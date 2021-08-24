FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots

The truth is, Pfizer is a career fraudster and huckster that’s knowingly and illegally promoted its toxic wares in the past – the FDA stamp of approval only makes it clear that the agency and Biden are aiding and abetting it.

(LifeSiteNews) — The announcement yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it has granted full approval to Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine must have surprised more than a few people. There was no mention in the mass marketing of COVID vaccines that all these shots weren’t yet FDA-approved. There must be a few hundred thousand people scratching their heads saying, “Approved? But it was approved before I got the shot, wasn’t it?”

No. The COVID shots are still experimental by definition – Pfizer’s clinical trials don’t end until May, 2023. FDA-approval requires letting clinical trials run their course but granting an emergency use authorization (EUA) – the sort of thing that allows doctors to try experimental drugs on a patient because he is dying anyway – is a different game altogether. And Pfizer’s EUA extends to 12-year-olds whose odds of dying from COVID are significantly less than getting hit by lightning.

Psaki’s ‘gold standard’

The fact is the government has simply omitted the truth or outright lied while promoting the vaccine as FDA-approved all along. Ironically, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced more than five weeks ago that purveyors of “misinformation” were “falsely alleging” that the vaccines are experimental and not approved, “even though many of them are approved and have gone through the gold standard of the FDA approval process.”

Except, of course, they hadn’t. The only COVID vaccine to get FDA approval in the world to date is Pfizer’s – and that was yesterday. Psaki was lying to our faces. But Facebook and YouTube don’t delete Psaki misinformation, they promote it.

The reason Psaki lied was because she didn’t want people to know that Pfizer’s injections are still experimental, with more questions emerging everyday about what their long-term effects will be on the immune system, on COVID, on chronic disease, in cancer, on fertility and so on. No one knows the answers to these questions.

Remember Thalidomide?

Many people still remember medical horrors like Thalidomide and DES – experimental drugs that doctors cavalierly doled out like bubble gum until thousands of babies started being born with malformed limbs and young girls started getting rare vaginal cancer years and years after they were exposed to the experiment.

So, when some people hear that an injection is still experimental, they pause. Some might hesitate to issue vaccine mandates too, because, well, that would be in violation of the Nuremberg Code. After the horrific atrocities of Nazi experiments on Jews in World War II were exposed, the world accepted the Nuremberg Code which said that we as humanity would never, ever coerce people into medical experiments against their will again.

Some people don’t want to break codes like that. The EUA status itself forbids mandates. But “approval” doesn’t. So Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci’s gangs didn’t advertise that the shots were experimental and now they’ve just changed the process to make something experimental sound not-so-experimental.

‘We have no idea what the data looks like’

This “gold standard” FDA approval process Psaki lied about was made in closed FDA hearings – after endless blathering about “transparency.” No external experts were called in to review the data or the process. There was no opportunity for pesky little safety-minded doctors or scientists, let alone just ordinary folks who’d be having these shots stuck into their children, interfering. The FDA approval had to appear uncontested. So they just skipped that bit.

“[W]e have no idea what the data looks like,” the British Medical Journal quoted Kim Witczak, a drug safety advocate who serves as a consumer representative on the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee, a few days ago.

In June, Witczak had circulated a petition signed by herself and at least 30 other health professionals opposing the FDA process which they said “removed an important mechanism for scrutinizing the data” by disallowing external review.

“If the FDA listens to us, they won’t give serious consideration to approving a Covid-19 vaccine until 2022,” she told the BMJ.

‘Elephant named waning immunity’

Peter Doshi, a senior editor at the BMJ wrote about the “elephant named waning immunity.” The FDA’s approval letter repeats Pfizer’s early claims of “95% effectiveness” despite the fact that Israel’s Ministry of Health reported by late July that Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy against infection and symptoms had fallen to just 39% where Delta is the dominant strain, while the FDA’s own expectation is of “at least 50%” efficacy for any approvable vaccine.

Witczak’s group also called on the FDA to require a “more thorough assessment of spike proteins produced in-situ by the body following vaccination — including studies on their full biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, and tissue-specific toxicities.”

It should astonish people that they haven’t done that. Pfizer did do at least one biodistribution study of the lipoprotein in its vaccine (leaving out the key mRNA ingredient) in injected animals. It didn’t publicize the results which showed that vaccine ingredients meant to stick in the muscle at the injection site instead migrated all over the animals’ bodies into every organ tested and especially to the ovaries. Not great data for a mass marketing campaign.

6 months’ data and no controls

But even Pfizer’s published data is scary. “It is already concerning that full approval is being based on 6 months’ worth of data despite the clinical trials designed for two years,” Witczak said in the BMJ. “There is no control group after Pfizer offered the product to placebo participants before the trials were completed.”

High schoolers understand the importance of controls in trials and Pfizer erased their controls and gave everyone the shot just months in to the experiment so that no real outcomes can be measured. If there are long-term adverse events to be detected, you won’t see them in Jen Psaki’s “gold standard” approval process that has no controls. Now, the unvaccinated are the only control group left to erase and there seems to be an urgency to do that.

The whole FDA stamp of approval is merely a facilitator for the process. It has nothing to do with safety and effectiveness. Biden admitted as much in a special announcement Monday. “I’ve imposed vaccination requirements that will reach millions of Americans,” he said. “Today I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people. If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader a state or local leader who has been waiting on FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that; require it. Do what I did last month: call on your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements.”

Hypergluttonous corporate drug pushers

It’s funny how Biden and his lackeys are calling for “strict requirements” for experimental subjects (soon this will be children even younger than 12), but they have no strict requirements for hypergluttonous corporate offenders like Pfizer which has repeatedly violated the law, harming countless people.

Pfizer’s latest injectable already has a laundry list of side effects that have been linked to more than 9,000 reported deaths, 12,358 permanent disabilities and 36,665 hospitalizations – which by all accounts are a vast underestimate of the true damage. There is no evidence that the FDA has investigated the majority of these reports.

The truth is, Pfizer is a career fraudster and huckster that’s knowingly and illegally promoted its toxic wares in the past – the FDA stamp of approval only makes it clear that the agency and Biden are aiding and abetting it.

