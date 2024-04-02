Exorcist’s assistant explains how homosexual ‘blessings’ invite the demonic

(LifeSiteNews) — Today, we have a unique problem in the Church: We’re getting poor direction from Rome, and both priests and laypeople don’t know what to do. How are we supposed to know what’s up and what’s down anymore?

Yet there are many ways God uses His voice to grant us spiritual insight and remind us of certain truths. One of those ways is through exorcisms.

My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Father Chad Ripperger. We discuss how homosexual “blessings” permitted by Fiducia Supplicans open the door to the demonic, the upcoming Synod on Synodality in October, why the devil hates Latin, and more.

Clement, who sat down for a previous interview with LifeSiteNews last month, reiterates that the blessing of homosexual “couples” affirms them in mortal sin and thus allows demons to be present to them.

“The blessing actually will take on the form of a malefice in this sense,” he says. “Though it’s said in the term of a blessing, it’s actually a rite, a ritual, an incantation, a thing done which allows the demon to be there in a formal way.”

Clement explains how demons are allowed some extra latitude after a priest blesses sin, stating there are “rules of engagement” when it comes to demonic interaction with human beings. For instance, demons can only do something to human beings that they are in some sense “psychologically compatible” with.

Therefore, when an authority figure like a priest “blesses” two homosexuals persisting in mortal sin, he is essentially confirming their openness to potential demonic presence.

We also discuss Satan’s “aping” of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, with Clement noting that Satan imitates it by directing the attention of the intellect and will to the “creature,” the fellow human being. This is in fact a way by which “parodies” of the Mass without the Real Presence came about, such as “Martin Luther’s ‘Mass'” – and why indults like versus populum liturgy, female altar servers, and the possibility of women deacons are so dangerous.

“Anything having to do with the governance of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Mass, in the liturgy, in (the) municipality, in (the) secular world, that is what (Satan’s) goal is, is to erase, if you will, or replace the role of Jesus in the governance of men,” Clement says.

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

