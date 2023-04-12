Explosive new movie ‘Nefarious’ peers into evil like never before

Writer-director duo Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, known for their pro-life film 'Unplanned,' explain the deep importance of their new movie 'Nefarious' on this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Writer-director duo Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman have captured the reality of evil, Satan and the demonic in a way unlike anything ever seen on screen in their brand-new 2023 film Nefarious.

The film, billed as a thriller/horror, acts more like a Trojan horse for exposing the entire woke agenda and the reality of evil in our world.

In my opinion, this film is the most realistic — albeit terrifying — portrayal of Satan that has ever been on film, period. It will rightfully horrify people, but at the same time will give us faithful to Christ and His Church an opportunity to evangelize in a way we have never been able to before.

In speaking with the creators of the film, Solomon and Konzelman, best known for their groundbreaking pro-life film Unplanned, it became apparent that the motivation behind this film was exactly that — to expose the demonic forces at play in our world and get people to seek for the true remedy that is Christ.

Speaking about the disturbing poster for the film, the creators expanded on that very message. “The poster is a Trojan horse designed to lure in” not just those who are aware of it being a Catholic film, but generic horror fans as well, who are on some level “titillated by the occult.”

“And, ironically, horror fans will actually have a pretty intense experience, but it won’t be experience that they expected. It’s not spectacle. It’s not people walking up the side of the walls. It’s … real exorcism. It’s evil. You see evil,” they explained.

Solomon and Konzelman further articulated that while the movie is terrifying, it is neither inappropriate for viewing by Christians nor scandalizing in any manner. It contains neither sexual sin nor foul language.

“I think every man, woman and child, honestly, and not because we made the movie, needs to see this movie because it is a sobering reminder that there’s good and evil, God and the devil, and that this battle is going on every moment of every day, 24 hours a day,” the creators explained. “The devil does not sleep. And I think it’s a sobering reality when you watch it, you say, ‘I got to rethink this. I got to rethink everything I know.'”

Further emphasizing the evangelizing power of their film, the creators explained that while the movie is “as Catholic as you can be,” even when showing it to “secular crowds,” they found that the audiences not only enjoyed the film but were “profoundly affected” by it, even if they didn’t realize why they were so deeply impacted.

“Ironically, I think there is more direct quotations or riffs on quotations from Scripture in this film than anything we’ve ever done, including God’s Not Dead, but because of the way the narrative unfolds, they just, they kind of miss it. It’s like God smuggling,” they joked.

The movie, which premiers Friday, April 14, truly has the writing and acting at the caliber of Silence of the Lambs, but with the power and richness of The Passion of the Christ.

I encourage you all to not only to listen to my interview with Solomon and Konzelman, but to watch Nefarious this weekend and see for yourself.

