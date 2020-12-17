Explosive interview with lawyer leading religious freedom wins

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the wake of numerous victories at the Supreme Court against COVID lockdowns and for religious freedom, attorney Christopher Ferrara joins me in an incredible new interview.

Ferrara is a Catholic lawyer, pro-life activist, and president and founder of the American Catholic Lawyers Association, as well as Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society.

Ferrara is currently representing several groups of religious leaders including Catholic priests, and Jewish rabbis in various states, in lawsuits targeting the COVID restrictions put in place by the governors.

The latest victories include last month’s blocking of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on religious services. That case was successfully filed by Ferrara on behalf of not only the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn but also for two Orthodox Jewish synagogues. The Supreme Court significantly decided on a 5-4 vote that, “even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”

Moreover, earlier this month, the United States’ highest court granted relief to Harvest Rock Church by tossing out lower court rulings that were favorable towards California’s ban on worship and agreeing to hear the evidence of the case.

These huge wins for religious freedom have been followed by Tuesday’s news that, in light of the November New York decision, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the religious litigants in two pending cases, one from Colorado and another from New Jersey. The judges decided that the lower courts, who previously ruled against the religious litigants, will have to revisit those cases considering the precedence of the New York decision.

These successes against totalitarian COVID restrictions, which have largely singled out houses of worship and religious services, demonstrate that the Supreme Court is willing to stand up for the Constitutional protections of the right to worship.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].