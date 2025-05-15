Female rugby player grievously injured by ‘trans’ competitor

I wonder how many times this has to happen before the trans activists and their TV propagandists finally face the basic biological realities that shape all of our lives.

(LifeSiteNews) — Whenever yet another young woman is badly injured by a male player who should not have been permitted to compete against her, I think of the creepy late-night hosts like John Oliver, who have spent the last several years mocking the idea that girls have the right to their own sports and private spaces.

Perhaps Oliver, who delivered another nearly hour-long rant in support of “trans athletes” a month ago, is just fine with girls losing prizes that were rightfully theirs—such the trans-identifying male who beat the girls at a Pennsylvania high school track meet earlier this week. As far as Oliver is concerned, those girls are obviously just losers.

But I wonder if even his smarminess might be dented by this recent story from the Daily Mail, describing how “a young female rugby player who was left screaming in agony after a transgender rival tore apart her knee ligaments” and now faces “lifelong pain and six months of physiotherapy just to run again. The player, 20-year-old Elena King, has a torn ACL and MCL and “has accused sporting chiefs of letting her down.”

King told the Times that the injuries she experienced at the Dutch Premiership in January were not simply due to the aggressiveness of the sport, but by the fact that she was competing against a male—although even while protesting her own treatment, King still obediently used the language of gender ideology.

“I felt the strength being used against me: it’s nothing that I can explain because I don’t have that strength myself,” she said. “A cis woman could not have pulled my leg out of its socket… I heard a really loud pop. That’s when I started screaming. My leg was on fire. I do not want it to ever happen to anyone again because I don’t want it to happen to me. It could have been prevented.” A “cis woman” is what trans activists call women.

In a blog post titled “Injury and Aftermath,” which King posted on May 2, she describes being nervous heading into the match.

“On the morning of 26/01/2025 I was on the rugby bus on the way to play an away game,” she wrote. “I was excited about playing as I hadn’t for a while. I should also say that I was a bit nervous to play against a biological male. I was nervous because I had seen this particular player once before, on the pitch, when I wasn’t playing. It was a tough match where the transgender player caused a black eye, a rib and spine injury and one of my lovely teammates coming off the pitch crying because she was tackled so hard.”

But when King reached out to higher-ups, her concerns were dismissed. “After that previous game I had talked to some people high up in my club, asking how this is allowed? The answer I got back was, ‘yea the bond says its fine’. I didn’t see a reason why I shouldn’t trust the Nederlandse Rugby Bond, because you know, the association is there to protect the safety of its players.” That didn’t happen. King writes:

And so, I was put in as scrum half at the beginning of the second half. I only played for 5 minutes. There was a penalty which I took quickly looking for space. I ran into the opponent’s line and was held upright by two women. A maul was forming and the transgender player came in low from the left side. The transwoman grabbed my left lower leg – for the people who don’t know everything about rugby, you’re supposed to tackle two legs, and certainly not when a maul is forming – and because I was being held upright by two other women I couldn’t escape the transgenders very strong male grip. I was stuck. I looked down to see the transgender pulling at my leg. Her shoulder was just below my knee cap and her arms were wrapped round my ankle, I could not move. Keep in mind, the transplayer came in from the left side and my knee doesn’t bend that way. So the transplayer pushed her shoulder into my knee and with immense strength pulled her arms closer to herself. I then heard a massive popping sound. I screamed my lungs out. The transplayer had pulled my pretty little knee out of its socket and broke my MCL and ACL in one single movement. Later I heard that teammates on the pitch had to walk away with their hands over their ears because my screams sounded too painful.

The opposing rugby club did not provide a stretcher, and King had to be carried off the field by her teammates. “As I was sitting there at the side of the pitch, time stood still,” she wrote. “I knew it was serious, I didn’t feel connected to my knee at all, later I would find out my nerves were dead because the ligaments were completely torn apart. I understood that yesterday was way too far away and tomorrow would not look the same.”

“I kept going back to that moment where I felt the male strength of this transplayer,” she continued. “It is something that still goes through my head. It was a type of strength that I only partly ever felt while playing with the older boys in my youth. The kind of strength that women can’t match. Women do not possess that strength. I cannot make peace with something that felt like an attack on my body. I can’t make peace with knowing that if the Dutch Rugby Association had protected my safety by not allowing transgenders into the women’s competition, I would not have my pretty little knee pulled out of its socket.”

In March, she took her story to the Dutch Rugby Association, and they merely asked her if she’d felt pressure to play. “I came out of that meeting incredibly let down,” King said. “It was clear to me that the Dutch Rugby Association didn’t want anything to do with this issue. They put inclusion before safety in our sport.” The Dutch Rugby Association still has no formal policy on trans-identifying players, and King is currently seeking legal advice.

I wonder how many times this has to happen before the trans activists and their TV propagandists finally face the basic biological realities that shape all of our lives.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

