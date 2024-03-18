Far-left Canadian Supreme Court justice dehumanizes abuse victim by denying her status as a ‘woman’

Justice Sheilah Martin wrote that the use of the word 'woman' might 'have been unfortunate and engendered confusion.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite the tradition-laden proceedings and formal robes, the Supreme Court of Canada is a radical institution primarily responsible for the cultural revolution that has transformed Canadian society over the past several decades. It was the Supreme Court that legalized euthanasia, the Supreme Court that created a criminally lenient justice system that puts predators back on the streets in record time, the Supreme Court that voided our abortion laws and undermined religious liberty.

Progressive politicians, most notably Justin Trudeau, have paid careful attention to judicial appointments, ensuring that their ideology informs Canada’s justice system over the long term even after they leave power. One such appointee is Supreme Court Justice Sheilah Martin. In the recent case R v. Kruk dealing with a 2017 charge of sexual assault, Charles Kruk was convicted of raping an intoxicated woman he had taken to his home but claimed the alleged assault did not happen.

A British Columbia judge ruled in 2020 that the alleged victim was likely telling the truth, noting, “She said she felt his penis inside her and she knew what she was feeling. In short, her tactile sense was engaged. It is extremely unlikely that a woman would be mistaken about that feeling.” The case was appealed on the grounds that this was “speculative reasoning,” and ended up before the Supreme Court, where Justice Martin decided, bizarrely, to take issue with the trial judge’s use of the world “woman.”

In the decision, Martin wrote that the use of the word “woman” might “have been unfortunate and engendered confusion.” She then referred instead to a “person with a vagina.” As the National Post’s Tristin Hopper observed, this seems to imply “that the passage should more appropriately have been ‘it is extremely unlikely that a person with a vagina would be mistaken about that feeling.’” Hopper also noted that nobody involved with the case identifies as transgender and that the victim “is referred to throughout as a ‘she.’”

So, who, precisely, found themselves engendered with confusion by the word “she”? Obviously, nobody. It seems more likely that Martin took the opportunity to make a clumsy point about gender ideology. As Hopper wrote, “Perhaps ironically, a decision that casually dismissed the word ‘woman’ as being confusing was touted as a test case for the principle of judges employing ‘common-sense assumptions.’” Worse, this appears to be a female Supreme Court justice contributing to the ongoing erasure of women at the behest of the transgender movement.

As I’ve noted before, the new language codes being adopted by the establishment is incredibly crude and dehumanizing. Women being referred to as “bleeders” in order to include “all people who menstruate, which includes trans men and non-binary people.” (This term was once used to describe hemophiliacs.) The term “front hole” has replaced “vagina” in some guides in order to be ‘gender inclusive.’ Female-specific terms are being erased in favor of trans-friendly terms — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women;” “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding.”

Or, as one angry woman noted, “‘RESPECT MY PRONOUNS’ they screech; while calling me a chest feeding bleeder with a bonus hole.” (That’s not random crudeness, by the way — all of those terms and phrases are actually used.) You’ll notice, too, that only the terms for women have been changed. Nobody is advocating referring to men as “persons with penises” or “testicle-possessors.” Only women suddenly find themselves labeled with weird, clumsy phrases that reduce them to bodily functions or collections of body parts. Justice Martin, to her shame, is joining the trans activists in reducing and erasing women.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist.

