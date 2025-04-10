Father Altman urges faithful to speak out against corrupt bishops: ‘The tsunami is coming!’

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show from the Catholic Prayer for America Gala in Florida is canceled priest Father James Altman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show from the Catholic Prayer for America Gala in Florida is canceled priest Father James Altman. We discussed the deep corruption and heterodoxy of the American bishops, Trump’s second term, his health, and more.

After briefly providing us with an update on his health and discussing the first few months of Trump’s second term, Altman dove into the corrupt American bishops.

He emphasized that it will soon be exposed how the bishops, through Catholic Charities and other NGOs, have misused funds they’ve received from parish collections to foster illegal immigration.

“What’s going to happen is that our new leadership is fed up with the Catholic NGOs and Catholic Charities, and they’re coming for them,” Altman said. “I have said, and I meant it, [that] these bishops do not know the tsunami that’s coming.”

READ: MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on President Trump’s bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story



“The tsunami is coming, because they were untouchable, these monsters in miters,” he added. “They don’t understand that they’re miters of the great millstone that’s going to drag them to the bottom of the sea, and their arrogance, they don’t get this.”

Altman stressed that these corrupt bishops should resign because they don’t have the faithful’s confidence.

“There’s no money in the collection plate, because the faithful have had it with them, they should all resign!” he said. “In the military, in the U.S…. there’s a thing called a lack of confidence in the leadership. So you can be the captain of a ship. If it runs aground, even though you had nothing to do with it, you’re out of a job, because the buck stops with you, the leader.”

“The buck stops with these bishops, and the Catholic faithful in the United States have 100% lost confidence in their ability to lead. They should have the decency to resign en masse, just like they did in Chile,” he added. “Ours don’t have the personal integrity to do so.”

I jumped in to note that while some might question why getting the government involved in a RICO investigation into the American bishops is necessary, the faithful have little other choice. I highlighted that we can look no further than Cardinal Robert McElroy who has preached heterodoxy on abortion and LGBT issues, covered up satanic ritual abuse, and yet faced no reproachment from the Vatican hierarchy as the laity have raised awareness about these issues for decades.

WATCH: MCELROY ABUSE COVER-UP? Protest erupts over Cardinal’s installation

Altman underscored that practically every bishop in the country is complicit in McElroy and other bishops as well as the Vatican’s errors.

“Every bishop in this country knows how bad it is, knows that Jorge Bergoglio is not teaching the Catholic faith,” Altman said. “The angels are coming to heap coals on their head. So, I’m not giving them any benefit of the doubt.”

“Every single one of them knows… because, well, half of them are involved in it. They have each other’s backs, and their silence is complicity. McElroy’s knowing and intentional silence, he is guilty as the darkest, blackest sin.”

To hear more from Fr. Altman, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

