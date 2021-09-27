Faithful of canceled parish in Mexico warn of ‘eventual extinction’ of Latin Mass

The faithful warn of ‘an eventual extinction of the celebration of the Mass according to the Missal of St. John XXIII in the Archdiocese of Guadalajara.’

(LifeSiteNews) — After Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega of Guadalajara, Mexico, published a decree on September 21, in which he canonically suppresses the quasi-parish St. Peter in Chains run by the Fraternity of St. Peter, the faithful now ask the cardinal “to be heard and for the mandate to be reversed.” 150 families are affected by this sudden and harsh decision.

As LifeSite has reported, the decision of the cardinal came as a surprise. An official spokesman for the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) told LifeSite that the FSSP had “not been consulted at any point throughout the process,” and that the FSSP is now seeking “a proper conversation with officials in the chancery,” after which they will issue a formal response.

“For ex-parishioners, who received the news with great surprise, this measure has the forebodes an eventual extinction of the celebration of the Mass according to the Missal of St. John XXIII in the Archdiocese of Guadalajara especially because, despite an announcement in a press conference last July by Cardinal Robles Ortega indicating he would first dialogue with the FSSP, there were no conversations on the subject prior to the declaration,” the faithful wrote. They now fear the extinction of the traditional rite.

But the lay faithful do take their fate into their own hands by approaching the press and asking the cardinal for a re-evaluation of his harsh decision, which has caused a real pastoral crisis for a traditional community which was flourishing, brought forth conversions, and was active in the field of practical charity such as feeding the poor and visiting the sick.

This incident shows that Pope Francis, with his motu proprio Traditionis Custodes essentially banning the traditional Latin liturgy and the communities attached to it has created a pastoral crisis that will affect many faithful Catholics throughout the world. For this reason, more than 100 prominent lay Catholics have already published a statement declaring they will not allow the Pope to deprive their children of this ancient rite. Among the signatories are Phil Lawler, George Neumayr, Maureen Mullarkey, Martin Mosebach, Eric Sammons, and many more.

— Article continues below Petition — SIGN: Show Pope Francis the Latin Mass will survive any suppression Show Petition Text 33926 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews will hand-deliver this petition to the Holy See, recording the moment traditional Catholics from around the world stood up for the Traditional Latin Mass. Pope Francis has issued a new decree, "Traditiones Custodes," severely restricting the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM). Please SIGN and SHARE this petition with other Catholics, and ask the Pope to reconsider this new and divisive Motu Proprio. Pope Francis' decree clamps down hard on the TLM. In it, he effectively does away with Pope Benedict's protection of it, handing bishops in every diocese the right to suppress it, while demanding new priests get permission from their bishop and the Vatican to offer the Mass of the Ages. As Catholics who value Tradition and know the place of the Magisterium in safeguarding the Deposit of Faith, it is time to speak up and have our voices heard. Francis has decried rigidity and intolerance for years, but now is showing intolerance and rigidity himself by forcing his very narrow understanding of liturgy on one of the true sources of good fruit in the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church. Our Lord said that "a bad tree cannot bear good fruit", and yet we see more and more souls drawn to Christ through the TLM, with marriages dedicated to God and open to many children, and vocations also abounding in traditional seminaries, orders and priestly societies. Indeed, the Traditional Latin Mass has been a source of unity for the Catholic Church for more than 1500 years, producing great saints, repentant sinners, and souls won for Christ across the world. *Read below how Benedict XVI decried attacks against the TLM and its adherents. To attempt to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass, as a new generation are rediscovering the treasures of God's Church, will inevitably cause further division and hurt among the faithful, risking the loss of some souls who will regretfully turn away. Souls are now at stake with this Motu Proprio, as some will drift away from the Deposit of Faith in disillusionment, while others that are far from God will never be touched by the profound beauty and reverence found in the Traditional Latin Mass. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Pope Francis, urging him to reconsider his decision, not least for the good of souls and the glory of God, and making sure as many cardinals support the TLM as possible. Click "Show Petition Text" on the right to read the letter to Pope Francis. Finally, please pray, fast and do penance for the salvation of souls, including that of our shepherds, during this turbulent time in Church history. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'BREAKING: Pope Francis abrogates Pope Benedict’s universal permission for Old Mass' - www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-abrogates-pope-benedicts-universal-permission-for-old-mass 'ANALYSIS: Pope restricts ‘divisive’ Traditional Latin Mass, says 52-yr-old Novus Ordo is ‘unique expression’ of Church’s liturgy' - www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-pope-restricts-divisive-traditional-latin-mass-says-52-yr-old-novus-ordo-is-unique-expression-of-churchs-liturgy * Pope Benedict XVI (Spirit of the Liturgy, 2000): "For fostering a true consciousness in liturgical matters, it is also important that the proscription against the form of liturgy in valid use up to 1970 [the older Latin Mass] should be lifted. Anyone who nowadays advocates the continuing existence of this liturgy or takes part in it is treated like a leper; all tolerance ends here. There has never been anything like this in history; in doing this we are despising and proscribing the Church’s whole past. How can one trust her at present if things are that way?" **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

These lay Catholics wrote on September 8: “We will not let anyone deprive the faithful of this treasure which is first of all that of the Church. We will not remain inactive in the face of the spiritual suffocation of vocations laid forth in the Motu proprio Traditionis Custodes. We will not deprive our children of this privileged mean+s of transmitting the faith which is faithfulness to the traditional liturgy.”

Full press release written by the Catholics of the former quasi-parish of Guadalajara:

Faithful Ask To Be Heard by Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega

More than 150 families left in distress

In view of the decree issued by Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega in which he suppresses the quasi-parish of San Pedro en Cadenas in Guadalajara, Mexico, the parishioners who were once part of it are asking to be heard and for the mandate to be reversed.

Without previous dialogue on the part of the Archdiocese with the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) nor with the parishioners, the quasi-parish that had as its seat the Church of Our Lady of Pilar in the Historic Center of Guadalajara was eradicated, leaving the parishioners without a series of canonical rights and thus more than 150 families in distress who used to be part of it.

The mandate was issued with the justification of putting into effect the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes(Guardians of the Tradition) issued by Pope Francis in July of this year, where he points out a list of measures to be implemented regarding the Eucharistic celebrations under the Roman Missal of 1962, and leaving to the diocesan bishops the exclusive competence to authorize, in their dioceses, the use of that Missal.

It should be noted that nowhere in the pontifical document does it suggest or mandate the suppression of parishes or quasi-parishes already erected under the previous motu proprio Summorum Pontificum issued by Pope Benedict XVI or before. For ex- parishioners, who received the news with great surprise, this measure has the forebodes an eventual extinction of the celebration of the Mass according to the Missal of St. John XXIII in the Archdiocese of Guadalajara especially because, despite an announcement in a press conference last July by Cardinal Robles Ortega indicating he would first dialogue with the FSSP, there were no conversations on the subject prior to the declaration.

The edict destroys the work of more than a decade of a devout and vibrant community and leaves the faithful with the uncertainty of who will be responsible in the long term for the celebrations of the Traditional Mass, since it does not ratify the priests of the FSSP in their pastoral responsibility for the faithful with whom they have labored since 2009.

This is unfortunate since the priests of this society of apostolic life are experts in these celebrations and their charisma and reason for existing is to attend the parishioners who desire to attend so called Tridentine Mass.

Although the Eucharistic celebrations will continue, they will be limited to the existing ones without being able to celebrate masses for weddings, funerals, or first communions without seeking permission. Meanwhile the documents fails to specify from whom such permissions must now be sought. In addition, they will only be able to be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Pilar, San Javier de las Colinas and in the chapel of Casa Cristo Rey, where the priests of the FSSP in Guadalajara are located.

The parishioners are afraid of being left without the ancient rite that was used by the Catholic Church for more than 1,500 years and that was changed to the so-called Novus Ordo after the Second Vatican Council. The worry stems from that fact that around the world some bishops have eradicated these celebrations completely, such as in the Diocese of Alajuela, Costa Rica, where they suddenly canceled the only Latin Mass in the country and suspended the diocesan priest who celebrated it for deciding, in response, to celebrate the Novus Ordo in Latin. Despite these measures, which the parishioners point out as cruel and unjust, they have reaffirmed their unwavering fidelity and service to the Catholic Church and the successor of St. Peter, hoping to be heard by Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega.

FRUITS

In the little more than twelve years that the FSSP has been in Guadalajara, many people have returned to the Catholic Church and to the practice of their faith thanks to its apostolic work. During this time, the community has given the Church four priests, one religious sister, conversions and baptisms of non-Christian adults who are following an authentic spiritual growth. Parishioners participate in a variety of groups, catechesis, and apostolic work such as feeding the poor at hospitals, working in an orphanage, evangelizing in the street, conducting door to door missions, and attending the sick and dying in the hospitals at night and when people come to them because their own priests can’t be found.

Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is married to Dr. Robert Hickson, and they have been blessed with two beautiful children. She is a happy housewife who likes to write articles when time permits. Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time. Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.

Share











