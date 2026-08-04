Fauci inquiry should remind us that depopulation is the goal of globalist elites

Recent events are a warning to not be lulled into thinking an even worse globalist-organized medical, climate, fake aliens or a World War III terror may not already be planned to finish what was not achieved by the COVID scam.

(LifeSiteNews) — Veteran LifeSiteNews journalist Doug Mainwaring reported on August 3 a Sunday CNN State of the Union program that became a rousing, watershed debate between U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN’s Dana Bash. Mainwaring wrote that RFK Jr. “eviscerated a leftist CNN host and her tired talking points aimed at protecting globalist COVID-19 lies, Fauci’s fraud, and the corporate media’s role in terrifying the nation and Western world into submitting to totalitarian medical tyranny.”

Bravo to Mainwaring for yet another impressive report and to RFK Jr. for boldly standing up during the entire interview against a leading CNN globalist propaganda mouthpiece!

Thank God the intense congressional questioning of Anthony Fauci, the presentation during the hearing of evidence about his numerous lies to Americans and the world, and now RFK following up with his barrage of unapologetic challenges to the unprovable claims of Bash, are all finally happening.

The COVID-related events of the past week have been a strong reminder to Americans and citizens of other nations to not be lulled into thinking that another, even worse globalist-organized medical, climate, fake aliens or even a World War III terror may not already be planned to complete what was not achieved during the COVID scam.

Resistance is vital! A significant number of experts told LifeSiteNews that if only 15% or more of all citizens had refused to comply with the irrational COVID infection prevention, treatment, false reporting, and injection protocols and mandates, that would have been enough to end the entire scheme, save many lives, and prevent the enormous suffering and hardships that resulted and from which nations are still recovering.

Americans should demand that this momentum keeps going and that those most responsible will finally be held fully accountable for the enormous international suffering and harm they caused. However, Americans should also demand the end of Trump’s disastrous wars in the Middle East being fought for the benefit of Israel. Many are increasingly warning the Iran war is now rapidly leading the United States and Europe into both a far larger world war and a global depression. Like the ongoing Ukraine war, these Middle East adventures are also major globalist agenda scheming.

It was disastrous that so many, including most health care workers, and even most religious leaders, fell for the many obvious COVID lies. They bowed to untrustworthy government “authorities” and institutions and cruelly condemned physicians, scientists, neighbors and even family members who rightfully resisted the COVID and jabs hysteria.

There was a mass brainwashing. Only a small minority of brave people and health care workers were willing to resist this catastrophe. Fraudulent, it was the greatest international medical tyranny that ever was. It violated fundamental constitutional and international human rights, and decades of established medical principles.

Another inconvenient truth: Trump’s culpability

I disagree with RFK regarding COVID on one point: Trump’s culpability. Trump was grossly negligent in his duty to protect Americans and citizens of the world from this catastrophe. Yes, he spoke and acted correctly at first. He personally used hydroxychloroquine early on and repeatedly stated that he personally opposed the mandates – but he did nothing substantial to stop them.

It seems, in hindsight, just like Israel and the Iran war, during which powerful influencers must have effectively bribed, blackmailed or threatened Trump to ignore the strong promises he previously made not to involve the USA in foreign wars, and then later became the worst-ever presidential advocate of such Israel-provoked wars.

All the trustworthy information and pleas from some of the most trustworthy conservative geopolitical and previously COVID medical experts in the world have ultimately been ignored by Trump. On both COVID and the current wars, Trump was presented with incontrovertible evidence by experts who became disheartened by his irrational rejection of their presentations.

Regarding COVID care, which led to hundreds of thousands of mostly preventable COVID infection deaths, the truly safe, effective and very inexpensive treatments for COVID infection were ruthlessly prohibited. The protocols permitted by Dr. Fauci — and the hospitals and physicians who were offered lucrative government financial incentives for using very expensive drugs and treatments — resulted in high fatality rates. Patients and their families were denied choice of treatments despite desperate pleas and strong legal representations. There were tens of thousands of horror stories of patients totally isolated from families by immovable hospital decrees and law enforcement and unnecessarily dying alone and in despair.

There were also over 17 million COVID vaccine deaths worldwide as of September 2023. Many millions, of all ages, were left with serious injuries, psychological trauma, and mental illnesses. There was a huge increase in suicides, long-term massive economic and other social damages, and much, much more.

So much of this could have been prevented had Fauci, Trump, and others told the world the truth and not imposed a cruel medical martial law upon their citizens. They should have allowed health care workers to decide the best assessment and treatment for their individual patients. They should not have prohibited alternative medical treatment preferences and COVID injection refusals from all citizens, including parents for their children, and government, education and health care workers.

Clergy and their congregations, law enforcement and military members should have been free refuse vaccination with the highly experimental, poorly tested, useless, and too often dangerous COVID injections.

RFK is not willing, or perhaps feels not able, to tell the full truth about Trump’s negligence and insane, effusive praises of Operation Warp Speed and its deadly injections, which were never “safe and effective.” Perhaps if RFK had told Trump the truth about all of this, it would have led to him being permanently removed from the Oval Office and the White House.

To me, it is evil that Trump has been so intolerant of hearing what he does not want to hear on certain major issues. For another example, Trump was credibly reported to have been unhappy when Charlie Kirk pleaded with him not to invade Iran. Charlie’s strong reasons for this have since proved to be far more valid than Charlie himself may have realized.

It could even be said that Trump was criminally negligent for not being the president that the nation desperately needed during this deliberately manufactured, globalist elites’ worldwide medical scam. Some reliable experts LifeSite has quoted have strongly implied the COVID crisis was implemented to assess how far the globalists could go to drastically alter society, and especially how to reduce world population.

An increasing number of physicians and scientists believe that world depopulation was one of the top priorities of the experiment, which its creators deliberately planned in detail well in advance. Many signs pointed to it having been a first global exercise toward a later much greater, more effective world depopulation scheme to reduce global depopulation by up to 90%.

I believe the following provide a wealth of supporting information for many of my article’s statements:

Republicans are Trying to Blame Fauci for Trump’s COVID War Crimes – Health Impact News

Scientists say Earth must cut population down to 4 billion.

Don’t believe the assurances of “a compassionate strategy for long-term survival.” The global elites’ Culture of Death has always used lies, censorship of truth-tellers, crushing of religious rights, pressures to abort, euthanasia campaigns, forced economic acceptance, access to job advancement, and much more to advance its agenda.

Pro-life experts have warned that, without the elites doing any more than they have already done over the past 100 years or more, the world will soon reach a tipping point into a catastrophic Demographic Winter because of constantly decreasing global birth rates.

Virtual children now join the ranks of the Great Reset’s depopulation agenda

Being able to see the globalists’ plan as clearly as we can see it now, we have an obligation to future generations to resist, denounce and refuse any and all implementations of the technocratic agenda.

Sustainable development conference speaker called for 90% reduction in world population

Comments from a number of the speakers, but especially those from the closing plenary session speaker of this State of the World conference, are very revealing about many disturbing trends we see in full force today.

Astonishing New York Times video: population/ climate panics exposed

RFK Jr.: COVID jab development was a ‘military project from the beginning’

Puppet Masters of the Pandemic, Part 1: Deep State’s role in engineering the COVID crisis exposed

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the US Military is a national security threat

New ‘Plandemic 3’ film exposes the population control agenda behind COVID tyranny

Mexican cardinal calls out ‘globocrats’ for using COVID to implement ‘world government,’ population control

“They want to reduce the population, because they say we are many; that 7 1/2 billion people on earth are many, that the earth cannot sustain them, and that we have to eliminate about 5 or 6 billion, so that, of course, only they remain,” said Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iñiguez, former Archbishop of Guadalajara, Mexico.

COVID-19 is the largest, most sophisticated propaganda operation in history

Giving thanks for the courageous voices battling the ongoing COVID tyranny

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon: Depopulation agenda ‘in the minds of’ people behind COVID tyranny

The British ex-Pfizer executive suggested persuading others that “something awful is happening” as the first step to fighting this totalitarian tyranny.

US defense dept. secretly controls COVID vaccine production process that ‘cannot be traced’: researcher

‘Died Suddenly’ film connects the dots on the depopulation agenda behind COVID vaccines

“This is the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world,” one commentator alleged.

Data shows most COVID deaths occurred after the rollout of vaccines

Millennials suffered a “Vietnam event” in 2021, and Gen-Xers died in record numbers after the vaccines rolled out.

Will we have justice or will COVID criminals avoid accountability for the devastation they created?

COVID shots intended to reduce world’s population by poisoning ‘billions’: South African doctor

“The deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned,” Dr. Shankara Chetty said.

People behind COVID scam said to be ‘deeply cruel, evil, and psychotic people’

Steve Jalsevac is a co-founder of LifeSiteNews.

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share









