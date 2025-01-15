Fact-checking Mel Gibson on Joe Rogan

Catholic filmmaker Mel Gibson, in his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, claimed that our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified on the exact site where Adam was buried. Where did Gibson get that claim from, and is it true?

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic filmmaker Mel Gibson, in his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, claimed that our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified on the exact site where Adam was buried. Where did Gibson get that claim from, and is it true? In this video, I draw on the writings of Church Fathers like Origen, St. Jerome, and St. Epiphanius, as well as the mystical visions reported by Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich, to explain the connection between Calvary and the burial site of our first parent.

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich vividly describes in her visions the connection between the crucifixion of Jesus and the burial place of Adam. Below are relevant quotes from her writings, particularly The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. These excerpts align with her mystical revelations but may not be verbatim due to differences in translations and editions:

1. Connection between Calvary and Adam’s burial

“I saw the place where Adam was buried. It was directly beneath the spot where the Cross of Jesus stood. I saw Jesus’ blood trickling down and falling upon Adam’s bones, cleansing them.”

2. Symbolism of redemption

“The Redeemer died in the very place where death first entered the world. Golgotha, the hill of the skull, was named for Adam, whose skull lay buried beneath.”

3. Jesus’ blood and Adam’s redemption

“The blood of the Savior ran down through the cracks in the earth, reaching the grave of Adam. I saw this as the profound fulfillment of redemption, the cleansing of mankind beginning at its source.”

Origen of Alexandria (c. 184–253 AD) is one of the earliest theologians to mention the tradition linking Adam’s burial with the site of Christ’s crucifixion at Golgotha. While Origen’s writings do not explicitly contain a systematic account of this tradition, his commentaries and teachings allude to it in a symbolic and theological context. Below are relevant excerpts and references attributed to Origen:

1. On Adam’s skull at Golgotha

“The place of the skull is named so because it is said to contain the skull of the first man, Adam, and thus where Christ, the second Adam, conquered death.” (Homilies on Numbers or fragments in related texts)

2. Theological symbolism of Golgotha

“Christ’s blood shed on the cross sanctified the earth, and in particular, the place of the skull, symbolically bringing life where death reigned through Adam.” (Paraphrased from Homilies on Exodus and other writings)

3. Spiritual renewal

“The location of the crucifixion is no accident but a sign that the salvation offered by Christ reaches back to the beginning of humanity, redeeming Adam’s fall.” (Commentary on the Gospel of John)

Epiphanius of Salamis (c. 310–403 AD), a prominent early Church Father, addressed the tradition that Jesus was crucified at Golgotha, the very site where Adam was believed to be buried. In his work Panarion, he states:

“Our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified on Golgotha, nowhere else than where Adam’s body lay buried. For after leaving Paradise, living opposite it for a long time and growing old, Adam later came and died in this place, I mean Jerusalem, and was buried there, on the site of Golgotha.”

This passage reflects the early Christian tradition that connected the site of Christ’s crucifixion with Adam’s burial place, symbolizing the redemption of humanity from the original sin introduced by Adam.

Additionally, Epiphanius mentions:

“Adam died there and was buried there, and Adam’s remains are pointed out in Golgotha… And Jesus Christ rose from the dead in this place, Adam’s resting place.”

St. Jerome (c. 347–420 AD), one of the most influential Church Fathers, also referenced the tradition that Golgotha, the place of Jesus’ crucifixion, was the burial site of Adam. His writings incorporate this tradition, tying it to theological reflections on redemption. Below are relevant references attributed to Jerome:

1. On Adam’s burial at Golgotha

“Golgotha, the place of the skull, is called so because the skull of the first man, Adam, is said to have been buried there. And thus, as Christ died for all men, His blood fell upon the place of Adam’s grave, symbolizing the redemption of all mankind from the sin of Adam.” (Commentary on Matthew 27:33)

2. Theological symbolism of the crucifixion

“Christ was crucified on the very site where death first entered the world, so that as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.” (Epistle to Eustochium)

3. The Place of the Skull

“The name Golgotha derives from the skull of Adam, buried there according to ancient tradition. Christ’s sacrifice fulfilled what was begun in Adam, reversing the curse and restoring grace.” (Letter 46)

The Place of the Skull (Golgotha)

“They came to a place called Golgotha (which means Place of the Skull).” (Matthew 27:33, Mark 15:22, Luke 23:33, John 19:17)

From “The Place of the Skull: Memory and Myth in the Chapel of Adam” by Theresa May:

Last spring, entering the Holy Sepulcher for the first time, I felt none of that tumultuous thrill of recognition as I stepped into the quiet, unadorned, and unfrequented chapel that claims to house the bones of that “blood relation.” As crowds of pilgrims hurried to venerate the rock of Golgotha in the chapel above, I gazed at the crack in the wall where a reddish hue lingers from the blood that ran down from a Cross and onto the skull of the first created human being—or so the legend goes. Dating in some form to the seventh century, the Chapel of Adam lies directly beneath Golgotha, built into and around the cracked stone that forms the hill where the Gospels record the crucifixion and death of Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.

From Bein Harim Tourism Services:

Adam’s Skull The name Calvary or Golgotha means “Place of the Skull” which could refer to the shape of the hill, the execution site, or Adam’s skull buried below. This location inspired the liturgical image of a skull at the foot of Christ’s cross. The skull at the foot of Christ’s cross reminds us that man’s redemption was brought by Christ’s death and resurrection. Jewish tradition also holds that Adam’s skull was buried here. According to Exodus 14:18, Noah passed the skull to his son, Shem, and then to Melchizedek, the priest-king of Jerusalem who buried Adam’s remains at the foot of Golgotha. The tomb of Melchizedek once lay in the cave but was destroyed by fire in 1808. The site is sometimes called the Chapel of Melchizedek. Hill of Golgotha Above and The Cave of Adam Below Today the Cave of Adam and the Hill of Golgotha are within the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and no longer resemble a cave or a hill. Since the 4th century, chapels have marked these sacred locations. Fission in the rock of Golgotha runs vertically directly down to the Chapel of Adam below. Tradition holds that when Christ was crucified at Calvary there was an earthquake (Matthew 27:51) that split the Rock of Calvary. Christ’s blood then trickled down the rock along the crack onto Adam’s remains buried below. The blood of the Savior redeeming Adam from original sin, as it redeems all mankind. This site connects the First Adam with the second or New Adam (Jesus).

