Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear

July 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – This is a detailed report meant to provide you with comprehensive, helpful, alternative information about what is currently the most talked about subject in the news and in family discussions – mandatory or voluntary mask-wearing regulations, whether or not masks are really useful in preventing COVID infections and how masking has suddenly become a major factor in our daily living. You will be shocked by many of the revelations in this report that your usual information sources are not telling you.

Below are the main sub-headings. You may want to go ahead to one or more sections of special interest. However, they are all connected and you will not understand the full picture of mandatory masking policies until you read them all. In the end, context is everything in understanding masking and the coronavirus.

Part I (July 28)

What is truth and what is the agenda or agendas?

All of a sudden masks are crucial

Democrats demand masks

The statistics used to justify new mask and lockdown policies

Media manipulation of COVID numbers

The importance of herd immunity

Part II (July 29)

Crucial national, globalist context

Masks and fear

Daily encounters with fearful masked runners, riders, walkers

Contradictory information from experts

Health agency negligence on giving advice for strengthening immune system

Thousands of lives lost because of suppression of very effective treatments

Children, schools, COVID-19 and masks

Medical information on mask effectiveness

End Note

This article is not going to make me more friends. Some of you will undoubtedly be upset, no matter how many physicians, scientists and solid data I present below. That trend seems to be occurring because those following mask-wearing directives tend to be personally affronted and even angry that anyone would dare imply that their heroic, uncomfortable mask-wearing might not only not be necessary most of the time, but also that their long periods of mask-wearing could even be harming them. They do not want to hear that.

It is also not good enough that the article accepts that there are legitimate situations for mask-wearing that might limit coronavirus infection and that I am not denying that the virus is indeed dangerous for particular persons and that I am not telling you to not wear a mask.

The rapidly growing response appears to be that I and everyone else must conform to the “safety” requirement that they have all been patriotically enduring and wear a mask for most of the day inside and outside when near others and now, as a Florida community is ordering, even within my own home.



Today, I read a CNET.com article in which Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and touted as a world leader in pandemic preparedness is quoted. He states, "I think that mask wearing and some degree of social distancing, we will be living with -- hopefully living with happily -- for several years." Really? Several years? There is something seriously missing from Toner, such as any mention of the simple, inexpensive treatments that have been working wonders in treating Covid infections and more postive developments that I will mention in this article.

What is truth and what is the agenda or agendas?

Any statement or statistic presented about this issue seems to be almost always completely contradicted by other statements or different interpretations of the data. It’s a Wild West type of situation, with good guys and really bad guys constantly trying to influence our future.

Finding the truth about coronavirus masking, COVID infection and death stats and treatments seems to be an almost impossible task because of the competing interests and agendas involved, including massive exploitation of the Wuhan virus by globalists, the pharmaceutical industry and especially those who will do and use anything they can to stop the re-election of President Donald J. Trump.

If an environment in which Americans will continue to be disoriented, frightened, anxious, emotionally and physically exhausted and in dire financial straits can be maintained up to the November US election day, a desperate electorate will likely vote for major political change, not being clear-headed enough to realize that they will be voting for the very people who have most wanted the frightening disorientation they have been living through for the past several months.

Keeping everyone, in every age bracket masked-up for most of every day, on top of all the other restrictions and mayhem going on, will help lead to that result. Even Chinese state media are openly admitting that the coronavirus pandemic “is a tool to defeat Trump”. Watch Tucker Carlson explain how this, and other issues, are all being engineered to make sure that the U.S. is socially and economically harmed and the Republicans are defeated in November. Carlson proclaims, “unhappy people want change”.

What I am doing in this article is presenting lots of information that is generally not seen in the mainstream media. Unfortunately, that is what most of the public heavily relies upon to make their decisions on how to live their daily lives in response to the virus. If you follow through right to the end of both parts of this article you will probably be better informed than 98% of the public.

All of a sudden masks are crucial

There are now increasing statements that broad mask mandates definitely save many lives. That is a complete flip from what we were told up to a few weeks ago that masks are not helpful.

For example, one recent article is headlined, Countries where everyone wore masks saw COVID death rates 100 times lower than projected. Therefore, those who question the effectiveness of these mask mandates are said to be cruel, reckless, science-denying non-conformists who will cause people to die.

The climate is oddly getting increasingly demanding about what we all must do now just as deaths from the Wuhan virus have been dramatically declining and, although massive testing has revealed far more people are infected than previously thought, the large majority of these infected persons will experience mild or no symptoms from infection.

The mass testing has revealed the good news that the death rate from COVID-19 is far lower than we were led to believe. That rate, except for those in the dangerous comorbidity categories, is now very close to that of a bad flu year or even better. As well, we now have treatments for the virus that can prevent most deaths from the virus, even among those with comorbidities, if they are treated soon and with the correct protocol.

The chart below relates UK virus death stats which are similar to the US trend.

Weekly covid-19 deaths - Source NHS England SOURCE: @inproportion2

With all of the above in mind, it is puzzling that President Trump has just recently, for the first time encouraged all Americans to wear masks as a supposed necessary step to rid America of coronavirus infection. He also praised the very costly and not especially effective pharmaceutical industry’s Remdesivir treatment. Even more concerning, he was very positive about a supposedly almost imminent vaccine as the final solution to the virus. There are good reasons to be concerned about this vaccine, especially given that the leading vaccine candidate appears to be a unique type which some claim is a dangerous Bill Gates/Anthony Fauci backed vaccine “currently being developed by Fauci’s own vaccine company, Moderna.” Robert Kennedy Jr. has been especially critical about the dangers of such a rushed vaccine. Others totally dispute claims that Fauci and Gates will be profiting from the Moderna vaccine.

Last week, in a physician’s waiting room, I watched a television interview with a heavily tattooed young man on the street asked for his views on the just-announced Toronto city health regulation requiring everyone to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and outdoors in areas where a six-foot distance between others is not possible. The man was upset about the regulation. He insisted it was not necessary and that this was really about conditioning and controlling the public and preparing them for the next stage of contact tracing and then a mandatory, likely unsafe, vaccine and a mandatory “vaccine passport” proof of vaccination for access to services, which he believed was the real goal of all these regulations.

A few years ago, I would have thought such a reaction was crazy conspiracy thinking, but, given all the information that we have today, and recorded public statements related to the pandemic from prominent persons, I no longer write off such conjectures.

Democrats demand masks

Today’s US Democratic Party is a far cry from the Democrat Party of the Kennedy years. It has morphed into a very different, far-left, radical social change party that wants to turn the US into an oppressive, anti-Christian, New World Order socialist state. The Democrats strongly support a national mandatory mask policy.

Joe Biden recently stated, “The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask.”

On July 16, far-left Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) issued a press release announcing her intent to ensure states that refuse to implement mask requirements don’t receive federal assistance payments. She wants mask-wearing to be mandatory across the USA. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks indicated that we should question the patriotism of Americans who will not wear masks as though the pandemic is some kind of a hoax. Hanks stated, “Are they Americans… You know, I don’t get it…It’s literally the least you can do…Is this impossible now.” I don’t know anyone who thinks the virus is a hoax so what is Hanks talking about?

Jared Polis, the Democratic governor of Colorado says that those who question the broad face mask mandates being imposed on more citizens by local and state governments are "selfish bastards.” Are any or all the physicians I quote below in this article “selfish bastards?”

On July 16, Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a “Mask up America” campaign with Hollywood celebrities Morgan Freeman and Trump hater Robert De Niro. Cuomo has previously charged that “you could literally kill someone because you refused to wear a mask.” Cuomo has provided plenty of reasons to not trust anything he recommends about the Wuhan virus.

The Daily Caller reported,

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a physician, called for the New York state legislature to impeach Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “New York had a lockdown and had 30,000 people die. New York had the worst death rate of any place in the world amidst a lockdown,” Paul said on a Fox News podcast Wednesday. “I think Governor Cuomo should be impeached, you know for what he did, for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus patients back to nursing homes.”

Incredibly, Anthony Fauci, highly regarded by US mainstream media and his fellow Democrats, and called “America’s most prominent and vocal advocate of continued” and disastrous COVID-19 “lockdown” policies”, just praised the New York Democrat governor’s coronavirus response. That boggles the mind.

Unfortunately, because of his mild demeanor, strong media support and extensive credentials, Fauci is said to be trusted by two-thirds of the American public versus President Trump, despite strong evidence that Fauci is often deceitful and cannot be trusted. Fauci now strongly advocates masks.

And of course, far-left California governor Gavin Newsome has issued a fear-creating, rights’ depriving statewide mask mandate for everyone in California except children under 2 because of a spike in coronavirus cases in his state. Can you imagine, the emotional harm that children 3 and over will experience from having to wear masks? No medical reason justifies that as Dr. Kelly Victory and other doctors explain further on in this article.

Left-wing multi-billionaire Soros provides more context. He is likely the biggest funder of US radical leftist organizations and Democrat candidates at municipal, state, and federal political levels in the US.

“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary,” Soros said during an interview on May 11. The masking wave seems to be the latest method of keeping US citizens in fear and under control until the next stage of transforming and crushing traditional US influence in the world can be implemented.

The statistics used to justify new mask and lockdown policies

Large increases in infection numbers discovered via mass testing in states that have been opening up have only recently started to translate into marginally more deaths. But the weekly death totals are still well below the peak of months ago. Newsome and other Democrat governors should have naturally expected more infection cases as they opened up their states from the horribly misguided lockdown policies but also because of the days of riots by tightly packed, large crowds they allowed to take place. There were plenty of warnings that would lead to infection spikes.

Mask mandates and a return to deadly lockdown measures are being imposed because of unjustified panic over testing that has been revealing a large increase in covid cases, especially in the southern US. But Breitbart news reported that Dr. Dan Erickson put this in its correct, positive perspective when he stated at today’s White Coat Summit in Washington,

“A case is a person, healthy, that tested positive. The vast majority. But the public hears cases and thinks, ‘Oh my goodness. These are sick people!’ No the vast majority — 99.8 percent of people get through this with little to no progressive or significant disease,” Erickson said.

The focus should not center on cases, he continued. Rather, the narrative should focus on hospitalizations and deaths that “are appropriately coded on a death certificate,” he said, stressing “appropriately coded.”

That reference to “appropriately coded” implies what many are now discovering. That is, the real number of deaths directly attributable to the Wuhan virus is likely hugely overstated for a variety of reasons.

Health care facilities are now much better prepared with treatments and equipment for the Wuhan virus and with the knowledge now of exactly who is most threatened by it and how they can be protected, which will help keep the death rate really low. There are actually substantial reasons to be positive about the latest US COVID data, rather than seeing the data as a reason to impose more restrictions and create more fear, constant anxiety and economic and other continuing major damage to American society.

Look at the chart below from the European CDC. Yes, massive, never before levels of testing has revealed that the number of confirmed infections are far higher than we knew, but the daily confirmed deaths have not even remotely grown in proportion to the discovered infections.

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, United Stated SOURCE: European CDC

But it is not just liberal Democrats who are critical of those questioning mask mandates as you can see from the comments in response to a charitable, well-reasoned July 14 article by John Paul Meenan. Even Christian, pro-life individuals can be quite hostile towards those who are not accepting the pro-mask propaganda that paints mask critics as uncaring, heartless, ignorant persons. We are in very strange times where even the good are fighting the good based on what they believe, rather than what they know for certain the right response should be to the current state of the pandemic.

The huge problem is that most don’t really know what that state is because most of the information sources are controlled by truth-hostile forces, especially all the mainstream media, wanting to paint the most negative picture to facilitate their plan to radically change world society.

Below is another chart revealing that COVID deaths have plummeted to a relatively almost zero level for all age groups. Why are most people still terrified? One reason is that no one is showing them charts like this.

Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease SOURCE: NCHS

Rush Limbaugh gave a well-sourced segment on his July 7 show exposing how much the public has been lied to on the coronavirus stats and much more. It is well worth reading and clicking on the various links backing up his statements.

Below is another graph of weekly deaths, updated July 13 by the CDC, but as the writer of the article where I got this from cautions, “The CDC does play “tricks” with this data, adjusting it as time goes on, adding deaths that were estimated or attributed to COVID even a few months before. But whatever. Ignore that. Deaths are still dropping.” He adds, “Every day we’re subjected to propaganda shouting “Record number of new cases!” Demands from propagandists and government officials that you panic about this are everywhere. The mask mandates now also surging across the nation strengthens the fear.” Read the full article to get a good understanding of why he calls it “mass madness”. Folks, you are all being taken for a ride by those constantly trying to paint as gloomy a picture as possible to advance the agenda.

US: CDC Official Weekly COVID Deaths SOURCE: CDC

In his July 6 blog, Ron Paul, a physician, gives a neat short summary of the mask madness in Texas that has led Governor Abbot to do a dramatic turnaround and suddenly mandate mask-wearing in most counties on July 2nd based on a very questionable large spike in infection numbers,

“Thanks goes to Collin County Judge Chris Hill for blowing the whistle on what appears to be a move in mid-May to redefine what was a “Covid” case to open the door to a massive increase – all to match the mainstream media line that a “second wave” was on the way. In a Commissioners Court hearing for Collin County on May 18th, it was revealed that while previously the determination of a Covid “case” was a confirmed test result, the definition was suddenly changed to count “probable” cases as “cases.” At the same time, the threshold for determining “probable” was lowered to a ridiculous level. As Judge Hill said at that May 18th meeting, “If you have a subjective fever and you have a headache and you live in Collin County, you now meet the qualifications to be a probable COVID patient. It is remarkable how low the standard is now.” Even worse, once a “probable” case was determined based on possibly unrelated subjective criteria, up to 15 people in possible contact with that “probable” case were also listed as “probable cases.” And “probable cases” were considered cases. Repeat that farce across Texas and is it any wonder there was a “spike” in “cases”?

Statistician Willam Briggs, in his July 14 article, Mask Madness, tells us more about how data is being manipulated to justify the new mask regime:

Deaths are dropping, the infection is petering out, yet testing continues to soar. This is insanity. Just a couple of days back (on 10 July), there were 823,375 tests in just one 24-hour period! Over 800 thousand tests in just one day! This massive testing leads to “new” “cases”—which are almost all indications of past infections, of this bug and even other cold viruses. We know this is true because deaths are dropping. The “new” “case” totals are added to the propaganda machine, which causes more fear, which drives more tests, which creates even more “new” “cases”, which are added to the propaganda machine, which causes more fear… It was only at the end of the crisis, when deaths were dropping to near zero, that governments began in earnest the mask mandates (unless you’re going to a riot). The timing was not an accident. The excuse was always that the masks will save lives, which might have had some force at the ramp up or peak of infection rate, but is not true now. It is now clearly about control.

Here is more on the madness - People in several states (LA, TX, GA, TN, FL) are reporting they went to testing centers to get tested but left because of the long lines. Despite not taking the test, they were notified later that they've tested positive and those positive numbers have been added to the state’s total infections number.

Media manipulation of COVID numbers

This subsection is especially important for understanding the sudden implementation of mask regulations. That is why I am including extensive evidence that the fear most seem to be experiencing at this time is totally unwarranted.

Florida is under huge media assault for its generally very successful coronavirus strategy because the governor is a Republican. Mainstream media are now going all out to paint the Florida situation as an approaching apocalypse.

July 19, Former New York Times writer Alex Berenson fact-checked claims that Florida hospitals were being flooded with coronavirus patients and that the situation in this Republican governed state was out of control. He reports on Breitbart, “The real story out of Florida is incredible: 150,000 #SARSCoV2 positive tests in the last two weeks, and effectively NO change in either total hospitalizations or ICU use statewide.

The real story out of Florida is incredible: 150,000 #SARSCoV2 positive tests in the last two weeks, and effectively NO change in either total hospitalizations or ICU use statewide. Case mix? A huge advance in medicine? This is the story real reporters should chase. pic.twitter.com/rp3Ax6gUDH — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 19, 2020

A July 22 Breitbart report also corrects skewed reporting on Florida’s hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID cases:

“For almost a month, the number of people admitted to Orange County hospitals weekly went up, but in the last seven days, the number of patients seeking care for COVID-19 has decreased significantly in the last week. “Each of our counties that we look after in advent health has either seen a flattening or a little decrease in the last 6 to 7 days,” Brady said. Seminole County has also seen a drastic drop in cases in the last 14 days. A Wednesday morning snapshot from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration showed Orange County with 21.9 percent in available hospital bed capacity — slightly greater than the state’s overall 21.41 percent availability — and 580 hospitalizations “with Primary Diagnosis of COVID.” Seminole County reported 17.04 percent available bed capacity with 177 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Here is another one:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that “there's a testing industrial complex now ” that could be inflating positive COVID-19 test results. Host Brian Kilmeade noted, citing statistics, that 53 of Florida’s ICUs are “at zero percent capacity.” DeSantis interjected, saying he wanted to “correct that.” “What they're doing, they're identifying hospitals, some of which don't have any ICUs because they're rural hospitals,” Desantis said. “You have others that have a very small number of beds who have people in ICUs who aren't COVID patients.” “We peaked on emergency department visits for COVID-like illness on July 7th and we've seen a general flattening in the hospital census for COVID so those are the types of indicators where you see you're starting to get stabilization. Our positivity rate is slightly down from where it was, which we think will continue,” DeSantis said.

And here is more from Paul Sperry about likely huge inflation of positive COVID numbers in several states,

“Health officials from dozen states have mistakenly lumped (+) results from antibody tests in w viral tests for COVID-19 in reporting to CDC, inflating new cases. A (+) antibody test could mean you were infected w virus from same corona family that causes the common cold

As a result of most Floridians reading and watching mainstream media reports about a supposed COVID catastrophe in southern states and some Florida regions implementing mask mandates, it was inevitable that a July 16-20 poll of Floridians indicated a majority want mandatory statewide masking:

“Over three-fourths, or 79 percent, said people should be required to wear masks in public. Twenty percent said they should not be required at this time. Support for a public mask mandate is highest among self-identified Democrats, with 95 percent backing the idea. Independents followed with 79 percent, and Republicans followed with 60 percent supporting the call.”

Governor DeSantis issued a statewide mask “advisory” rather than an “order” knowing full well that the Florida situation was much better than the public was being led to believe and that masks are not effective in stopping more infections.

Nationwide, Politico reports, “A bipartisan majority of registered voters strongly support state mandates that would fine or jail individuals if they fail to wear a mask in public, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll finds.” The media-generated data exaggeration panic is getting results.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., a Denver-based physician, also wrote on media malpractice on COVID numbers,

“Not only are case numbers inflated but also deaths. Anyone testing positive at the time of death is counted as a COVID death, from alcohol poisoning or a shooting, to someone in hospice with weeks to live, dying from their underlying condition, but testing positive. George Floyd is likely somewhere in the COVID death count as he tested positive at autopsy. CDC labs were contaminated, leading to false positives and bogus test results. It should be no surprise that the White House told hospitals to bypass the CDC on COVID data and send results directly to the Department of Health and Human Services, reducing the chance of data manipulation.”

Dr. Scott Atlas also stresses the importance of understanding what the hospitalization rates really mean.

…yes, hospitals are more crowded, but that’s mainly due to the re-installation of medical care for non COVID-19 patients.” In Texas he says, “90+% of ICU beds are occupied, but only 15% are COVID patients. 85% of the occupied beds are not COVID patients. I think we have to look at the data and be aware that it doesn’t matter if younger, healthier people get infected, I don’t know how often that has to be said, they have nearly zero risk of a problem from this. The only thing that counts are the older, more vulnerable people getting infected. And there’s no evidence that they really are.” And then he noted that the length of time in the hospital is now about half of what it was.

A July 14 Fox 35 investigation revealed incredibly inflated Florida coronavirus numbers that have now been corrected,

Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. Other labs had very high positivity rates. FOX 35 found that testing sites like Centra Care reported that 83 people were tested and all tested positive. Then, NCF Diagnostics in Alachua reported 88 percent of tests were positive. How could that be? FOX 35 News investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every local location mentioned in the report. The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report. “The report also showed that the Orlando Veteran’s Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent,” added FOX 35. “A spokesperson for the VA told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that this does not reflect their numbers and that the positivity rate for the center is actually 6 percent.”

Finally, one more in an Issues and Insights article titled, Is the Pandemic coming to an end?

The media and many politicians inside the Democratic Party continue to shriek over the recent jump in the number of recorded coronavirus cases, seeking to keep the economy closed at all costs — and we mean that literally. Don’t fall for the argument. The data show that, in fact, our pandemic nightmare might well be coming to an end. … it’s not actually us saying this. It’s the Centers for Disease Control, which reported that the death rate has fallen so far it’s now roughly equal to the threshold for even qualifying as an epidemic, which isn’t as severe as a pandemic. “Based on death certificate data, the percentage of (total U.S.) deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 9% during week 25 to 5.9% during week 26,” the CDC noted, adding that this was the 10th-straight week of declining deaths. While the “percentage is currently at the epidemic threshold,” additional data in coming weeks could change that, says the CDC. And yet, here are some of the headlines we’ve read in just the past couple days in the Big Media: “As Trump gaslights America about coronavirus, Republicans face a critical choice ” — CNN “U.S. is still ‘knee-deep’ in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says” — CNN “How America Lost the War on Covid-19” — New York Times “It was never about the virus but instead the election,” Brian C. Joondeph, a medical doctor practicing in Denver, recently wrote . “The so-called surge in cases is more fake news pushed by media cheerleaders eager to destroy the U.S. economy and culture if it makes Trump a one-term president.” You get the idea? Not a hint of optimism, just relentless pessimism about COVID-19, politicized to the Nth degree to make Donald Trump look like a fool or sociopath. As far as coronavirus is concerned, it’s true that total cases continue to rise. But that’s a function of vastly increased testing, not of surging actual cases

That last paragraph is very important. The media-generated panic about a supposed new surge of infections and need for mandatory masking to stop this frightening development is manipulation of the public to keep up the fear and maintain control.

The importance of herd immunity

Childrenshealthdefense.org (CHD) appears to be a great website for finding reliable, useful information on the Wuhan virus.

They have an excellent article on Sweden and its unique response to the pandemic which essentially involved imposing very few restrictions and providing special protection for the most vulnerable with the aim of hopefully reaching herd immunity as quickly and safely as possible.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons AASP states,

“Herd immunity is the state when the virus essentially has stopped infecting new victims because a necessary percentage of the populace has been exposed to it to the point where it no longer presents a serious danger to the public. This has happened with many past viruses.”

A vaccine, if there was one available, is one way of achieving herd immunity. But there may be no reliable vaccine for the Wuhan virus and many medical researchers insist it is highly unlikely that such a vaccine will ever be possible because of how frequently this virus mutates and also because there has never been a successful vaccine for a coronavirus, of which there have been many that the world has been exposed to.

Another way to achieve herd immunity is to follow the Swedish plan.

You may have been hearing a lot of both good and bad news about the Swedish strategy. Most media reports have been very negative about the Swedish experiment. The Swedes admit they have made some mistakes along the way, but they are in general still positive about the approach they have taken. CHD is also positive. I will only quote a little from an article. I encourage you to read the full article. The author states,

“If virologists were driving policy about COVID-19 rather than public health officials, we’d all be Sweden right now, which means life would effectively be back to normal. The only thing our lockdowns have done at this point is prolong the agony a little bit, and encouraged Governors to make up more useless rules. Sweden’s health minister understood that the only chance to beat COVID-19 was to get the Swedish population to a Herd Immunity Threshold against COVID-19, and that’s exactly what they have done.”

The author is being very charitable about the lockdown damage. The lockdowns that most western nations and many US states, especially Democrat, engaged in, has created an economic and social catastrophe that may take many years to recover from.

It is not a bad thing that testing indicates that children, and a significant percentage of the public in the age and health condition (no comorbidities) category that is least threatened by the virus, have been infected by the virus. Most will experience no, or very mild, symptoms. The largest percentage of the public falls into that category. The more of them that become infected the quicker we reach herd immunity at which point the virus will disappear.

Mandatory mask-wearing policies are therefore only prolonging the agony and could be seen as “more useless rules” (not in every situation).

Dr. Dan Erickson, owner of Accelerated Urgent Care, was a speaker at today’s “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill. He and an associate doctor were the first to seriously question government lockdown policies put in place to fight the Wuhan virus and the massive damage they were causing the US health care system, the economy and the mental and physical health of Americans.

Breitbart reports Erickson’s condemnation of the lockdown policies:

Was the lockdown successful? I say yes very successful. Successful in things like this. Anxiety hotline calls up 1000 percent. Child abuse both sexual and non up. Financially, emotional distress, Suicide. Alcohol. 150,000 Americans a month not receiving cancer screening. It’s been effective alright, in all the wrong metrics — in all the areas we didn’t want it to be effective. Delay in medical care. We talked about that. Orthopedics, nonessential. Suicide calls up 600 percent. Suicide calls. We heard other doctors mention this. So was the lockdown effective? If that’s the effect you were going for, then yes but it was trying to flatten the curve but it had these secondary consequences that I think are devastating. People staying indoors. No exercising as you mentioned. No Vitamin D.

“I’m watching people in their Prius by themselves driving with a mask on. There’s no sense to it,” he added. “It’s fear,” reported Breitbart.

See Part II tomorrow