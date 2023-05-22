EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Marshall explains why he’s running for President of the United States

The Catholic podcaster and presidential hopeful joins me for a special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Taylor Marshall says he’s running for president because so-called “conservatives” have “capitulated on the most fundamental ideas of political discourse,” namely life and family issues.

The Catholic podcaster took time out of his busy schedule to discuss with me his presidential candidacy, how conservatives can learn a thing or two from Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, and the role of the Christian faith in the public square. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

READ: Taylor Marshall announces run for President of the United States

Marshall is particularly concerned with the conservative response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, remarking how conservatives rightly celebrated it like “winning the Super Bowl” but then proceeded to “put the football down” because they worried they had become “too pro-life” or “went too far.”

“And that right there I think shows an insecurity in the conservative movement. And it shows, in a way on some issues, defeatism,” he tells me. “And so I really do believe … if we could galvanize on these basic fundamental issues … I’m talking about the very basics of human decency and honor culture, a culture that puts family number #1, and the safe environment of children with, God willing in an ideal situation, a nuclear family with a mother and a father who love each other, and society holding them up and embracing them.”

READ: ‘Murder is murder’: Taylor Marshall calls for complete ban on abortion

Marshall draws great inspiration from what Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has done in Hungary to defend the family from predatory pro-LGBT ideology. He explains that naysayers in Hungary and Europe would also claimed there was no way Orbán could implement forward-thinking pro-family policies.

“And so I’m saying: Why aren’t we Christians demanding that we value children, and we value family, and we do that by implementing [pro-family] policies,” he says. “Viktor Orbán has done a great job. And look, he’s getting results. It’s actually working. We should copy and paste what Hungary is doing … into the United States.”

As far as his presidential ambitions are concerned, Marshall says it would be “wonderful” if he managed to get on a debate stage, but what he cares most about is injecting life and family issues into the national conversation, rather than his own personal success as a candidate.

“The worst thing that could happen … is that everybody on Twitter and Facebook laughs at Taylor Marshall. ‘What an idiot. Look what he tried to do. He’s so dumb. He failed.’ Okay, so what? I’m okay with that,” he says. “I’m completely okay with that. If people [will be] mocking me and saying I failed, that’s fine. But we have to give it a try.”

“I’m preparing 12 talking points, 12 bullet points. If we could just get five of these 12 to be debated by leading candidates, that’d be a major win. The Overton window would begin to shift in our way.”

For more from Taylor Marshall, tune into today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

