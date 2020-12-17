John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Explosive interview with lawyer leading religious freedom wins

Chris Ferrara is currently representing several groups of priests and rabbis in lawsuits targeting the draconian COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governors. 
Thu Dec 17, 2020 - 10:42 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the wake of numerous victories at the Supreme Court against COVID lockdowns and for religious freedom, attorney Christopher Ferrara joins me in an incredible new interview.

Ferrara is a Catholic lawyer, pro-life activist, and president and founder of the American Catholic Lawyers Association, as well as Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society.

Ferrara is currently representing several groups of religious leaders including Catholic priests, and Jewish rabbis in various states, in lawsuits targeting the COVID restrictions put in place by the governors. 

The latest victories include last month’s blocking of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on religious services. That case was successfully filed by Ferrara on behalf of not only the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn but also for two Orthodox Jewish synagogues. The Supreme Court significantly decided on a 5-4 vote that, “even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.” 

Moreover, earlier this month, the United States’ highest court granted relief to Harvest Rock Church by tossing out lower court rulings that were favorable towards California’s ban on worship and agreeing to hear the evidence of the case. 

These huge wins for religious freedom have been followed by Tuesday’s news that, in light of the November New York decision, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the religious litigants in two pending cases, one from Colorado and another from New Jersey. The judges decided that the lower courts, who previously ruled against the religious litigants, will have to revisit those cases considering the precedence of the New York decision. 

These successes against totalitarian COVID restrictions, which have largely singled out houses of worship and religious services, demonstrate that the Supreme Court is willing to stand up for the Constitutional protections of the right to worship. 

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  coronavirus restrictions, john-henry westen, john-henry westen show, religious freedom, supreme court, thomas more society

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.