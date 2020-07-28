Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear - Part II

July 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – This is Part 2 of “Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear.” See Part I here. After reading this, you will have a far better understanding about masks, mandatory mask regulations and the Wuhan virus than very few, if any, of your friends or neighbors will possess. Below I will be quoting quite a few doctors, physicians’ groups and medical journals on masks and related issues.



Hopefully, you will also end up calmer and far less worried about the virus – no matter what all the media and institutions are telling you.

Get out every day for a walk. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air and enjoy socializing without fear while taking common-sense precautions where warranted.



And hopefully, if you have children, you will no longer fear sending them off to school and will be relieved of fears that they might become infected at school or that they will bring Wuhan virus infection home. And if someone does become infected, other than someone with a serious comorbidity, you will understand that this virus is far less dangerous and more easily treated with early treatment than any of us previously realized – even for most of those with comorbidities.



The topics in Part 2 are, in order:

- Crucial national, globalist, Marxist groups Context

- Masks and fear

- Daily encounters with fearful masked runners, riders, walkers

- Contradictory information from experts

- Health agency negligence on giving advice for strengthening the immune system

- Thousands of lives lost because of suppression of effective treatments

- Children, Covid-19, and masks

- Medical information on mask effectiveness

- End Note

Crucial national, globalist, Marxist groups Context



This presents crucial context for understanding anything related to the Covid-10, or what I prefer to more accurately call the Wuhan virus.

Mandated masks have become the latest wave of exploiting the coronavirus by Trump haters and New World Order globalists that we were warned about in the historic appeal of Catholic prelates and lay leaders decrying the crackdown on basic freedoms over coronavirus. That appeal was originally written by Archbishop Vigano and signed by three cardinals and numerous other notable persons that has now reached over 55,700 signatories.

That has been followed up on July 13 with an explosive new release by the same people under the name of the non-profit Vicit leo association. In it they announce a very ambitious campaign of “preparing to file a criminal complaint against the WHO, in which the web of corruption and conflicts of interest that move this international organization will be brought to light.”

Vicit leo charges that

“Behind this pandemic lies the multi-billion pound economic interests of the vaccine industry, big pharma and a developing dictatorship that aims to keep the world population under control through microchips and fear-mongering. We are gathering an overwhelming amount of evidence showing how a planned project of depopulation lies behind these economic interests. There are a lot of people who are responsible for this developing dictatorship: the most important two are Bill Gates and Tedros Ghebreyesus, who appear to want to rule and terrorise the population using AI systems and laws that reduce human rights.”

Then there is the related, planned for next year, post-covid “Great Reset” that LifeSite reported was discussed at the secret Davos 2020 meeting of world elites,

“Nothing will ever be the same again.” It was the mantra that we heard in many countries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It came with a warning that a “new normal” would replace the existing order. Easy travel, interpersonal relations, large gatherings, even things like shaking hands would have to give way to long-term social distancing, drastic rules, and surveillance. But these changes on the personal level are only a part of the picture. The World Economic Forum, together with Prince Charles of England and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has launched an initiative revealingly dubbed “The Great Reset,” with the objective of “rebuilding” the world’s economic and social system in order to make it more “sustainable.”

This is not fiction or conspiracy thinking. These people are open about their general plan. The Guardian reports that climate change and depopulation extremist Prince Charles “said the pandemic was the result of a breakdown in the link between humanity and nature that could be corrected by recognising “the interdependence of all living things”. “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this (Wuhan virus) crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change.”

What on earth is he talking about with this weird New Age spirituality sounding concept that the virus was the result of a mysterious human and nature breakdown that he says will make people more open to undefined “big visions of change?” What change?

We all know the virus was created at the Chinese Communist Party controlled, level 4 biolab in Wuhan and that it somehow escaped out of the lab into the Wuhan region. Whistleblowers tried to warn how extremely infectious it was but they were disappeared and perhaps killed by the CCP. The Communist government did not notify the world about the virus until late January but in the meantime, they stopped all travel between Wuhan and the rest of China while permitting infected persons to travel from Wuhan to the rest of the world.

The prince gave five points in his speech which was part of the launch of The Great Reset project. The first one was “To capture the imagination and will of humanity – change will only happen if people really want it.”

Let me translate that – “change will only happen if people can be manipulated and kept frightened and disoriented enough to really want it” – that is, continued devastating lockdowns, masking mandates and anything else that can keep the public is great fear to the point of desperation where they will accept what they would otherwise never accept.



Masks and fear

Msgr Charles Pope warns in a LifeSite posted article to not give in to “crippling fear” of the coronavirus pandemic, which he believes is a “far more serious ailment” than the disease itself. Most of the public believes there is a need for masks because of fear in response to news reports on infection spikes always given without the crucial context that the death rate has plummeted as I explained in Part 1.

“Will there ever be a day when we say, ‘Let’s all get back to normal?’ Will we always have to wear masks? … Will those who go about living life normally always be shamed and called selfish and irresponsible?”

Last week and just this morning I heard in a couple of news reports that masking mandates may have to continue for one to four more years in order to completely be rid of threats from this virus. When in the past was it thought absolutely necessary to completely be rid of a coronavirus? We have flu shots every year because we know most viruses come back and are a natural part of life.

Renowned UK writer Peter Hitchens also commented along the same lines in a ripping, scathing July 18 Daily Mail article,

Face masks turn us into voiceless submissives - and it’s not science forcing us to wear them, it’s politics. The scientific papers in favour of muzzling are full of weak, hesitant words such as ‘probably, ‘could’ and ‘may’ – which can equally well be expressed as ‘probably not’, ‘could not’ or ‘may not’. The truth is that the muzzle policy is all about power and fear. The Government began its wild, disproportionate shutdown of the country by spreading fear of a devastating plague that would destroy the NHS and kill untold thousands. Now, as many people find that Covid-19 is, in fact, nothing of the kind, new ways have to be found to keep up the alarm levels. Findings are now also pouring in which suggest that a horribly high number of the excess deaths during the last few months were not caused by Covid, but by people failing to seek treatment for heart attacks, strokes and cancer. Look at the muzzled multitudes, their wide eyes peering out anxiously from above the hideous gag which obscures half their faces and turns them from normal human beings into mouthless, obedient submissives. The psychological effect of these garments, on those who wear them, is huge. Dissenters, who prefer not to muzzle themselves, are made to stand out from the surrendered majority, who then become quite keen on pressuring the non- conformists to do as they are told, and on informing against them.. When all this began, I felt fear. But it was not fear of the disease, which was clearly overstated from the start. It was fear of exactly what is happening to us, the final closing down of centuries of human liberty and the transformation of one of the freest countries on Earth into a regimented, conformist society, under perpetual surveillance, in which a subservient people scurries about beneath the stern gaze of authority. It is my view that, if you don that muzzle, you are giving your assent to that change.

Daily encounters with fearful masked runners, riders, walkers



For the past few months my wife and I have gone for a one hour or longer walk every single afternoon or evening. We pray the whole time because of all the things that are happening, while also getting the exercise, fresh air and sun that we need to stay healthy and maintain our sanity from all the isolation and fears of the pandemic lockdown restrictions and the bad news we read and see on television and on the Internet all day.

We could not help but notice the numerous people running, riding bikes, walking along the streets and even driving by themselves in their cars wearing masks to supposedly protect themselves and others from the Wuhan virus. In all of those cases, the mask-wearing makes no sense at all. Running and bike riding with a mask on is clearly a foolish and very unhealthy thing to do and cannot possibly prevent any virus transmission. The same applies to walking and quickly passing by others.

There is not a chance that such brief exposure to others could lead to any virus transmission. The worst part has been the obvious fear in the eyes of most of these mask wearers. In a lot of cases when they come up to us they widely pass around us as though we could shoot the virus some distance into them.



Contradictory information from experts

Breitbart reported on July 14 that “Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that a universal masking policy could bring the coronavirus epidemic “under control” in four to eight weeks, just one day after stating that cloth masks “may” help reduce the spread of the virus.” Sure. There is plenty of reason to be skeptical about Redfield’s latest advice on masking, beyond recalling Deborah Birx’s memorable statement that she does not trust anything that comes from the CDC.

Here's a little more history on past US health bureaucrat instructions on masking usefulness.

The May 28 New American magazine reported on US government health guru Anthony Fauci’s discombobulated advice on masks:

Fauci now says that everybody should wear one in public, that he does as a “symbol” of right action, and that it shows “respect for another person.” First we had March Fauci: “No, right now, people should not be wearing — there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” he told CBS’s 60 Minutes on March 8. “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is,” Fauci 3.0 continued. “And often there are unintended consequences; people keep fiddling with the mask, and they keep touching their face.” But then there’s Early May Fauci, who may (and actually does) say differently. He stated during remote Senate testimony a couple of weeks back that people should wear masks whenever they can’t socially distance. Of course, Fauci 5.0 has a lot of company in mask Machiavellianism, with the CDC flip-flopping and also the World Health Organization, the WHO, which never seems to know what, where, when, why, or how. But the real point is that Early May Fauci (4.0) seemed to be confessing that Fauci 3.0 was lying (lucky for him they’re not the same guy) because he wanted masks saved for healthcare workers.

And now untrustworthy Fauci is really doubling down on his new-found emphasis on mask-wearing just as COVID deaths and the death rate have been significantly declining,

“Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday state and local government leaders should be "as forceful as possible" in urging the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which the top infectious disease expert says is still in the first wave in the United States and has hit Americans "very severely." I would urge the leaders -- the local, political and other leaders -- in states and cities and towns to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a video conference with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "...Physical distancing is the most important, but practically when you're living your life and trying to open up the country. You are going to come into contact with people. And for that reason, we know that masks are really important. And we should be using them. Everyone."

Then One America News reported

“Surgeon General Jerome Adams has changed his story yet again in the latest attempt to impose the mandatory use of face masks. On Tuesday, he said the U.S. economy will not fully reopen unless all Americans wear face masks in public. Back in March, the surgeon general urged people not to buy face masks and claimed they don’t prevent coronavirus. However, Adams is now threatening to partially close the economy again if Americans don’t wear them.”

Health agency negligence on giving advice for strengthening immune system

What everyone should be questioning is that most lockdown promoting, mask-advocating health authorities have been seriously negligent by not instructing the public on how they can strengthen their immune systems to avoid COVID infection or to at least experience minimal affects should they become infected.

Dr. Kelly Victory in the video later down in this article provides some very useful prevention advice re: Covid. Here is the text of that part of her presentation,

“One of the greatest tragedies of the covid-19 pandemic is that, though it all, fueled by the constant fear and panic fueled by the 24/7 news cycle by politicians, social media and by people who are perhaps well meaning, but are simply misinformed, people have failed to trust their own immune systems and common sense. We know the things that are most useful in ensuring that our immune systems are able to operate at peak efficiency – healthy diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, exposure to the sun, taking extra vitamin D and vitamin C and zinc, particularly during cold and flu season. Managing stress is critically important, including maintaining school routines for children, social support, gathering with friends and family, the ability to worship and join in the fellowship of your congregation. It always makes sense to follow reasonable hygiene guidelines for washing hands, particularly after using the bathroom, before meals, using a tissue when coughing or sneezing and cleaning common household surfaces, but healthy people wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings and disinfecting the legs of chairs or knobs and window sills wasn’t necessary before covid-19 and it’s not necessary now.”

My wife and I and many others I know have been taking vitamins C, D and a daily zinc supplement for the past few months and maintaining a healthy diet to keep our immune systems strong. You will find articles on the Internet mocking the effectiveness of taking these supplements. Ignore them. Dr. Victory and high level researchers and physicians that I have talked to have told me that it is helpful to do this.

Yesterday, I watched part of a live “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill to address what the participating covid FrontLine doctors call “a massive disinformation campaign” surrounding the Chinese coronavirus. One doctor stressed the importance of taking vitamins C and D and Zinc supplements to boost one’s immune system and added that these supplements were especially needed, along with Melatonin and Coricidin for those in the high-risk categories such as those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

LifeSite news contributor Steve Mosher passed on to me a screenshot from a trusted medical advisor’s website indicating people in our age (in the 70s or over) should take the following each day to limit the possibility of coronavirus infection:

Vitamin C: 3,000 miligrams in divided doses

Vitamin D3: 2,000 International Units daily

Magnesium: 400 milligrams daily

Zinc: 20 milligrams daily

Selenium: 100 micrograms daily



Thousands of lives lost because of suppression of effective treatments



The massive attention on masking has distracted the public away from attempts by physicians, and health authorities in other nations, to promote what for them have been very successful results in treating their covid-infected patients with a very safe, decades-old, inexpensive medication protocol involving hydroxychloroquine, an antibiotic and Zinc.



The World Health Organization opposed this protocol based on what turned out to be a very flawed study reported in the renowned Lancet medical journal. In an historic precedent, the Lancet was forced to withdraw that study because it was based on fake data from a highly questionable shell company. And yet, anti-HCQ entities such as Facebook continue to use the Communist China-controlled World Health Organization opposition to the protocol that was based on that fake study.

This has been a massive medical scandal created by intense political, media, tech giants, government health authority and medical society suppression of this already available treatment for covid infection that could have saved many thousands of lives. Part of the reason for this suppression has been that President Trump has promoted the treatment.



Another reason appears to be that the medical and government health establishments have been directing all their efforts towards developing and promoting very costly pharmaceutical industry products such as Remdesivir and especially promoting a vaccine as the supposed only solution for “returning to normal.”

In an American Thinker article, James Stansbury writes, While speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Monday, July 20, Yale epidemiology professor Dr. Harvey Risch said hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), if used properly, could save between 75,000 and 100,000 lives and can also be taken safely as a preventative. See Dr. Risch’s thorough study on the effectiveness of HCQ and his debunking of the claims that it is supposedly not effective or that it is even harmful. Don’t believe any of that self-serving, life-depriving medical fraud.

Hydroxychloroquine has been a very effective treatment for covid-19 infection used by doctors in many countries and was known to be effective for the similar Sars1 virus in 2005. If widely promoted and properly used, with zinc and an antibiotic, the hydroxychloroquine protocol could likely eliminate the most of the need for masks, a vaccine and almost all oppressive virus mitigation policies because few people would be dying from the virus while we quickly reach herd immunity.



Regular low dosages of it can also be used as a prophylactic to prevent health care workers and high-risk category persons with comorbidities from experiencing serious virus reactions.

The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) reported on a major new peer-reviewed Henry Ford Health System study confirming that hydroxychloroquine does indeed prevent covid infection deaths. They stated,

“HCQ impressively improved survival. In contrast, the government-favored drug remdesivir has only been shown to decrease survivors’ hospital stay by four days, with no demonstrable improvement in survival,” notes AAPS.”

The opposition to Hydroxychloroquine has been vicious. It is so nasty that the video and Facebook Livestream of a press conference, in front of the US Supreme Court, of frontline doctors who have been personally and successfully treating Wuhan virus-infected patients, was taken down or otherwise suppressed since Monday by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. This was done after the Facebook live stream had been viewed by over 14 million people in 8 hours and was at that time the second the most viewed Facebook LiveStream in the world.



In the transcript of the press conference talks, Dr. James Todaro, one of the speakers stated,

“If it seems like there is an orchestrated attack that’s going on against hydroxychloroquine it’s because there is. When have you ever heard of a medication generating this degree of controversy? A 65-year-old medication that has been on the World Health Organization’s safe, essential list of medications for years. It’s over the counter in many countries. And what we’re seeing is a lot of misinformation. We’re talking 70,000 to 105 … 70 to 100,000 patients would still be alive if we followed this policy. Country Case Fatality Rage by HCQ usage SOURCE: @gummibear737

I would strongly encourage all readers to watch this incredible press conference that is seen to be such a massive threat by the tech giants that they undertook this unprecedented, coordinated level of suppression of the information those frontline doctors who have been treating covid patients had to say. The vague reason given was that it included “fake information” as determined by the World Health Organization. Watch it here or here. It is an astonishing, impressive press conference.

There are two other very promising treatments that are also not being mentioned by all the health authorities who are focused only on masks, social distancing, Remdesivir and a vaccine.

A video interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett has gained over 4 million views to date. In it Bartlett promotes a 20-years old, reliable medication treatment for covid-infected patients he has been using with 100% effectiveness. It involves an economical, Nebulizer-delivered, inhaled Budesonide steroid normally used to treat asthma.



He also gives zinc and an antibiotic and said the treatment is risk-free and that “there is an abundance of this steroid.” President Trump appeared to indirectly refer to this treatment during his recent press conference when he recommended mask-wearing. Bartlett says it is also being used in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore with the effect, according to him, that only 7 people have died of covid in Taiwan and 1000 in Japan.

Regarding masks, Bartlett questioned why “masks are being forced on people right now”. He adds, “We have never worn masks before to protect from the flu. This social distancing thing is not what is saving the Japanese, Taiwanese and people of Singapore. If used, our country would be wide open again and there would be no need for a vaccine.”

Bartlett’s protocol is written up here and here. In the interview, he warns there is a study being done on the protocol but that, just as has repeatedly happened with many badly and possibly deliberately flawed “studies” on Hydroxychloroquine, “it is designed to fail”, such as using it on patients who have reached too serious a condition to benefit from the protocol.

The Daily Signal reports on another seemingly very effective, unusual treatment is being used by “Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a critical care physician for 20 years and now director of the intensive care unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, who has been on the front lines of the pandemic”. It is reported that “the mortality rate in their ICU has been in the single digits, whereas nationally the mortality rate of critically ill patients has been between 40% and 70%.”



Children, Covid-19 and masks



This is a very big topic at this time of year.

The media-generated hysteria over covid-19 has Americans so traumatized that a recent poll showed that Americans actually believe 30 million of them have died from the virus. That’s crazy! The Breitbart report on that poll states that the 30 million figure is off by more than 2,000 percent.

So it is no wonder that most US and Canadian parents are terrified of sending their children back to school. And even then, if they went back they will be required to “social distance” and wear masks during the school day. That cannot possibly be good for them. For many serious reasons, children do need to be sent back to school and without a lot of oppressive measures that will mess with their minds and interfere with them getting back to a normal school social and educational life.

Denise McAlister, in a LifeSite article wrote,

Comparably, more children K–12 die from various other forms of the flu than from COVID, yet we are perpetuating a culture of fear among children in a form of politicized mass hysteria that treats COVID as if it were the Black Plague, which had a 100 percent mortality rate in its respiratory form across ALL demographics. Instead of using common sense, we’re covering our young children and enshrouding them in an environment of fear, all the while calling it “kindness to others.” This could have damaging long-term effects on our children that far outweigh any threat from COVID.

In her video on Covid-19 Dr. Kelly Victory stresses,

It turns out that children who actually have the virus in their noses our mouths harbor a very small amount of it. They have on average, less that 25% or a quarter of the load that we find in adults. This may become part of the reason why children don’t become sick with the virus but it also means that we don’t need to be concerned about being in close contact with them. Only a handful of children throughout the country have had any significant illness from covid-19 and all of them had serious underlying health issues. In fact, outside of New York City this virus has essentially been a nursing home problem. The general public simply not been impacted by the virus the way that public health officials and the media have led us to believe.

The NY Post reported the “National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine are the latest to issue a report calling for in-person instruction, saying remote learning is simply ineffective for younger and special-needs students. That echoes last month’s similar advisory from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Bob Hamilton stated at the press conference in Washington,

“I also want to say that children are not the drivers of this pandemic. People were worried about, initially, if children were going to actually be the ones to push the infection along. The very opposite is happening. Kids are tolerating it very well, they’re not passing it on to their parents, they’re not passing it onto their teachers.”

It was a reported in an article in the July 21, 202 Uk Times that "There has been no recorded case of a teacher catching the coronavirus from a pupil anywhere in the world, according to one of the UK government's leading scientific advisers."

Tell that to everyone, especially the politicians and health authorities imposing these damaging policies on children. But also tell all of your friends and neighbors who probably all believe that social distancing and masks are necessary for students in school.



In California, about 80 percent of students will sadly not be returning to school in the Fall for a lot of bad reasons but especially because of demands by the California teachers unions that have nothing to do with eduction. They are demanding “Medicare for All, guaranteed housing, a wealth tax, a millionaire’s tax, defunding the police, financial support for illegal immigrants, and a moratorium on charter schools.” That’s California for you - La la land.

Dr. Andrew Bostom strongly advocates that “Americans must disregard Anthony Fauci’s Covid-19 pediatric panic porn.” Bostom writes that Fauci says “what “students ‘really want to know’ about their own safety, vis-à-vis covid-19, and school re-openings, is the availability of an effective vaccine—impossible by this fall” and that “Right now children [are] presenting with covid-16 (sic), covid-19, who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki’s Syndrome [Disease].”

In his response article to those claims, Bostom, along with Dr. Rand Paul, shred Fauci’s panic inducing reasoning.

Bostom urges that “Americans must demand that U.S. schools be re-opened selectively, now, and fully re-opened by late summer”, adding,

This American Thinker article, School kids in masks? A boatload of problems: has more very useful information for you:

Children and young adults have strong immune systems. In the United States only 2% of COVID-19 cases were in people under 18 years of age, and of those youngsters who catch the disease, 99.94% survive according to an analysis of Covid19 deaths in New York City. Nationally, COVID-19 deaths for people under 25 year of age is 151, with 125 of those being over 15 years of age. Total deaths from all causes for this age group is 20, 076, thus COVID-19 accounts for less than 1% of all deaths for this age group. A child is far more likely to die in a car crash on the way to school than from COVID-19 contracted once at school.

A report about 85 infants in Texas infected by covid was blown out of all proportion by media. As it turned out the number was an accumulation over four months and was not a spike. And of course the infants were fine.



Medical information on mask effectiveness

Here is where we explore whether masks are actually effective or not in stopping coronavirus transmission and whether it is helpful to mandate that the general public wears masks in situations where they will be in close contact with others. I am relying on the CDC, other doctors’ organizations and individual physicians for most of the information in this section.



Don’t criticize me for what is stated about this subject. This is science!

Here is perhaps the most important item on this issue. It is a May 2020 study from the CDC as noted in a July 1 tweet from Dr. Andrew Bostom

CDC’s own journal Emerg Inf Dis, on masking in “Non-Healthcare Settings”, a May 2020 metaanalysis of randomized controlled trials,1946-2017: “Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza” https://t.co/6EpifQ80cb pic.twitter.com/Wck0LUvqOi — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 1, 2020

In the CDC’s own journal, Emerging infectious Diseases, on masking in “Non-Healthcare Settings”, a May 2020 metaanalysis of randomized controlled trials,1946-2017 reported “Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza,”

Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids (36). There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza. We did not consider the use of respirators in the community. Respirators are tight-fitting masks that can protect the wearer from fine particles (37) and should provide better protection against influenza virus exposures when properly worn because of higher filtration efficiency. However, respirators, such as N95 and P2 masks, work best when they are fit-tested, and these masks will be in limited supply during the next pandemic. These specialist devices should be reserved for use in healthcare settings or in special subpopulations such as immunocompromised persons in the community, first responders, and those performing other critical community functions, as supplies permit. Proper use of face masks is essential because improper use might increase the risk for transmission (39). Thus, education on the proper use and disposal of used face masks, including hand hygiene, is also needed.

That is vastly different from what most of you are reading and seeing in all the media and from schools, local and state, provincial and even some national governments and health authorities. So why the sudden surge and panic about mask-wearing?

Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy By Denis G. Rancourt, PhD

There have been extensive randomized controlled trial (RCT) studies, and meta-analysis reviews of RCT studies, which all show that masks and respirators do not work to prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses, or respiratory illnesses believed to be transmitted by droplets and aerosol particles. Furthermore, the relevant known physics and biology, which I review, are such that masks and respirators should not work. It would be a paradox if masks and respirators worked, given what we know about viral respiratory diseases: The main transmission path is long-residence-time aerosol particles (< 2.5 μm), which are too fine to be blocked, and the minimum-infective dose is smaller than one aerosol particle.

The article then follows with “key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., “N95”) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness”

In the 17-minute video below, Dr. Kelly Victory, a trauma and emergency physician with a specialty on disaster preparedness and response, presents one of the most helpful overviews on the Wuhan virus I have seen to date. She credibly dispels numerous fictions about the coronavirus and presents easy to follow directions on how to avoid serious infection from this virus. For all those who are still terrified and anxious about coronavirus infection this video will leave you with peace of mind.

Note that the video has been removed from YouTube for “violating YouTube’s terms of service”, which as we all should know by now means it has statements that contradict statements by the Chinese Communist Party-controlled World Health organization that has been consistently been giving very bad information on the virus and many are blaming for playing a major role in the spread of the virus around the world.

Here is what Dr. Victory has to say about masks that concurs with what I have seen many other physicians say.

“Masks are intended for the ill when they will potentially be in contact with others and for those who are caring for them. Multiple medical authorities, including the World Health Organization, the CDC, the new England Journal of Medicine have all acknowledged that there is no scientific justification for normal, healthy people to be wearing masks. In fact, prolonged mask wearing actually increases the risk of disease to the wearer.”

Got that. That is very important what was just said. Very few members of the media brain-washed public realize any of this.

She goes on,

“People tend to touch their faces much more often when they are wearing a mask. In addition, we end up re-breathing particles that our lungs have exhaled, whether its pollen, dust, viruses or bacteria particles, they’re trapped in the mask and on the very next inhale we breath them back in. Lastly, many people are wearing other than surgical or medical masks and many of them are not porous enough to allow carbon dioxide that we exhale to fully dissipate, so in every inhalation we breath back in more carbon dioxide. Furthermore, and very importantly, habitual wearing of masks decreases the body’s natural immune response. We’ re supposed to regularly come in contact with foreign things – bacteria, viruses – all kinds of things – and that’s what helps to keep our immune systems on alert, working at full capacity. If you limit your exposure to everything by constantly wearing masks, or the overuse of hand sanitizer and disinfectants, your immune system in effect says, apparently, I’m not needed, I’ll go on vacation and take a nap and it won’t be prepped and ready when you need it to mount the appropriate immune response.”

And this is also very crucial to understand from the doctor:

So what’s the real risk of contracting covid-19. Despite what you are led to believe, Covid-19 has not proven to be as contagious. The recent New England Journal of Medicine study showed that it really takes quite a significant face to face exposure to someone who is sick from the virus for a matter of minutes and then even then transmission is far from certain. There is a very low risk of contracting exposure from hard surfaces. The CDC now admits that continuously disinfecting surfaces is unnecessary because the virus does not live for more than a very brief period of time on hard surfaces, and lastly, there is a very low risk of exposure to children.

I’ll bet that most of you have never heard that from anyone before.

Here is more advice from physicians who are critical of broad mask mandates (as opposed to properly wearing masks in situations that might make some sense, such on crowded transit rides, while visiting people who are sick or who are especially vulnerable with comorbidities, in crowded indoor and outdoor settings where you are close to people for more than a few minutes): Click on the links for the full text in each case.

From the New England Journal of medicine – May 2020

We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic. A mask will not protect providers caring for a patient with active Covid-19 if it’s not accompanied by meticulous hand hygiene, eye protection, gloves, and a gown.

What good do the masks do, really?

By Ted Noel,MD

I wore surgical masks daily for 36 years as an anesthesiologist. Their purpose was to reduce the chance that I would infect an open wound with bacteria from my mouth. This article of faith has been shown to be false. If staff who are working outside of the immediate sterile field do not wear masks, there is no increase in wound infections. And this is in a closed environment where staff will be present for hours. This casts a very large cloud of doubt on the utility of masks for COVID-19. Another problem arises when we look at the use of masks by the public. Even accepting the uncertain premise that masks are useful, "incorrect use and disposal may actually increase the risk of pathogen transmission, rather than reduce it, especially when masks are used by non-professionals such as the lay public." Given that most "masks" are simply kept handy for use when required, set aside, and then re-used, most mask-wearing by the public is likely to increase virus exposure, not reduce it. But do properly used surgical masks reduce disease spread in the general public? To say there are almost no data would not be overstating the case. When households with sick kids were examined, even rigorous mask-wearing provided no statistically significant improvement in adult infections. To protect yourself, you need an N95 respirator mask that is properly fitted. Then you need to re-sterilize it every four hours using UV light or properly dispose of it and start over with a new one. That is too expensive for most people. The outside world is the safest place you can be. The state of Florida has zero cases of COVID-19 that can be traced to outside transmission. During the day, solar UV kills all viruses very quickly, and there's always enough air movement to disperse aerosols, making them non-infective. It has become clear that virtually all cases have been spread in closed spaces with prolonged (>10 minute) exposure. And as the studies I've cited show, other than N95s, masks are no help there. For that matter, six-foot spacing doesn't help, either, since the aerosols that transmit the virus aren't adequately dispersed. Caregivers in a high-intensity environment should have all the fitted N95s they need. Beyond that, it's time to recognize that the only person who should be wearing a mask is the Lone Ranger.

The Truth About Masks | COVID-19 Facts From The Frontline

Tony Robbins speaks to Senator Scott Jensen, a family physician from Minnesota, to uncover the truth about masks. After initially discouraging the public to wear masks, the CDC now recommends the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus. But are they really effective? According to Senator Jensen, the answer is no.

Text of above video:

A covid particle is about 0.1 micronSo we know that even an N-95 mask has tremendous limitations. Yes, it does help some because Covid particles will, if you will, coalesce and coalgulate almost as they come into the magnetized or electrified field of the N-95 mask but the bottom line is that a surgical mask or a cloth mask are really designed only for particulate matter greater than 5 microns. Typical bacteria are 1 to 20 microns. We when we wear surgical masks in surgery we are simply trying to make sure that if we sneeze, cough or something, we are not spraying a lot of bacteria into the place we are doing surgery. But his idea of people thinking they are doing something particularly useful with a cotton mask or a handkerchief or a homemade mask or a surgical mask is just Looney Tunes

Mask Facts published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

If we extrapolate from current mask-wearing policies reasoning it means that ideally everyone in the world should be properly be wearing a mask, and frequently replacing them, whenever they go out in public because the Wuhan virus will just continue to infect people until a vaccine is developed that will give everyone herd immunity. Herd immunity is the state when the virus essentially has stopped infecting new victims because a necessary percentage of the populace has been exposed to it to the point where it no longer presents a serious danger to the public. This has happened with many past viruses https://www.westernjournal.com/local-official-reports-covid-surge-infants-false/ “Advice to decision makers on the use of masks for healthy people in community settings As described above, the wide use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not supported by current evidence and carries uncertainties and critical risks.” “Medical masks should be reserved for health care workers. The use of medical masks in the community may create a false sense of security, with neglect of other essential measures, such as hand hygiene practices and physical distancing, and may lead to touching the face under the masks and under the eyes, result in unnecessary costs, and take masks away from those in health care who need them most, especially when masks are in short supply.” “Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.” Brian Proctor, a licensed family practitioner, in McKinney, Texas along with two other Texas doctors has very successfully treated numerous covid-19 infected patients with a hydroxychloroquine protocol. He states in a Facebook video “Wearing masks is a ridiculous long-term solution and there is no proven data about this. Another thing you need to know is this prevents us from developing passive immunity. So, if you are out in the public and you contract some disease and you develop antibodies to this you could passively, potentially give your antibodies to someone else and their own immune system might develop immunity to the same disease. So, wearing masks prevent us from developing passive immunity. Wearing masks all the time is just not what our body is built for. As far as a vaccine, if we did this early aggressive treatment we wouldn’t need a vaccine. Nobody needs a vaccine. We did not need a vaccine for SARS. We didn’t need a vaccine for MERS. They went away, why won’t this go away?

COVID-19 Protection Advice from a Doctor, albeit a Dentist

The mask you wear all day gets contaminated from within by your exhalations and from without by the exhalations of others. Is anyone putting on a new mask every hour? Of course not. Even the best N-95 mask is a hotbed of germs, inside and out, after just a few hours. Paper masks degrade even faster, and cloth masks and bandanas are effective only for bank-robbing. They're literally sieves when it comes to microscopic bugs. If you wear a mask without covering your nose, consider yourself totally unprotected. If you must wear a mask or gloves, buy them by the case and change them as often as possible, washing your hands after each change. And by all means, raise your immune status as previously discussed. There will eventually be effective treatment and hopefully a vaccine for COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus may even mutate and thereby pose less of a threat.

End Note

As I noted at the beginning of this article, there will be many articles and statements by others that will contradict the physicians and data presented in this article. That has been the nature of the Wuhan virus drama. I have told you why there are so many contradictions and that there are huge, national and international agendas at play that are the source of all this confusion.

I can confidently say that all of you have never experienced before what the world is going through right now related to this virus. It has been a very difficult time for everyone – physically, emotionally, spiritually and in every other way.

I did not get into the terrible disorientation that mask-wearing and forced and largely unnecessary or overdone virus mitigation policies imposed on religious services and church-going have caused many of you. The article is already far too long.

Hopefully this article has provided enough information to alleviate many of your fears and the uncertainties about what you should or should not believe and do in response to the chaos swirling around us all at this time.