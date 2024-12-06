Faith and hope will guide us through the global challenges which lie ahead

Despite global abuses of power and government overreach the message of hope given by Christ prepares us to tackle these challenges with faith in a future worth fighting for.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

Whew! News developments these days are extraordinary. It has been challenging to keep up with it all.

The world is rapidly a’changin’ and we appear to be heading into historic, globally turbulent times. For that reason, today we present you with a timely joint article from Bishop Joseph Strickland and Deacon Keith Fournier – two men of exceptional faith and character who deeply care for others and are true servants.

The message is not just for Catholics. There is also plenty in it to benefit all Christians and others sincerely seeking answers on how to prepare and face what seems to be coming. It is a message of hope – just what is needed.

President Biden, or shall we say, those who manage him, are preparing more unprecedented “pre-emptive blanket pardons” for the top criminals and traitors in his administration to add to the pardon of serial criminal Biden’s son Hunter.

One of the reasons Trump and many Republicans were elected was because the public wanted justice for the many crimes of those crooks who caused massive grief and harm to the nation and even many deaths (COVID policies and related suicides, unjust wars, massive illegal immigration, and more) and not charged and imprisoned for those crimes.

The Biden years have been lawless from day one, with the government and its agencies exploited by a Democrat mafia determined to destroy the economic, social, physical and mental health of America, its international reputation, the rule of law and the rights and freedoms of all who do not belong to the self-serving cabal.

They used the courts as a weapon against their political opponents and to excessively punish those who actively defended life and family. They also used wars to enrich themselves and did as much as they could get away with to hand over the United States and its government and people to the globalist New World Order.

These pre-emptive pardons are another outrageous criminal act. If they are allowed to get away with this it would seriously undermine the foundation of law and order in the nation. However, despite Trump’s strong promises that he would act to hold these criminals accountable, he may be limited in what he can practically achieve. We shall see.

Thursday’s episode of Faith and Reason discusses the pardons, the rapidly changing Syria situation in which the Russians have returned in force and are turning the tide in Assad’s favor, and the Synod on Synodality implementation. These are crucial topics; I am sure many will benefit from watching the program.

Yesterday, a big, suspicious shockwave under the Pacific Ocean near the California coast resulted in Tsunami warnings. I only mention this because it is highly unusual. We are investigating. In the past few days, there have been many sightings of unusual, “car-sized drones” with flashing colored lights hovering above sensitive military and other sites in the U.S. and the U.K.

In the U.K., a national emergency was declared over this but no one seems to know what they are or why they are not being shot down. We are also looking into those. With all the talk of war, anything along these lines is causing concern and needs special attention.

Thankfully, Brazil’s Supreme Court (STF) unanimously voted this week to allow religious symbols in public spaces. This decision binds all state and federal public entities in Brazil. Given the Communist nature of Brazil’s criminal and likely fraudulently elected President Lula and the Supreme Court’s evil, seemingly Freemasonic Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, there was no certainty such a positive decision would be made.

We have published an extremely important article today by Christendom College Professor Matthew A. Tsakanikas, emphasizing why Congress has no right to force the heresy of Christian Zionism upon faithful Catholics. Everyone should make an effort to read this because there is widespread ignorance among the North American public on this crucial issue that relates a great deal to all the wars that have been and are still being waged in the Middle East at the behest of Israel. PLEASE take some time to read this excellent presentation of facts.

Before the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion into Israel, most of us on the LifeSiteNews team knew very little, if anything, about Zionism, the massively negative influence Zionists have had on the West, and the shocking ideology and agenda of the extreme messianic religious Zionists. It has been a huge eye-opener for us that we had to report.

I am sure many of you have been going through what we have endured as you have been reading our many detailed reports on the Middle East conflicts and the horrific trials Palestinian and non-Palestinian Christians in the region have been enduring, especially over the past few years.

Lastly, breaking good news is that Canadian pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons was acquitted of a mischief charge. Bravo, Linda! As far as I am aware, she has spent more years in jail than any other peaceful defender of the unborn in the world. When in jail, she always takes it as an opportunity to evangelize and counsel the other women there, who benefit a lot from her giving to them.

May God bless you and your families,

Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founder

LifeSiteNews.com

