory for the Ottomans, surprisingly soon turned out to be a loss when, in 1530, Emperor Charles V ceded the Maltese islands to the knights, in the hope that they would defend such strategically important islands. This meant that the middle and western Mediterranean was now going to be an even greater challenge for the Ottoman fleet to navigate.

At first the knights were reluctant to accept Malta for various reasons such as the dry, garigue [open scrubland], landscape. Nevertheless, it had two harbors on the northern side which were large and naturally formed where the knights could berth their fleet. It was around the harbor area that one of the greatest battles in history would be fought in 1565. Prior to the Great Siege of 1565, the Ottomans attempted to attack Malta in 1551. They gave up after several days and turned their focus to the island of Gozo and subsequently to the garrison of knights stationed in Tripoli.

One of the driving factors of the siege was religion. The knights saw themselves as defenders of Christendom, and this was evident in the way they cared for the sick and defended pilgrims.

On May 18, 1565 the Ottoman fleet which was 193 vessels strong [2] appeared on the horizon. This was one of the largest armadas ever assembled in history.[3] And so it began: the next day the Ottoman forces landed. The Great Siege was not simply a battle where one party attempted to take control of the other party’s territory. The Ottoman forces were determined to annihilate the Order of St. John.

When it came to battles, religious imagery was made as present as possible, and the interior faith of the knights was expressed exteriorly in the weapons they used and the armor they wore. Often the knights commissioned personalized suits of armor with intricate work depicting religious symbols and imagery on them. The Milan-based Negroli family, whose clients included notable figures such as Charles V and the Della Rovere family, were one of the main suppliers of armor and weaponry to the knights, and they created some astounding armor with religious imagery, many items of which still exist today.

One of the most notable figures during the Great Siege was Grandmaster Jean Parisot de Valette. The breastplate of his suit of armor depicts, amongst other things, Saint John the Baptist and the words “Ecce Agnus Dei.” Other breastplates depicted different religious imagery such as the Virgin Mary holding the Child Jesus.

When analyzing the religious context of this great battle, it is important to take into consideration the way in which religious imagery and symbols were used. Many of the knights even went as far as to include religious engravings on their swords, which was of course the main weapon in close combat situations. Some examples of engravings and designs were phrases such as “In te Domine speravi” [“In you, Lord, do I put my trust”] and rosary-beaded sword handles.

Whilst there are many reasons why the knights were victorious over the Ottoman army, faith in God and the Christian duty to defend it earned them the respect of many. The term ‘The Knights’ is often used in a collective sense when referring to those who were members of the order. That being said, one should not forget that each knight was a man with an individual background and life story.

On the same note, we must remember to make a clear distinction between faith and devotions. Whilst all knights took part in devotions, the practicing of the faith was the responsibility of each individual.

There are many examples one can find about valiant knights who gave a beautiful witness to their faith amidst the bloodbath of the siege: for example, Fra’ Francesco Lanfreducci and Fra’ Melchor de Monserrat, both of whom died at Fort St. Elmo.

What we know from various accounts about Lanfreducci is that his faith was a significant aspect of his identity as a knight. One might presume that it is automatically expected from knights of the Order to be examples of faithful men. Although such an expectation is justified, when faced with hordes of Ottomans it took great courage to remain strong and carry one’s faith with conviction. Lanfreducci’s faith also inspired other knights and soldiers stationed at Fort St. Elmo.

Like many of the other knights who held fast to the faith, Lanfreducci viewed the siege as a holy struggle against the Ottoman Empire, which was seen as a direct threat to Christendom. As believers, many circumstances test our faith. [To those who wore] a heavy suit of armor and [were] under constant bombardment, it was clear that this was the ultimate test of one’s faith. Under such circumstances it is completely understandable that everyone’s faith would be at breaking point. Like many knights, Lanfreducci embraced the idea of martyrdom, as he understood that dying in battle for his faith would bear much fruit in the triumph of the faith. Another knight simply known as Fra’ Roberto, would go round visiting many posts during the siege, crucifix in one hand and a sword in the other, preaching and beseeching all to fight for the Faith of Jesus Christ and to die well. [4]

Another notable figure whose zeal for the faith was clearly manifested is Fra’ Melchor de Monserrat. He was known to be a pious knight and was praised by Grandmaster de Valette as a man of integrity. He remained at Fort St. Elmo facing certain death and was struck by artillery and subsequently buried under a pile of rubble when the bastion wall collapsed. When his body was discovered, he was still wearing all of his armor and his hands were in a position of prayer. [5] The faith and courage these men showed was truly astounding. The group who was stationed at Fort St. Elmo together with the group of mainly Spanish soldiers who crossed over by boat, knew they were going to their deaths. The forces defending Malta numbered approximately 6,500 people. This number was made up of inhabitants of the islands, soldiers from abroad and just a few hundred knights, approximately 500. The Ottoman forces numbered approximately 50,000. [6]

It was well-known amongst the troops within and without Fort St. Elmo that the fort and the faith of those defending it was doomed. Still, twelve Italian knights petitioned Grand Master de Valette to allow them to make the crossing across the harbour and join the garrison at Fort St. Elmo, stating that they wished to “fulfil their vows to God and the Order.” [7]

The knights were, of course, not always faithful, and they had gained a reputation amongst the Maltese as being cruel overlords in some ways. Despite this, the Maltese also saw in some of the knights great examples of faith and felt close to the knights because of this faith. This became very evident during the siege.

On one occasion, a Maltese man who spoke various languages and was fighting for the Ottomans yelled across to some of his fellow countrymen, who unlike him were fighting on the side of the knights. He addressed two men by the names of Paulo Micho and Paulo Daula, good, elderly, gentlemen. After he identified himself to them, he stated that that there was no hope for the knights as the Ottoman leaders knew that the Maltese wanted to be free from the knights who treated them cruelly. He also stated that that the Ottomans were aware that the knights and their supporters numbered just a few thousand and that they had no relief forces from abroad. With this knowledge, he asked them as to why they didn’t rise up and turn against the knights. After all, the Ottomans, in the name of the sultan, promised that the Maltese would be better off under the Ottoman Empire and that under the knights they were all servants. The reply which ensued from the elderly Maltese gentlemen was clear: “We would rather be slaves of St. John than companions of the sultan!” [8]

The fact that the Christian forces were outnumbered inspires the question, ‘How did they come out victorious?’ The defense of the island was not simply found in thick stone bastions and fortresses, neither was it only found in gunpowder and the sword. All these things together a had a considerable impact, but nothing was more effective than the zeal for the faith in the heart of each and every person who fought. So deeply rooted was their zeal that even after the siege, any form of compromise was punished as was the case with an Italian man who was executed for having suggested that a compromise should be reached between the Ottoman leaders and the Order of St. John. [9]

The Christian forces prayed incessantly and on September 8, 1565, the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Ottomans began to ease off, and by the next day a huge part of the Ottoman army had moved away from the area around Birgu. The Ottomans had suffered great losses and had begun to run out of provisions. Already from the get-go the Ottomans were at a disadvantage, a house divided against itself with the two Pashas being in disagreement on how to go about the attack. [10]

These conditions together with divine providence secured the Christian victory. Once the siege was over, the high-ranking officials within the Order made sure that prayers of thanksgiving were offered. The Grand Master now ordered all flags and standards which had been captured to be laid in the Church of St Lawrence in Birgu amidst celebration, at the end of which was sung a solemn ‘Te Deum’. The death toll on the part of the Christian forces numbered approximately 9,500 people. The Order of St. John never again encountered a battle on such a scale as large as the Great Siege, and they remained in Malta until 1798.

History is riddled with events where all hope seemed lost, and whilst there are few events which can compare to the horror and scale of the Great Siege of Malta, their stories are similar: deliverance from evil through incessant supplication and prayer whilst standing firm in the faith.

Blessed Gerard, founder of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller order of St. John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, pray for us. All you holy martyrs who died defending the faith, pray for us.

